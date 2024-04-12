Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Grand National

Grand National betting tips: Three each-way bets for the Aintree showpiece race

With bookies paying out on up to six places in the Grand National, we've picked out three runners to consider
Last Updated: 12th of April 2024
Paul Millward
·
Grand National Writer
E/W Grand National Tips:

The Randox Grand National is one of the most significant betting events in the UK. 

The runners at the head of the Grand National odds are there strictly on merit, but plenty of runners still have claims of making the places.

Most horse racing betting sites have extended their each-way terms to six places for Saturday's race, presenting a promising opportunity for new and existing customers to gain a return from this renowned steeplechase. 

The race, a gruelling marathon of four miles and two furlongs, demands exceptional stamina and the ability to navigate challenging obstacles safely.

Ignoring the market leaders, we pinpoint three runners who should give their supporters a run for their money and make the top six or even surprise and win the £500,000 prize.

Grand National EW Tip: Coko Beach

Gordan Elliott, who has won the Grand National on three occasions, fields eight of the 34 Grand National runners, and his Coko Beach comes into the race in the best form of his life. UK betting sites make him as high as 25/1 to make it third time lucky in the race.

He was a distant eighth in this race two years ago and was pulled up after making a blunder last year. As with most runners, the National trip is probably his absolute limit, but he is generally a sound jumper and should at least complete the course.

He ran well over the National fences when second in the valuable Becher Handicap over three miles and two furlongs in December. He followed that up with a cosy win in a cross country chase at Punchestown at the beginning of February.

He was due to run in the abandoned cross country race at the Cheltenham Festival last month, but his preparation for this race has been similar to previous years. 

He will come into the race fresh and ready to do himself justice, and if he can avoid trouble in the running, a top-six finishing position will be within his grasp.

Grand National tip 1: Coko Beach each-way @ 25/1 with Unibet

Grand National E/W Tip: Delta Work

Delta Work is another Elliott-trained runner and the shortest price of his eight hopefuls with horse racing betting apps at 18/1. He was third in the National two years ago and was going well last year before making a severe jumping error and unseating his rider deep into the race.

Although he has not shown much so far this season, this has been his main target, and he is one of a handful who looks assured of getting the trip.

Apart from unseating in last year’s race, his jumping has been relatively rock solid, and he is another who should complete the course. If that is the case, there is little reason to suppose he cannot make the top six.

Grand National tip 2: Delta Work each-way (6 places) @ 18/1 with Bet365

Grand National Tip: Galia Des Liteaux

Leading trainer Dan Skelton, who enjoyed an excellent Cheltenham Festival with four winners, has just one representative in the Grand National, and his Galia Des Liteaux is expected to make a bold show at a big price on betting apps.

She was a reasonably useful hurdler but has proven significantly better over the bigger obstacles. She was good enough to win a Grade 2 race at Warwick at the start of last year and ran right up to that form when second in a valuable handicap at the same track in January over three miles and five furlongs.

Finishing the race full of running, she gave the impression that she would not have too much trouble seeing out the National trip. A slight concern is that she ran well below that form on her next and only subsequent start at Exeter over three miles.

Overall, Galia Des Liteaux has had very little racing, and connections hold her in high regard. Providing she can bounce back from that disappointment, she looks well enough in at the allocated weights and can make an impression if jumping as well as she has in all her races.

Grand National tip 3: Galia Des Liteaux each-way (6 places) @ 25/1 with BoyleSports

Get free bets by betting on the Grand National

Parimatch are one of the best new betting sites and have earned a reputation for their welcome packages around major sporting events.

They don’t come much bigger than the Grand National and Parimatch are giving low-deposit punters a chance to get £10 in free bets just by betting £5 on the showpiece race at Aintree.

New users just need to sign up via this link, deposit and bet £5 on the Grand National. They will then be rewarded with two £5 free bets, one of which is a ‘Lucky Dip’ on the Grand National and the other can be used on any sport.

This welcome package also gives new Parimatch customers 20 free spins on their UK casino, which are restricted to the online slots UK game Big Bass Day at the Races.

Before joining Parimatch, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on the Grand National, please gamble responsibly.

Paul Millward for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Paul Millward

Last Updated: 12th April 2024, 12:54 PM

