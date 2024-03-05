Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig predictions: Champions League tips, betting odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Champions League tip: Real face bumpy road to quarters Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Valencia was Real’s third stalemate in their last five LaLiga matches and while they still retain a commanding six-point lead at the top of the table, recent results do constitute a mini wobble in an otherwise flawless campaign. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have had a few injury issues to contend with recently, Bellingham having missed three weeks with an ankle injury, while Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba are still out of action. It’s left Real a little short defensively and Leipzig can count themselves unlucky not to have scored in the first leg, having a goal controversially ruled out in the first half following a VAR check. Both sides had 15 attempts each in that first meeting, with the Germans hitting the target nine times on a busy night for Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Sesko size a problem for hosts Openda has been hogging the limelight for Leipzig this season, but it was his partner Benjamin Sesko that nearly got them off to the perfect start in the first leg. Sesko scored after two minutes against Real, only for his goal to be chalked off, despite replays showing him to be onside. That set the tone for a difficult night for Real’s defence against Sesko, who had six attempts on goal, four of them on target. The 6ft 4in 20-year-old has been a huge threat to the majority of teams he’s faced recently, scoring four times in his last six games. Although Real now have Antonio Rudiger back fit to counter Sesko’s aerial threat, he still appeals at 4/5 with to have a shot on target at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig tip 3: Benjamin Sesko over 0.5 shots on target - 4/5 with 10Bet

