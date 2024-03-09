Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

Horse racing tips today:
- 14:40 Wolverhampton – Nine Tenths – 1pt @ 4/1 with William Hill
- 15:15 Wolverhampton – Smoky Mountain – 1pt @ 11/2 with Bet365
- 17:00 Wolverhampton – Bosh – 1pt @ 9/1 with BetVictor
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Wolverhampton with three selections online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
14:40 Wolverhampton – Nine Tenths – 1pt @ 4/1
Nine Tenths started to fulfil her potential over the winter and could make it third time lucky in Listed contests. Her latest effort came at Lingfield last month, where she ran a solid second to Dear My Friend and I thought that was as well as she could do over a mile in such a slowly run race.
Returning to 7f will prove favourable and she has C&D form, having bolted up in a handicap off 90 in December. Her subsequent second to Shades Of Summer got a boost as well and whilst her best form has come in handicaps, she is capable of stepping up enough to be a winner at this level.
15:15 Wolverhampton – Smoky Mountain – 1pt @ 11/2
Smoky Mountain looked to have some talent when running in novice company this time last year but since going handicapping in recent months, he has shown himself to be quite useful. He won well over 7f here off 78 in January before filling second on both subsequent starts.
His narrow defeat to King’s Code came over a mile, proving he has got some potential at the longer distance, and he bumped into an enterprisingly ridden Star Zinc when turned over at odds-on over 7f at Newcastle. He’ll be happier on this track and I think he’ll stay the extended mile fine.
17:00 Wolverhampton – Bosh – 1pt @ 9/1
Bosh looks overpriced to win this. He was fifth of seven when a beaten favourite at Lingfield last month but finished less than a length behind the winner and wasn’t far off his best level. That came over 7f as well and he wants a strong gallop to be at his best, which he didn’t get there.
Reverting to a sprint trip should help him and there won’t be any hanging around in today’s contest, so hopefully all will set up to suit. The wide draw makes things tricky for Sean Levey but if he can get a decent position, I’m sure Bosh is in the form needed to trouble everyone in this field.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.