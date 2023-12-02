Premier League predictions: Best betting tips and 19/1 treble for this weekend’s games

Premier League fixtures & odds December 15th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Nottingham NFO 17/4 10/3 9/14 Tottenham TOT December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Bournemouth BOU 1/2 18/5 6/1 Luton LUT December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Newcastle NEW 5/6 3/1 16/5 Fulham FUL December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Chelsea CHE 2/9 11/2 12/1 Sheffield SHU December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Man City MCI 1/5 13/2 17/1 Crystal Palace CRY December 16th | 5:30pm Home Draw Away Burnley BUR 13/5 12/5 23/20 Everton EVE December 17th | 2:00pm Home Draw Away Brentford BRE 11/5 11/4 6/5 Aston Villa AVL December 17th | 2:00pm Home Draw Away West Ham WHU 23/20 13/5 23/10 Wolves WOL December 17th | 2:00pm Home Draw Away Arsenal ARS 5/11 4/1 6/1 Brighton BRI December 17th | 4:30pm Home Draw Away Liverpool LIV 5/16 5/1 15/2 Man Utd MUN

Brentford vs Luton predictions (3pm Saturday) Luton picked up their second Premier League win of the season last time out against Crystal Palace and will be hoping to give another London side a scare when visiting Brentford. The Hatters have been threatening that second win for a little while as they continue to come to terms with life in the top flight. don’t rate their chances too highly at Brentford though, making Luton 6/1 underdogs. However, this looks a good fixture for Rob Edwards’ team stylistically and they may be able to frustrate the Bees.

Brentford have lost their last two games to Arsenal and Liverpool, failing to find the net in either, while there’s no end in sight to their injury issues. Mathias Jensen and Mads Roerslev are the latest players in the treatment room for a Brentford side that may struggle to break down Luton. After shipping seven goals in their first two games of the season, Luton have conceded 16 in the next 11. These two sides both rely heavily on set pieces for goalscoring opportunities but their strength in that area may result in them cancelling one another out, potentially leading to a low-scoring clash. Brentford vs Luton Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals - 11/10 with BetVictor

Burnley vs Sheffield United predictions (3pm Saturday) Burnley are odds-on with bookmakers to end their run of seven-straight league defeats at Turf Moor when hosting Sheffield United in a clash that could have far-reaching implications. Both managers, Vincent Kompany and Paul Heckingbottom, are under increasing pressure to show they are the right men to get their respective sides out of their current predicament, with both teams entrenched in the relegation zone. The Clarets were left heartbroken by West Ham’s late turnaround last weekend, but there were enough positives to take from that display to think Burnley can justify their status as favourites with here.

Sheffield United were wretched in their home defeat to Bournemouth and head to Turf Moor having lost on four of their past five visits, including last season’s Championship clash. With the league’s two worst defences on show, goals at either end seem likely and pairing both teams to score with a home win bumps up the price to 29/10 with . This is a must-win game for Kompany and Burnley and they may be able to get themselves across the line. Burnley vs Sheffield United Tip: Burnley to win & BTTS – 29/10 with William Hill

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa predictions (2pm Sunday) Buoyed by back-to-back wins, Bournemouth look up for the challenge of hosting an Aston Villa side that starts the weekend in the top four. The Cherries recently tuned over fellow Champions League hopefuls Newcastle at the Vitality Stadium and followed that up with an impressive 3-1 win at Sheffield United. Bournemouth appear to have finally got to grips with the demands of boss Andoni Iraola, who prefers an energetic, attacking-minded approach.

Bournemouth have had 42 shots on goal across those two wins and will get chances against a Villa side that was grateful to goalkeeper Emi Martinez for keeping Tottenham at bay last week. Spurs registered 2.09 expected goals against Villa, who rode their luck to secure a 2-1 victory. Bournemouth’s pacy wingers may expose Aston Villa’s high defensive line in a fixture the Cherries have a good record in, winning four of the last five meetings. Keeping the insurance of the draw on side, the south coast outfit are worth consideration at 33/20 in the draw no bet market to beat a Villa team that’s had a few slip ups away from home in the league. Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Tip: Bournemouth draw no bet – 33/20 with BetMGM

West Ham vs Crystal Palace predictions (Sky Sports Main Event, 2pm Sunday) Michael Olise scored a goal of the season contender on his return to the Crystal Palace starting line-up at Luton last weekend and figures to have a big role to play against West Ham. The Eagles lost Eberechi Eze to injury in the defeat to the Hatters, placing greater emphasis on Olise creating the openings for a Palace team that struggles to score. Without Eze, Olise will likely be on set piece duty too. Olise should cause issues for a Hammers team that's kept one clean sheet in the league all season and has shipped six goals across the last three top flight matches.