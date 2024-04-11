Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Grand National

Day 2 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Friday at the Grand National meeting

James Boyle identifies four standout bets for Day 2 of the Grand National Festival at Aintree
Last Updated: 11th of April 2024
James Boyle
·
Grand National Writer
Day 2 Aintree Betting Tips

Our analyst James Boyle looks at the Grand National odds for day two of the Aintree meeting and picks out four runners to follow on Friday.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds from horse racing betting sites, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out the Aintree racecard for all the latest movements. 

13:45 Aintree – Iroko – 1pt @ 4/1

Iroko was pitched into Grade 1 company at the Cheltenham Festival following just one run in a novice and that would be a tough enough ask in normal circumstances but after his win at Warwick, he picked up an injury and had originally been thought to be out for the season.

It’s likely he wasn’t at his very best from a fitness point of view and he ran as if that was the case, unable to keep up when the charge for home began. He continued to jump well, however, and then kept on nicely up the hill to grab fifth place behind Grey Dawning.

The 2m 4f trip, even on testing ground at a demanding track, is clearly too short for him as well and he’s going to be happier up at 3m 1f. He has previous here as well having placed third in the Sefton Hurdle as a novice last season, in which he hit the line strongly over the extended three-miles.

I think there’s a far better chance of him staying in his comfort zone at this distance, the ground won’t be a problem and he jumps very well for one who lacks experience. With improvement to come, it’s hard to see how he won’t be a player and his main rivals are coming out of handicaps.

14:20 Aintree – Kateria – 1pt @ 7/1

There’s no prizes for originality in siding with Kateria given her prominence in the market but she should have a good chance. She arrives as a fresh horse having had time off following a couple of poor runs in November and caught the eye at Kempton in her first handicap four weeks ago.

One particularly bad error didn’t help matters but she was given a considerate ride, to put things lightly, by Nico De Boinville and was presumably expected to need the run with a view to having her in peak condition for this. It certainly didn’t look like that was her big day.

She raced at this meeting in the last two years as well, running a solid fifth in the bumper in 2022 before finishing second to Irish Point in the 2m 4f Grade 1 for novices last year. That was a brilliant run against a smart rival and helps to show that her rating of 136 is certainly workable.

There are lots of talented horses in opposition, some of whom are likely to have hidden a few pounds away from the handicapper as well, but Dan Skelton will have this one primed to run the race of her life and she will be a major contender if all goes to plan in-running.

16:05 Aintree – James Du Berlais – 1pt @ 10/1

James Du Berlais hasn’t really finished a race out too well for some time but caught the eye with how he moved into contention in the Plate at Cheltenham. He went second two out on that occasion, then hit the wall and was passed by five horses from the back of the last.

It may be that his wind is at him and he won’t be getting home regardless of circumstance, but he’s getting onto a flat track now. The fences will provide a new test, of course, but his jumping has looked better in handicaps and he has the added benefit of Paul Townend on board for the first time.

Conceding weight to all bar one won’t make things easy but he has a touch of class, remains unexposed away from Graded company and could be about to tackle one of his most suitable tests yet. It’s hard to be too certain in a race of this nature but I’m hopeful that he’ll run a big race.

 

16:40 Aintree – Shanagh Bob – 1pt @ 9/2

Shanagh Bob has a lot to find on official ratings, although he hasn’t had the chance to show what he can do very often. He has only raced under rules on two occasions, winning a Plumpton novice over a speedier test than he’d care for and then he won a Grade 2 at Cheltenham.

Success was looking rather unlikely after the second last hurdle, at which point he was under serious pressure, but he showed a really good attitude to keep on and assert after the last. As a piece of form, it’s nothing to get too excited about but was a very fair effort given his lack of experience.

Like many of the Nicky Henderson horses, he ended up missing Cheltenham and arrives here fresh. That may not be a bad thing and he strikes me as the type to keep improving for both time and experience. This will be the acid test for his novice campaign but he could be up to it.  

