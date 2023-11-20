Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles predictions: NFL betting tips and odds

Philadelphia are proving to be the class of the NFC after winning eight of their opening nine games, reeling off back-to-back NFC East victories over the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. The contest has huge significance for the two sides as Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and his team aim to avenge their defeat and shore up their standing as the top team in the NFC. have installed the Chiefs as the favourites for the win, but we expect this one to be just as tight as the Super Bowl between the leading franchises in the NFL.

Can we expect another high-scoring game? The Super Bowl was an incredible feat of scoring, the two teams found the end zone with almost every possession as the game swung one way then the other. It was a shame that the contest ended the way it did, with a pass interference call allowing Butker a short field goal to win Kansas City the crown, but Andy Reid’s side just about edged the game. Mahomes and the high-powered offence were the key to victory, although their form this season has been concerning. The Chiefs are averaging 23.1 points per game, a staggeringly low total for a unit led by the best quarterback in the NFL. Their talent has been whittled away leaving Mahomes with sub-standard targets outside of Travis Kelce, who has not been at his best. Kansas City have still managed to win most of their games, but their margin for error has been drastically reduced.

Philadelphia on the other hand have remained potent, ranking third in points per game and fifth for average yards accumulated. Jalen Hurts is enjoying another MVP calibre season, throwing 15 touchdown passes and rushing for another seven. Wide receiver AJ Brown has been unstoppable, having already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season. But, the Chiefs have been one of the best defensive units, allowing just 15.9 points per game. So, the Eagles will not be able to run riot in Kansas City. We’re not expecting the same fireworks as the Super Bowl. However, with our first Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, we believe there’s enough talent on the field to muster a total over 47.5 points at odds of 6/5 with . Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Tip 1: Over 47.5 Points – 6/5 BetVictor

Established 1946 Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days, no cashout. Get 6x £5 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. 7 day bonus expiry. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Will Mahomes break free? The Super Bowl was a curious game as although the Chiefs mustered 38 points, Mahomes only threw for 182 yards for his three touchdowns. Kansas City found a way to win the game, relying on Mahomes to deliver in the clutch. He has carried on in that same vein this season, ranking ninth in the NFL for passing yards and is currently on pace to muster his lowest yardage production since becoming the Chiefs’ starter in 2018. Mahomes’ interceptions are also up with eight in nine games, and he’s on track to throw the most picks of his career. These are not numbers you usually associate with Mahomes, although there are mitigating factors. Outside of Kelce, he is sorely lacking talent in the receiving corps.

Teams have become aware that Kansas City’s wideouts are not up to scratch and have been forcing Mahomes away from Kelce, who is arguably showing signs of decline too at the age of 34. The 28-year-old is still averaging 271.3 passing yards per game, but it has lacked the usual Mahomes swagger. Philadelphia will be out to limit Mahomes' production once more. Due to the struggles of his receivers, we’re backing the quarterback to throw under 283.5 passing yards at 10/11 with with our second Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction. Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Tip 2: Patrick Mahomes to throw under 283.5 passing yards –10/11 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Will the Tush Push work again? The Super Bowl was the breakout game for the ‘tush push’. Hurts scored two touchdowns using the tactic where he receives the ball from Jason Kelce and ploughs his way forward with the help of team-mates pushing him from behind. In total the Eagles used the ‘tush push’ six times during the Super Bowl and succeeded in either scoring a touchdown or gaining a first down.

Philadelphia have cracked the system whereas others that have tried to implement it this term have failed. Having already recorded seven rushing touchdowns this season, including two tush push scores in his last two outings, we’re using our final Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction to back Hurts to score a touchdown any time at odds of 6/5 with Betway. Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Tip 3: Jalen Hurts to score any time touchdown – 6/5 Betway