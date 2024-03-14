Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Rugby

France vs England predictions: Six Nations tips, betting odds & free bets

England head to France hoping to build on the stunning win over Ireland in the Six Nations finale
Last Updated: 15th of March 2024
Aaron Murphy
·
Rugby Writer
France vs England predictions: Six Nations tips, betting odds & free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

France vs England tips

A fascinating 2024 Six Nations championship with a wealth of narrow margins and thrilling finishes concludes not in Paris but in Lyon for the first time in the tournament’s history when France entertain England (8pm, ITV1).

Shifting away from the Stade de France appears to have been detrimental to Les Bleus this year, with a bruising Round 1 loss at home to Ireland (17-38) and a fortunate 13-13 draw with Italy meaning they have now failed to win their last three games on home soil after stringing together 18 straight home victories.

One final look at the outright Six Nations odds confirms what the table suggests: that Ireland are almost guaranteed to become the first team since England (2016-17) to retain the trophy. 

Six Nations winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Ireland
99.01%
--
--
1/100
1/100
--
1/100
1/100
England
3.85%
--
--
25/1
25/1
--
25/1
20/1
Scotland
0.99%
--
--
100/1
100/1
--
100/1
100/1
France
0.40%
--
--
250/1
250/1
--
200/1
200/1
Teams Best Odds
Ireland
1/100 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
1/100 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
1/100 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
1/100 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/100 Bet365
England
25/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
25/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
25/1 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
25/1 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
20/1 Bet365
Scotland
100/1 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
100/1 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
100/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
100/1 Bet365
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
100/1 Betway
France
250/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
250/1 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
250/1 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
200/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
200/1 William Hill
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
Visit Site
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

On that note, these teams are going to head out onto the pitch knowing whether either of them still have a remote chance of taking the crown should Ireland slip up earlier in the day against Scotland in Dublin.

But as we analyse the match prices on rugby betting sites for the last time in this championship, there are a couple of interesting patterns worth noting.

Not as simple as landing the first punch

The obvious aside - that being that both teams will set out to win every game they take part in - it does make it a little difficult to predict how France and England will approach this match in the instance that Ireland have already retained the Six Nations title.

That’s especially the case when the teams themselves have been so inconsistent throughout the season, whether that be England’s unprecedented half-time deficit at home to Wales or France conceding the opening try to the Welsh, only to bulldoze them in the final 20 minutes.

England total Six Nations wins
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Under 2.5
66.67%
--
1/2
--
--
--
--
--
Over 2.5
40.00%
--
3/2
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Under 2.5
1/2 BetVictor
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
1/2 BetVictor
Over 2.5
3/2 BetVictor
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
3/2 BetVictor
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
Visit Site
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

This has been a truly bizarre Championship on that front, with just half of the first 12 matches won by the team that scored first, whereas the average across the six seasons from 2018-23 was 80 per cent.

The market we are interested in gives 8/11 on betting apps for the team that scores first - try, penalty or drop goal - to not win the match. 

That has been the case in all four of England’s matches so far - they were down 10-0 before beating Italy, conceded a penalty try to Wales and a penalty kick to Ireland, and opened the scoring early in a loss to Scotland.

Similarly, Les Bleus went down 7-0 on the way to winning in Edinburgh, took a 10-0 lead against Italy before Jonathan Danty was sent off, and conceded a first minute penalty in the win over Wales.

France vs England Tip 1: Team scoring first does not win - 8/11 Betfred

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
VISIT SITE
09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

An incomplete performance - but from who?

So with almost all 2024 Six Nations Championship matches involving either team seeing such frequent lead changes, there’s a similar play that bettors could have taken across the season with similar success.

Borthwick’s men trailed at the half-time break in all three of their wins so far, which is remarkable given just two of their games over the past four editions of the Six Nations were not won by the half-time leader of the day.

These two sides could be scrapping it out for the honour of second place to Ireland, and with both being guilty of inconsistency throughout the tournament, we could get a scenario where neither wins both halves of the match.

Just take note that this particular play is for neither team to outscore their opponent in both halves - it is not the same as one team leading at the end of both halves (e.g. it would have produced a collect in Scotland’s Round 1 victory over Wales when they were in front at both half-time and full-time despite being outscored in the second half).

France vs England Tip 2: Neither team to win both halves - 8/13 BetUK

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Fur-banking on a hat-trick of tries

England head coach Steve Borthwick attracted a bit of feedback when deciding to stick with Northampton number 15 George Furbank at starting full-back ahead of Freddie Steward for the win over Ireland following a costly mistake against Scotland that led directly to a Duhan van der Merwe try.

But his faith was repaid last week when a burst of early second-half energy from Furbank put the finishing touches on an excellent left-wing attack that delivered the first of the two tries which sparked England on their way to a famous victory.

Furbank has been known to spearhead fast-paced counter-attacks at Northampton by fully committing himself to quick, booming and well-timed sprints to loop onto the end of some quick releases.

Having now crossed the line in five of his last eight games for club or country, which includes tries in England’s last two Six Nations games, we’re keen to continue riding what is hopefully the crest of the wave by backing him on gambling sites to score again. 

France vs England Tip 3: George Furbank to score a try any time - 4/1 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Get a free bet for France vs England

The 2024 Six Nations reaches its conclusion on Saturday night in Lyon and for anyone wanting to follow our France vs England predictions, check betting sites to see if you are eligible for a free bet first.

Bet365 have a great selection of rugby markets and their new customer offer rewards bettors who use the bet365 bonus code INDY2023 with up to £30 in free bets.

To qualify for the full £30 in free bets, users will need to deposit £10 and then wager a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of 1/5 or greater.

For fans of online casinos, bet365's welcome offer gives users 50 free spins at their slot sites when they make an initial deposit of £10.

Don't forget, always check the terms and conditions before opening an account with any new betting sites. If you do have a bet on the Six Nations this weekend, remember to gamble responsibly.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Aaron Murphy for independent.co.uk
Aaron Murphy @AaronMurphyFS

After five years as a betting trader and several more as a sports writer, Aaron is dedicated to using his wealth of experience and devotion to statistical analysis to deliver punters all the information they need to try and make a winning call.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.