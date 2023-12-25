Jump to content
Betting > Football

Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 144/1 accumulator and free bets for Boxing Day's games

Our tipster has made four betting predictions for Boxing Day's round of Premier League fixtures
Last Updated: 25th of December 2023
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 144/1 accumulator and free bets for Boxing Day's games

Boxing Day Premier League tips:

Boxing Day in the Premier League is one of the most hotly-anticipated rounds of fixtures of the entire season and this year is no different, throwing up thrilling contests at the top and bottom of the table. 

Manchester United host Aston Villa in the marquee game of the day at 8pm and we have an individual game preview for the showdown at Old Trafford.

Premier League Fixtures and Odds
December 26th | 12:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Newcastle Newcastle NEW
1/2 Bet365
7/2 Unibet
6/1 BetVictor
Nottingham Nottingham NFO
December 26th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Bournemouth Bournemouth BOU
6/5 Betway
13/5 BoyleSports
9/4 Unibet
Fulham Fulham FUL
December 26th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Sheffield Sheffield SHU
7/5 Unibet
23/10 Bet365
21/10 Bet365
Luton Luton LUT
December 26th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Brighton Brighton BRI
--
--
--
Tottenham Tottenham TOT
December 26th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Arsenal Arsenal ARS
--
--
--
West Ham West Ham WHU
December 26th | 5:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Burnley Burnley BUR
7/1 BetVictor
9/2 Bet365
4/11 Betway
Liverpool Liverpool LIV
December 26th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Man Utd Man Utd MUN
8/5 BoyleSports
13/5 Betway
13/8 BoyleSports
Aston Villa Aston Villa AVL
December 27th | 7:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Brentford Brentford BRE
20/21 Betway
13/5 Unibet
16/5 Unibet
Wolves Wolves WOL
December 27th | 7:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Chelsea Chelsea CHE
7/10 Betway
3/1 Bet365
17/4 Unibet
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
December 27th | 8:15pm
Home
Draw
Away
Everton Everton EVE
21/4 Unibet
16/5 Unibet
4/7 Bet365
Man City Man City MCI

We're focussing on the other games of the day for our Premier League predictions, including Newcastle’s clash with Nottingham Forest as Nuno Espirito Santo resumes life in England's top flight. 

Liverpool are also in action on the road to Burnley, aiming to keep up their title challenge. There are also battles at the other end of the table as Sheffield United host Luton in a relegation six-pointer. 

After looking at football betting sites, here are our Boxing Day tips using the best Premier League odds that can be combined to produce a four-fold worth 144/1 with bet365.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest prediction

(12.30pm, Prime Video) 

The Magpies’ season is in danger of spiralling despite their solid form in the Premier League. Newcastle were eliminated from the Champions League and failed to qualify for the Europa League after finishing bottom of their group. 

They were then dumped out of the EFL Cup at the quarter-final stage by Chelsea after losing on penalties.  

Newcastle’s form on the road has seen them drop off the pace of the top four, which will be a concern to Howe especially given the injury crisis that has plagued his squad over the last two months. 

Premier League Top Four odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
95.24%
1/33
1/20
1/25
1/33
--
1/250
Arsenal
94.07%
1/25
1/16
1/20
1/16
--
1/100
Liverpool
92.34%
1/18
1/12
1/14
1/12
--
1/33
Aston Villa
52.38%
10/11
5/6
10/11
10/11
--
4/5
Tottenham
42.11%
5/4
11/8
11/10
1/1
--
6/5
Teams Best Odds
Man City
However, the Magpies have been dominant at St. James’ Park, winning eight of their nine games this season. If you pair that record with Forest’s dismal away form - one win in nine - then there seems to be only one outcome. 

Howe’s side won their last home outing by three goals against Fulham and enjoyed similar results against Chelsea and Crystal Palace. 

We’re backing Newcastle on a -1 handicap, which will pay out if the Magpies win by two goals or more at odds of 6/5 with Betfred

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Tip: Newcastle -1 handicap – 6/5 Betfred

Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction

(3pm, Prime Video) 

Bournemouth have been one of the form sides of the Premier League over the last month. 

The Cherries and manager Andoni Iraola got off to a slow start in the early stages of the campaign, and the Spaniard was under growing pressure in the Vitality Stadium dugout. 

