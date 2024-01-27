San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions tips: NFL predictions, odds and free bets

The Lions stand in their way after reaching the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 campaign. Dan Campbell’s team held their composure against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to keep their journey alive and Detroit are now dreaming of a first Super Bowl appearance. The 49ers are the firm favourites with to prevail, but you can find a price of 29/10 for the Lions to advance to the Super Bowl. Here are our predictions for the NFC Championship Game.

Purdy to pounce on Lions’ defence The 49ers’ hopes of reaching the Super Bowl last term were all but ended in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game when Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury. Eagles defender Haason Reddick hit the quarterback hard on his throwing arm, ruling Purdy out of the contest. After surgery in the off-season, Purdy has responded in perfect fashion by leading the 49ers back to the NFC title game. He still has his doubters after a rough stretch of performances in October in the 49ers’ three-game losing streak, and a four-interception display against the Baltimore Ravens. But he proved a point in the win over the Packers, holding his nerve to lead a game-winning drive.

That will give Purdy confidence to take into the clash with the Lions, who have been weak against the pass this term. In the post-season, both opposing quarterbacks to date have thrown for over 350 yards against Detroit’s defence. Campbell’s men were ranked in the bottom third in the NFL for passing yards allowed. So, Purdy with Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk will have a great chance to inflict damage on the Lions on Sunday. After looking at , we’re backing Purdy to throw for over 299.5 passing yards at 6/4 with BetMGM. San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions Tip 1: Brock Purdy over 299.5 passing yards – 6/4 BetMGM

Will McCaffrey steer 49ers into the Super Bowl? McCaffrey has been the MVP of the 49ers’ offence this season. The 27-year-old rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns, to go with 67 receptions for 564 yards and a further seven scores. When San Francisco have needed a moment of magic to spark them into life, Shanahan has turned to the running back for inspiration. The 49ers’ move for McCaffrey was an inspired choice, sending multiple picks to Carolina to acquire the running back. He has been the perfect fit for their offence, often stamping his authority on games in the first quarter. McCaffrey scored a touchdown in 14 of the 49ers’ 17 regular season games and notched multiple scores in five of those contests.

He was on point in the Divisional Round against the Packers. McCaffrey rushed for 98 yards on 17 carries, and he produced the vital moment in the game running for his second touchdown with one minute left. The Lions will have their work cut out to stop him, but do have one of the best rushing defences in the NFL. But, McCaffrey’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield could come to the fore. We’re backing him to score two touchdowns or more in the NFC Championship Game at 1/1 with . San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions Tip 2: Christian McCaffrey to score two touchdowns or more – 1/1 bet365

End of the road for Detroit The Lions have been one of the best storylines of the season. Campbell has performed admirably since the first week of the campaign after stunning the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road. He has guided Detroit to their first play-off win and appearance in the NFC Championship Game since the 1991 campaign. Detroit are not the most talented team in the NFC, but they’ve played with grit, determination and quality in crucial moments of the season. They deserved to win the NFC North and their two post-season games to date.

But, the 49ers are a team that’s battle-hardened and stacked with talent. We believe that Shanahan’s men are going to show why they’re the favourites in the to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. On home turf at Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco could well have enough to make it a very difficult game for the Lions. Detroit are not as seasoned in play-off matches and quarterback Jared Goff has been exposed in the past in high-pressure games. Between the ferocity of the 49ers’ defence and their talented offence, we’re backing them to win by a comfortable margin covering a –6.5 handicap at odds of 4/5 with . San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions Tip 3: San Francisco 49ers –6.5 handicap – 4/5 BoyleSports

