New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins predictions: NFL betting tips and odds

With their season on the line, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has thrown caution to the wind by benching Wilson and bringing in Tim Boyle to start at quarterback. Can Boyle keep the Jets’ campaign alive? It seems unlikely and have made Miami 9.5-point favourites in the handicap betting with the Jets facing up to an exceptionally difficult encounter. We’ve looked at the spread and several other markets to come up with three NFL predictions for the clash.

Flying Fins may not take off in New York On paper, this is one of the biggest offensive mismatches of the season in the NFL. The Dolphins are averaging a league-best 30.5 points per game this year, 15.5 points more than the 30th-ranked Jets. Miami are an explosive offence with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on course to have over 2,000 receiving yards this season. But those numbers for Miami were boosted significantly by scoring 70 points against the Denver Broncos back in September. And the points have dried up of late with the Dolphins averaging 21.7 per game the last three gameweeks, while there’s a significant difference between their points average on the road to when they play in sunny Florida (38.8 to 22.2). Miami’s rushing attack has stalled of late too, not helped by an injury to exciting rookie running-back De’Von Achane, who is a doubt for this game with a knee injury.

The Dolphins offence has had turnover issues too and now goes up against an elite Jets defence with a last stand mentality. The defence has been holding it together for the Jets and should match up well with the pass-heavy attack of the Dolphins. Gang Green ranks fifth in fewest passing yards allowed per game and have as good a chance as anyone at bottling up the Miami attack. The Dolphins defence shouldn’t have to work as hard as their counterparts to keep a Jets offence that’s scored three touchdowns in five games quiet.

The Jets’ offensive line has been hit hard by injuries, limiting their ability to move the ball on the ground or through the air. Jaelan Phillips is likely to be in Boyle’s face all day as part of a Miami defence that arrives in New York off the back of some better defensive showings of late. We’re expecting the Jets to try and make this an ugly game and with our first Miami Dolphins at New York Jets predictions, we’re backing under 43 points at . Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Tip 1: Under 43 points – 8/11 with BetGoodwin

Waddle Dolphins do with No 2 receiver? With Miami averaging 35 pass attempts per game and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa boasting a 69.7 per cent pass completion rate – third best in the NFL – there should be plenty of food to go around for the Dolphins’ wide receivers. Yet the huge appetite to feed Hill the ball has led to Jaylen Waddle being slightly marginalised and he’s 10/11 with to have under 4.5 receptions in this game. Waddle has registered fewer than five catches in his last two games and had just three receptions the last time he faced the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

He faces a tough matchup against Jets corner DJ Reed, who was ranked as a top-10 cornerback by Pro Football Focus last year and is enjoying another strong season. With the hand injury Hill sustained last week proving minor and Miami potentially better off trying to run the ball against this Jets defence, it could be another quiet week for Waddle. Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Tip 2: Under 4.5 Jaylen Waddle receptions – 10/11 with bet365