But, Bournemouth have turned the corner courtesy of a five-match unbeaten run.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
80.00%
--
2/9
1/4
--
--
--
Mohamed Salah
18.18%
--
4/1
9/2
--
--
--
Heung-Min Son
7.14%
--
10/1
13/1
--
--
--
Ollie Watkins
3.85%
--
16/1
25/1
--
--
--
Jarrod Bowen
2.94%
--
20/1
33/1
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
One of the stars of that fine run of form has been striker Dominic Solanke, who has scored five in five, including a match-winning brace against Newcastle. 

Solanke also got on the scoresheet against Luton before the contest was abandoned in the aftermath of Tom Lockyer’s cardiac arrest. Six of Solanke’s Premier League goals have come at home this season.  

He should thrive against a Fulham team that have conceded 10 in their last three away league games. We’re backing him to score any time on Boxing Day at odds of 15/8 with bet365

Bournemouth vs Fulham Tip: Dominic Solanke to score any time – 15/8 bet365

Sheffield United vs Luton prediction

(3pm, Prime Video) 

This game has a relegation six-pointer written all over it. 

Both teams are in dire need of a win to boost their survival hopes to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. Luton will be without their inspirational skipper Lockyer after his cardiac arrest against Bournemouth.  

The 29-year-old has recovered in hospital, but the Hatters will have to continue their campaign without him for now. Luton’s form on the road has not been encouraging for their survival bid, winning only one in nine. 

Premier League Relegation odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Sheffield
90.91%
--
--
--
1/10
--
1/40
Luton
77.76%
--
--
--
5/18
--
1/4
Burnley
71.43%
--
--
--
4/11
--
2/5
Nottingham
40.00%
--
--
--
6/4
--
5/4
Crystal Palace
9.09%
--
--
--
8/1
--
10/1
Teams Best Odds
Sheffield
However, the game is more important for Sheffield United. If they cannot take three points at home to fellow strugglers Luton, Chris Wilder’s men are going to be in trouble. 

They edged out Wolves and Brentford in their two wins at Bramall Lane this season. We’re taking them to secure a third home win by a one-goal margin at odds of 3/1 with BoyleSports.  

Sheffield United vs Luton Tip: Sheffield United to win by one-goal margin – 3/1 BoyleSports

Burnley vs Liverpool prediction

(5.30pm, Prime Video) 

Liverpool are in the heat of battle for the Premier League crown and Jurgen Klopp will be targeting three points on Boxing Day. 

Turf Moor has been anything but a fortress for Burnley this season, winning only one Premier League game out of nine on home soil.  

For all the progress the Clarets made against Sheffield United with a 5-0 hammering of their relegation rivals, it was back to square one in a 2-0 defeat to Everton last time out at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany’s side must improve otherwise they’re heading back to the Championship. 

Premier League Winner odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
44.44%
11/10
5/4
5/4
5/4
5/4
5/4
Arsenal
28.57%
5/2
2/1
5/2
5/2
5/2
9/4
Liverpool
25.00%
3/1
3/1
11/4
11/4
3/1
17/6
Aston Villa
4.35%
20/1
16/1
20/1
20/1
22/1
22/1
Tottenham
3.85%
22/1
20/1
25/1
25/1
25/1
25/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
Although the Reds are on the charge for the title, their away form has been indifferent this season. 

Liverpool have won back-to-back away league games ahead of the contest, but before that they had only won two of seven.  

Klopp’s men have conceded the first goal on their travels in seven of their nine league games, including their comeback win over Crystal Palace in their last away match. 

We’re backing Burnley to inflict some early damage on the Reds before a Liverpool comeback at 13/2 with BetVictor

Burnley vs Liverpool Tip: Liverpool to win from behind – 13/2 BetVictor

How to earn Boxing Day free bets 

You can earn free bets by signing up for new betting sites online and betting on Premier League games on Boxing Day. 

Parimatch are offering new customers bonuses worth up to £50 for creating an account, depositing £10 and betting £10 on football. 

Once you’ve confirmed your wager, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on football, the NBA and horse racing along with a £10 UK casino bonus. 

Before signing up for Parimatch and betting online, please read all the terms and conditions of the welcome bonus. With all bets, always gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.