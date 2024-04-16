Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Golf

RBC Heritage predictions: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets

Following Scottie Scheffler's triumph at the Masters last week, the PGA Tour heads to South Carolina
Last Updated: 16th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Golf Writer
RBC Heritage predictions 

After all the excitement of the Masters, the PGA Tour gets back into the swing of things with the RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links, South Carolina on Thursday (12.30pm, Sky Sports Golf). 

Scottie Scheffler put on a clinic on all four days at Augusta but was especially surgical in his final round with a four-under performance to clinch the Green Jacket for a second time. 

The world No 1 is the favourite with golf betting sites to continue his winning streak at RBC Heritage, although his appearance will hinge on the arrival of his first child, due any day, and he even admitted he would have left Augusta to attend the birth

We’ll have to factor that into the equation with our RBC Heritage predictions, although there are several talented players out for success in South Carolina including 2023 winner Matt Fitzpatrick. Here are our PGA Tour betting tips for the competition.

Cantlay to get over the line 

Patrick Cantlay had a solid, if unspectacular, performance at the Masters. He placed in the top 25, but was never in contention for the Green Jacket, finishing four-over for the tournament. 

Augusta is not his favourite venue, featuring in the top 10 just once in eight appearances, and he will be glad to turn the page on the PGA Tour.  

In contrast to the Masters, the RBC Heritage is a competition that Cantlay has performed well in, albeit he has yet to win the tournament despite coming close in 2022 when he finished second to Jordan Spieth after losing a play-off. 

The 32-year-old was in contention again for the crown last season, but finished third, one stroke off the pace of Fitzpatrick and Spieth, the American losing a play-off on that occasion. 

Cantlay has an excellent pedigree at the Harbour Town Golf Links, although his form on the PGA Tour this season has not been overly encouraging.

RBC Heritage winner odds
Best Odds
William Hill
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
20.00%
--
--
4/1
--
--
4/1
--
Xander Schauffele
7.69%
--
--
12/1
--
--
11/1
--
Rory Mcilroy
6.67%
--
--
14/1
--
--
11/1
--
Ludvig Aaberg
6.67%
--
--
14/1
--
--
12/1
--
Patrick Cantlay
5.88%
--
--
14/1
--
--
16/1
--
In eight events, Cantlay has placed in the top 10 only once at the Genesis Open. On a more positive note, he has at least made the cut in all eight tournaments.  

But, there are issues with his game, such as his putting where his metrics are among the lower end of the scale for strokes gained on the green. 

His driving and approach have not been much better, but Cantlay has proven that he can flick the switch at RBC Heritage and we’re putting our faith that he pull out another quality performance in the tournament. 

Betting apps are pretty consistent when it comes to Cantlay’s odds, but we’re taking an outright price of 16/1 with SpreadEx for the American to record his first PGA Tour win in two seasons. 

RBC Heritage Tip 1: Patrick Cantlay to win RBC Heritage – 16/1 SpreadEx

Look out for Conners 

Corey Conners is another player that had a fairly underwhelming Masters. 

The Canadian has made all 10 cuts this season and has finished in the top 25 on four occasions, but has lacked the cutting edge to make a meaningful impact on the tour. Conners finished seven-over at Augusta, which was disappointing after starting with a two-under round.  

But, like Cantlay, he has the chance to bounce back at a venue where he has performed well in the past. He finished fourth in the event in 2021, and followed that up by placing in the top 20 in 2022. 

The Canadian was off the pace at Harbour Town last season, although he still carded seven-under for the tournament, good enough for 31st place.

RBC Heritage top 10 finish odds
Best Odds
William Hill
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
66.67%
1/2
--
40/85
4/9
--
--
--
Xander Schauffele
44.44%
11/10
--
5/4
11/10
--
--
--
Ludvig Aaberg
42.02%
11/8
--
11/8
13/10
--
--
--
Rory Mcilroy
40.00%
6/4
--
11/8
13/10
--
--
--
Patrick Cantlay
36.36%
7/4
--
11/8
6/4
--
--
--
Conners has some encouraging statistics entering RBC Heritage. Only Scheffler has a better percentage rate for greens in regulation in 2024, and his approach has been outstanding, gaining 0.87 strokes per round, placing him fourth overall on the tour.  

Conners does have a putting problem, measuring in the lower reaches of participating players this term. If he can improve those metrics slightly, then he is more than capable of recording his first top 10 finish of the season. 

Betting sites differ when it comes to his price for a top-10 spot and we like the 4/1 available at BetVictor for Conners to be in the running. 

RBC Heritage Tip 2: Corey Conners top 10 finish – 4/1 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Lowry to fly European flag 

Ludvig Aberg continued to enhance his burgeoning reputation and earned a lot of admirers in the United States with his second place finish at the Masters.  

The Swede played some sublime strokes over the four days of the competition and was only narrowly off Scheffler’s pace, which was not bad considering it was his first Augusta appearance. 

He will hope to build on that showing at the RBC Heritage, and he has four top-10 finishes in nine events this season.  

Gambling sites make him the favourite to be the top European player at Harbour Town, but we’re going to look elsewhere for our pick. 

Rory McIlroy was underwhelming at Augusta as his bid to end his 10 year major drought continues, and we don’t trust the inconsistent Northern Irishman.

Matthew Fitzpatrick has 6/1 odds to be the top European at an event he won last year. He has been in solid form, including notching fifth place at The Players Championship, but it might be asking a lot for lightning to strike twice at RBC Heritage. 

Shane Lowry also has a strong track recordat the event. He has three top 10 finishes in his last five appearances, earning third place on two occasions. 

Although he misfired at Augusta, Lowry placed fourth at the Cognizant Classic and third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. We like his odds at 9/1 with William Hill to outperform his fellow Europeans here. 

RBC Heritage Tip 3: Shane Lowry top European player – 9/1 William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

How to get free bets on golf 

You can secure free bets for wagering on golf and other sports by signing up for established and new betting sites online. 

BoyleSports are offering £20 in free bets for new customers signing up via a mobile device. All you need to do is create an account using our link, deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any sport on a selection with odds of evens or greater. 

As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets to use on the sportsbook. Users also gain access to Boyles’ online casino

Before you use BoyleSports’ sign-up offer, read all its terms and conditions. If you do bet on the golf this week or any other sport, gamble responsibly. 

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
