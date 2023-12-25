Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 144/1 accumulator and free bets for Boxing Day's games

Boxing Day Premier League tips:
- Newcastle –1 handicap – 6/5 Betfred
- Dominic Solanke to score any time – 15/8 bet365
- Sheffield United to win by one-goal margin – 3/1 BoyleSports
- Liverpool to win from behind – 13/2 BetVictor
- Four fold acca pays 144/1 at bet365
Boxing Day in the Premier League is one of the most hotly-anticipated rounds of fixtures of the entire season and this year is no different, throwing up thrilling contests at the top and bottom of the table.
Manchester United host Aston Villa in the marquee game of the day at 8pm and we have an individual game preview for the showdown at Old Trafford.
We're focussing on the other games of the day for our Premier League predictions, including Newcastle’s clash with Nottingham Forest as Nuno Espirito Santo resumes life in England's top flight.
Liverpool are also in action on the road to Burnley, aiming to keep up their title challenge. There are also battles at the other end of the table as Sheffield United host Luton in a relegation six-pointer.
After looking at football betting sites, here are our Boxing Day tips using the best Premier League odds that can be combined to produce a four-fold worth 144/1 with bet365.
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest prediction
(12.30pm, Prime Video)
The Magpies’ season is in danger of spiralling despite their solid form in the Premier League. Newcastle were eliminated from the Champions League and failed to qualify for the Europa League after finishing bottom of their group.
They were then dumped out of the EFL Cup at the quarter-final stage by Chelsea after losing on penalties.
Newcastle’s form on the road has seen them drop off the pace of the top four, which will be a concern to Howe especially given the injury crisis that has plagued his squad over the last two months.
However, the Magpies have been dominant at St. James’ Park, winning eight of their nine games this season. If you pair that record with Forest’s dismal away form - one win in nine - then there seems to be only one outcome.
Howe’s side won their last home outing by three goals against Fulham and enjoyed similar results against Chelsea and Crystal Palace.
We’re backing Newcastle on a -1 handicap, which will pay out if the Magpies win by two goals or more at odds of 6/5 with Betfred.
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Tip: Newcastle -1 handicap – 6/5 Betfred
Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction
(3pm, Prime Video)
Bournemouth have been one of the form sides of the Premier League over the last month.
The Cherries and manager Andoni Iraola got off to a slow start in the early stages of the campaign, and the Spaniard was under growing pressure in the Vitality Stadium dugout.
But, Bournemouth have turned the corner courtesy of a five-match unbeaten run.
One of the stars of that fine run of form has been striker Dominic Solanke, who has scored five in five, including a match-winning brace against Newcastle.
Solanke also got on the scoresheet against Luton before the contest was abandoned in the aftermath of Tom Lockyer’s cardiac arrest. Six of Solanke’s Premier League goals have come at home this season.
He should thrive against a Fulham team that have conceded 10 in their last three away league games. We’re backing him to score any time on Boxing Day at odds of 15/8 with bet365.
Bournemouth vs Fulham Tip: Dominic Solanke to score any time – 15/8 bet365
Sheffield United vs Luton prediction
(3pm, Prime Video)
This game has a relegation six-pointer written all over it.
Both teams are in dire need of a win to boost their survival hopes to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. Luton will be without their inspirational skipper Lockyer after his cardiac arrest against Bournemouth.
The 29-year-old has recovered in hospital, but the Hatters will have to continue their campaign without him for now. Luton’s form on the road has not been encouraging for their survival bid, winning only one in nine.
However, the game is more important for Sheffield United. If they cannot take three points at home to fellow strugglers Luton, Chris Wilder’s men are going to be in trouble.
They edged out Wolves and Brentford in their two wins at Bramall Lane this season. We’re taking them to secure a third home win by a one-goal margin at odds of 3/1 with BoyleSports.
Sheffield United vs Luton Tip: Sheffield United to win by one-goal margin – 3/1 BoyleSports
Burnley vs Liverpool prediction
(5.30pm, Prime Video)
Liverpool are in the heat of battle for the Premier League crown and Jurgen Klopp will be targeting three points on Boxing Day.
Turf Moor has been anything but a fortress for Burnley this season, winning only one Premier League game out of nine on home soil.
For all the progress the Clarets made against Sheffield United with a 5-0 hammering of their relegation rivals, it was back to square one in a 2-0 defeat to Everton last time out at Turf Moor.
Vincent Kompany’s side must improve otherwise they’re heading back to the Championship.
Although the Reds are on the charge for the title, their away form has been indifferent this season.
Liverpool have won back-to-back away league games ahead of the contest, but before that they had only won two of seven.
Klopp’s men have conceded the first goal on their travels in seven of their nine league games, including their comeback win over Crystal Palace in their last away match.
We’re backing Burnley to inflict some early damage on the Reds before a Liverpool comeback at 13/2 with BetVictor.
Burnley vs Liverpool Tip: Liverpool to win from behind – 13/2 BetVictor
