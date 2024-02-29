Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix predictions: F1 tips, betting odds and free bets

The 2024 Formula 1 season kicks off in Bahrain with Max Verstappen expected to ease to victory
Last Updated: 29th of February 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Formula 1 Writer
Bahrain Grand Prix predictions: F1 tips, betting odds and free bets
Bahrain Grand Prix predictions

Max Verstappen will kick off the defence of his Formula 1 world title in Bahrain this week and betting sites don’t foresee the Red Bull driver having any issues getting off to a strong start.

Verstappen won this race last year, the first of 19 chequered flags he claimed in a historic season that ended with him being crowned a three-time drivers' champion.

The Dutchman is 1/12 with the oddsmakers to pick up where he left off, with Red Bull having sent their rivals running for cover following a strong display in testing at the Bahrain International Circuit last week. 

Conservative estimates put the Red Bull at four tenths of a second a lap faster than the rest of the grid, but some in the paddock are expecting Verstappen to be even further ahead.

But the first race of the season does have a habit of throwing up a surprise or two as teams work out a few kinks in the cars. Could this be a rare opportunity to take on Verstappen before the champion gets into his stride? 

Bahrain Grand Prix winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Max Verstappen
75.02%
--
1/3
--
3/10
1/3
5/16
Charles Leclerc
9.09%
--
9/1
--
10/1
9/1
8/1
Sergio Perez
7.69%
--
12/1
--
12/1
12/1
12/1
Lewis Hamilton
5.26%
--
18/1
--
16/1
18/1
18/1
Carlos Sainz Jr
4.76%
--
20/1
--
20/1
18/1
16/1
George Russell
4.35%
--
20/1
--
22/1
22/1
20/1
Teams Best Odds
Max Verstappen
1/3 BetVictor
3/10 Bet365
Charles Leclerc
Sergio Perez
Lewis Hamilton
Carlos Sainz Jr
George Russell
How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix

Thursday

First practice – 11:30am to 12:30pm, Sky Sports F1

Second practice – 3pm to 4pm, Sky Sports F1

Friday

Third practice – 12:30pm to 1:30pm, Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 4pm to 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event & F1

Saturday

Race – 3pm, Sky Sports F1

Grid to give Verstappen a fight?

Verstappen has endured some tough days in Bahrain with half of his appearances at the Sakhir circuit ending in retirement.

He hadn’t won at Bahrain before last year and while he’s widely expected to make it back-to-back victories, history tells us to expect the unexpected in the first race of a new F1 season.

Just as examples, one of Giancarlo Fisichella's three wins in F1 came in the first race of the season, while four-time Grand Prix winner Eddie Irvine won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in 1999.

Vitaly Petrov and Kevin Magnussen's sole podium positions came in season-opening races, which is when the big teams tend to be at their most vulnerable.

This could all be clutching at straws in the hope of at least a couple more competitive races than last year, but William Hill’s Verstappen vs the field market is worth considering with the field 12/5. 

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

That field includes Verstappen’s team mate Sergio Perez, who got off to an excellent start last season, winning two of the first four races while finishing second in Bahrain.

Perez won in Bahrain in 2020, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc stood atop the podium in 2022. Ferrari caught the eye with their performance in testing and the expectation is their race pace should be more consistent this year having addressed tyre wear issues.

Mercedes are something of an unknown but both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have spoken favourably about the car. 

Aston Martin are another team keeping their cards close to their chest having been Red Bull’s main rivals in Bahrain a year ago, although the perception is they and McLaren will more likely be battling for a top-six finish.

Still, it’s a decent list of contenders ready to pounce should Verstappen be slow off the mark or suffer yet another Bahrain retirement.

Bahrain Grand Prix tip 1: Max Verstappen vs field: Field – 12/5 with William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Max attack in qualifying

While gambling sites have made Verstappen a very short-priced favourite to win the race, his odds to set the fastest time in qualifying are far more reasonable. 

Verstappen started from pole position last year, but given he was only the fourth driver in the last nine races to start on pole and win the Bahrain Grand Prix, being fastest in qualifying isn’t a guarantee of success at this track.

The Red Bull driver took pole position 12 times from 22 races last season and he may chalk up a few more this year if Ferrari’s one-lap pace has diminished, as had been reported. 

Bahrain Grand Prix fastest qualifier odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Max Verstappen
55.56%
--
--
--
4/6
8/11
4/5
Charles Leclerc
26.67%
--
--
--
5/2
13/5
11/4
Carlos Sainz Jr
14.29%
--
--
--
6/1
6/1
5/1
Sergio Perez
6.67%
--
--
--
14/1
9/1
14/1
George Russell
3.85%
--
--
--
25/1
20/1
20/1
Lewis Hamilton
3.85%
--
--
--
25/1
20/1
20/1
Teams Best Odds
Max Verstappen
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz Jr
Sergio Perez
George Russell
Lewis Hamilton
The Scuderia were Red Bull’s main challengers in qualifying, the Italians taking seven pole positions to Red Bull’s 14. But in order to get more out of the car in a race, it is understood Ferrari have had to sacrifice some of the pace that made them such a threat in qualifying. 

If the Red Bull is as quick as some fear, Verstappen’s qualifying price could match his race odds in future Grand Prixs so it may be worth taking the potential value of a first pole position of the season for the drivers’ champion.

Bahrain Grand Prix Tip 2: Max Verstappen fastest qualifier – 8/11 with Betfred

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

RB poses points threat

As if not content with hoovering up all the points and prizes themselves, Red Bull may have given their junior team, the newly named Visa Cash App RB, the tools needed to muscle into the top-10 picture 

The team formerly known as AlphaTauri picked up a few points here and there last season but were starting to challenge on a most consistent basis towards the end of the year.

Now, having taken a few elements from last year’s Red Bull, the RB19, expectations are high that they can score points in Bahrain and beyond.

Bahrain Grand Prix top-10 finish odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Max Verstappen
92.34%
--
--
--
1/12
--
1/14
Sergio Perez
89.29%
--
--
--
1/9
--
2/17
Charles Leclerc
87.72%
--
--
--
1/8
--
2/15
Carlos Sainz Jr
87.03%
--
--
--
1/8
--
1/7
Lewis Hamilton
87.03%
--
--
--
1/7
--
1/7
Teams Best Odds
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz Jr
Lewis Hamilton
Most bookmakers make both drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, odds-on for the top-10, so getting 11/10 with Betfred on Tsunoda scoring points may be a bit of value. 

With Alpine struggling and Aston Martin and McLaren on shaky ground, the potential is there for Tsunoda to record his third points finish in his four visits to Bahrain in F1.

Bahrain Grand Prix Tip 3: Yuki Tsunoda top-10 finish – 11/10 with Betfred

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

How to get free bets on the Bahrain Grand Prix

It’s not long now until the lights go out to signal the start of the new Formula 1 season, but there’s still a chance to grab a free bet before the racing begins.

Betfred are offering new customers a £40 welcome bonus, consisting of £30 in free bets to wager on sports and a £10 credit to spend at their online casino UK.

To qualify for the offer, enter the Betfred promo code WELCOME40 when registering and deposit a minimum of £10 via debit card. Then place a bet of £10 or more on a selection at odds of evens or greater. 

Once the qualifying bet has been settled, the welcome bonus will be credited to the account.

Before signing up with Betfred or any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer thoroughly. If you do have a bet this weekend, please gamble responsibly.

Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.