Betting > Grand National

Day 1 Aintree betting tips: Three best bets for Thursday at the Grand National meeting

James Boyle identifies three standout bets for Day 1 of the Grand National Festival at Aintree
Last Updated: 10th of April 2024
James Boyle
·
Grand National Writer
Day 1 Aintree Betting Tips

Our analyst James Boyle looks at the Grand National odds for day one of the Aintree meeting and picks out three runners to follow on Thursday.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds from horse racing betting sites, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out the Aintree racecard for all the latest movements. 

13:45 Aintree tip

There’s enough evidence this season to suggest that Grey Dawning is at least a few pounds superior to the next best in this field but it would only take a bad jump or two in order to level the playing field and I can’t be overly interested in taking the even money quotes currently on offer on horse racing betting apps.

Ginny’s Destiny is proven as being a bit inferior to the favourite but he’s a good jumper who goes from the front and running at Aintree instead of Cheltenham could well give him an advantage. He obviously stays but has plenty of speed and should be in his comfort zone around here.

He needs to make up a couple of lengths on Grey Dawning from their battle at the festival and it’s easy to argue that there’s no reason for that line of form to swing around, but as we got to see when the roles were reversed during their meeting in December, fences get in the way.

If the prices were closer together, I’d be inclined to just leave the race alone. But 4/1 about the Nicholls runner seems fair enough to me and I have a suspicion that he’ll be able to keep the pressure on the favourite for longer at this venue. Hopefully that’s the way it will play out.

Aintree tip 1: Ginny’s Destiny – 1pt @ 4/1 with William Hill

14:55 Aintree tip

Ahoy Senor has had a very quiet season and it’s clear that dropping back in trip didn’t do much to help his cause on his last two starts when well beaten in the Ascot Chase and then the Ryanair. He does, however, boast an exceptional record at this meeting and coming back here may help.

In 2021, he won the Sefton Hurdle at 66/1, a year later he won the Mildmay Chase and last year he looked like he was going to score in this race until Shishkin caught him on the run to the line. A similar performance to what he posted that day would put him into the picture once again.

The question is whether he can get back to those levels and his jumping is sketchy at the best of times. There were some hints of a possible revival the last twice and he’ll be happier at this trip, and especially at this track. 

Betting sites make him a 12/1 chance. That's fair enough to me and he could get loose on the lead.

Aintree tip 2: Ahoy Senor – 1pt @ 12/1 with bet365

16:40 Aintree tip

Path D’oroux is still a maiden over fences after eight starts but has shown lots of ability, notably the last twice at the Dublin Racing Festival and then again at Cheltenham. He placed second on the first occasion, then had to settle for third behind Unexpected Party in the Grand Annual.

A 6lb swing at the weights will help to give him a chance to turn the form around but what could be a bigger factor is the less severe test provided at this track. He looks quick anyway but having moved well into contention at Cheltenham, he didn’t seem to be relishing the hill at all.

The ground won’t be a problem, the cheekpieces that helped to keep him concentrated at his fences last time are retained and we haven’t seen the best of him yet. His chance is obvious and if he gets into a nice rhythm, it won’t be easy for the others to keep him out of the frame.

Aintree tip 3: Path D’oroux – 1pt @ 13/2 with BetVictor

Grand National free bet offers

The Grand National meeting gets underway on Thursday and you can get involved in our Aintree tips by signing up to gambling sites online.

Bet365 have several Grand National offers, while they are also giving new customers with up to £30 in free bets when they register using the bet365 bonus code INDY2024.

You will then need to deposit between £5 and £10 and bet365 will give you three times the value of your first lodgement in free bets. So, if you want the full £30 in free bets, you'll need to deposit and place an initial wager of £10 or more.

As well as Grand National offers and free bets, bet365 also operate a UK casino, featuring a selection of the best slots available.

If you do sign up for bet365 or any new betting sites, remember to check the terms and conditions off the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on the Grand National meeting, please gamble responsibly.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 10th April 2024, 09:19 PM

