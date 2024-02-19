Manchester City vs Brentford predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Manchester City vs Brentford betting tips
- Manchester City to win and both teams to score - 17/10 Betway
- Manchester City to score in both halves - 4/6 BoyleSports
- Kevin De Bruyne over 0.5 assists - 6/5 bet365
Manchester City can close the gap to top spot in the Premier League by beating Brentford on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
This rearranged fixture provides the champions with a chance to move within a point of Liverpool in first place, at least until Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Luton Town on Wednesday evening.
City will also be keen to bounce back from the disappointment of being held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea last time out.
Football betting sites are expecting Manchester City to pick up maximum points, but is this the foregone conclusion the odds would suggest at the Etihad Stadium?
Champions can get back on track
Manchester City lost ground on Liverpool and Arsenal at the weekend, as Chelsea left the Etihad with a valuable point.
It took until the 83rd minute for City to cancel out Raheem Sterling’s strike, although the hosts did spurn a series of chances before then.
On balance, Pep Guardiola’s men created enough opportunities to have won the match, but Chelsea also caused them problems at the other end.
City should be more dominant against a Brentford team that was demolished 4-1 by Liverpool in their last outing.
But the Bees, who did the double over their upcoming opponents last term, have Neal Maupay in form, Yoane Wissa back from Afcon duty, and Ivan Toney fit and firing in front of goal after his lengthy absence.
That will give boss Thomas Frank hope that his charges can score against a City side that has conceded in 12 of its last 14 Premier League assignments.
Brentford's form makes it unlikely they'll avoid a defeat on Tuesday, but a clean sheet could prove elusive for the hosts. After looking at betting apps, we're pairing a City win with both teams to score at 17/10 with Betway.
Man City vs Brentford Tip 1: Manchester City to win and both teams to score - 17/10 Betway
Expect a response from Haaland and company
Erling Haaland had a rare off day against Chelsea. In another game, the Norway international could have had a hat-trick - but his scoring touch deserted him.
Haaland remains the favourite with betting sites to win the Golden Boot, but Mohamed Salah is applying pressure on the City striker.
It is hard to imagine City passing up as many openings on this occasion. For one, Brentford’s defence has looked shaky of late.
Injuries have not helped, but Frank will be disappointed by the fact his team have shipped 21 goals in their last eight Premier League matches. Only Sheffield United have conceded more in that time.
City will also be keen to turn on the style after the disappointing outcome at the Etihad on Saturday. Indeed, it may have been better for Brentford had the champions won 3-0 last time out.
Haaland and co may well end up taking their frustration out on the west Londoners. We like the home team’s chances of finding the back of the net either side of half-time at odds of 4/6 with BoyleSports.
Man City vs Brentford Tip 2: Manchester City to score in both halves - 4/6 BoyleSports
De Bruyne has the key to unlock defences
Perhaps the most gilt-edged of Haaland’s missed chances on Saturday was set up by Kevin De Bruyne, who picked him out with a wonderful left-footed cross in the second half.
Despite missing five months of the season, De Bruyne has not missed a beat since his return and his partnership with Haaland could be pivotal in City's charge for a second treble in a row.
With Brentford likely to defend deep, balls into the box could be key for City. De Bruyne’s delivery is fantastic and he could get at least one right on Tuesday.
That is not the only way the Belgian can fashion opportunities. He is equally adept at threading perfectly weighted through-balls in behind an opposition backline. That could be a route to goal if Brentford are forced to push up the pitch after falling behind.
All in all, it is hard to see De Bruyne not being at the heart of the action as City seek a home win against Brentford. We're not going to be surprised if he registers his fifth assist of the season in this one at odds of 6/5 with bet365.
Man City vs Brentford Tip 3: Kevin De Bruyne over 0.5 assists - 6/5 bet365
A London-based football specialist, Greg Lea has written for multiple top publications including The Guardian and ESPN with coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. He contributes football betting tips to The Independent.