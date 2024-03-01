Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Manchester City vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds and free bets

Manchester City face rivals Manchester United as they aim to keep their Premier League title hopes on track
Last Updated: 1st of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Man City vs Man Utd predictions

Rivals Manchester City and Manchester United face off in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

City are hot on Liverpool’s heels at the top of the Premier League, although the Reds have the chance to extend their lead back to four points on Saturday should they beat Nottingham Forest on the road. 

Pep Guardiola’s men have dug out victories over Brentford and Bournemouth in their last two league outings before Erling Haaland put forward a five-star performance to lead a 6-2 hammering of Luton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night. 

As a result, the dream of a second-straight treble is alive and well for the Cityzens.

Man City vs Man Utd odds
Best Odds
March 3rd | 3:30pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Man City Man City
78.25%
1/4
2/9
1/4
1/4
2/9
4/15
Draw
15.38%
5/1
5/1
11/2
19/4
5/1
5/1
Man Utd Man Utd
9.09%
17/2
10/1
8/1
10/1
9/1
9/1
Over 3.5
49.02%
--
20/21
--
1/1
--
21/20
Under 3.5
55.56%
--
3/4
--
4/5
--
4/5
Teams Best Odds
Man City Man City
4/15 Unibet
Draw
Over 3.5
United also crept through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup courtesy of Casemiro’s late effort against Forest. Erik ten Hag’s men were largely unconvincing and look lost without Rasmus Hojlund’s presence in the final third. 

The Dane will miss the Manchester derby through injury, so the Red Devils will need one of their other attackers to step up. 

Ten Hag remains under pressure despite their improvement of late. Their defeat to Fulham last week was a timely reminder that this is a flawed United team and you can find a huge price of 10/1 with football betting sites for the Red Devils to pull off an upset on Sunday.

City to ease past slumbering rivals 

After appearing vulnerable in the first half of the campaign, City are once again upping the ante when it matters the most.  

Guardiola’s men are the favourites in the Premier League odds to win the title, despite trailing leaders LIverpool and the prospect of having to travel to Anfield on March 10. They are unbeaten in their last 11 league games, winning nine in the process.  

The worrying aspect for Liverpool and Arsenal is that City have been grinding out wins despite not being at their best. 

Guardiola’s side kept themselves in the running at the top without Kevin De Bruyne for five months and Haaland for almost two. It looks ominous for the title race that both players are back and looking sharp.

Premier League Winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Man City
47.62%
1/1
10/11
11/10
11/10
11/10
11/10
Liverpool
30.77%
15/8
7/4
9/4
2/1
2/1
2/1
Arsenal
23.08%
16/5
10/3
3/1
3/1
11/4
3/1
Aston Villa
0.66%
150/1
100/1
125/1
100/1
100/1
100/1
Tottenham
0.33%
300/1
200/1
125/1
100/1
100/1
100/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
Liverpool
United appeared to be on the right track after reeling off four league wins in a row, including an impressive victory over Aston Villa on the road. 

But, they took a major step back in a home defeat to Fulham, while they struggled against Forest in the FA Cup. They sorely missed Hojlund’s cutting edge, which was making a huge difference in the final third. 

Without the Dane and a defence that has failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five league games, we’re expecting City to dominate. 

The price for a City win with betting sites starts at 2/7, so we're going to combine a victory for the hosts and over 3.5 goals to get a bit more value at odds of 5/4

Man City vs Man Utd Tip 1: Man City to win and over 3.5 goals – 5/4

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Haaland to put United to the sword 

Haaland sent out a statement in midweek to City’s rivals in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League that he is back to his best. 

The Norwegian tore Luton apart by scoring five goals at Kenilworth Road to send City into the last eight of the FA Cup. He had only scored three goals in seven appearances following his return from a foot injury, but was operating at the peak of his powers against the Hatters.  

The 23-year-old worked in devastating combination with De Bruyne, who created four of his five goals. Their tandem will have put Ten Hag and United on notice. 

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
77.76%
--
5/18
--
--
--
1/5
Mohamed Salah
16.67%
--
5/1
--
--
--
5/1
Ollie Watkins
5.88%
--
10/1
--
--
--
16/1
Dominic Solanke
5.88%
--
10/1
--
--
--
16/1
Heung-Min Son
4.76%
--
14/1
--
--
--
20/1
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
City had not been flowing in the final third before their visit to Kenilworth Road. They struggled against Brentford and Bournemouth to break down resilient outfits, and before that lacked a clinical edge in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. 

Haaland, in particular, had an off day against the Blues, failing to find the net with any of his nine attempts. But, he was back to his best against Luton, placing seven out of seven on target as he bagged five goals. 

He has great record against United, scoring five goals in three Premier League matches, including a brace in the reverse fixture this term. After looking on betting apps, we like his price of 13/5 to score two goals or more

Man City vs Man Utd Tip 2: Erling Haaland to score two goals or more – 13/5

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Will United overstep the mark? 

City have been one of the best behaved teams in the Premier League this season. Only Arsenal have a better disciplinary record than Guardiola’s men, who have collected only 43 yellow and two red cards over the course of the season. 

City have picked up two cautions or fewer in their last 12 games, the last time they breached that threshold came against Tottenham at the beginning of December. The Cityzens are a team that know how to keep their composure under pressure.

Premier League Top 4 odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Arsenal
98.52%
1/400
1/200
--
1/66
1/100
1/100
Man City
98.52%
--
1/66
--
1/66
1/160
1/100
Liverpool
98.04%
1/200
1/66
--
1/50
1/100
1/100
Aston Villa
50.00%
4/5
1/1
--
10/11
10/11
10/11
Tottenham
44.44%
6/5
1/1
--
1/1
5/4
1/1
Teams Best Odds
Arsenal
