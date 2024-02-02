#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. Click to see full T&Cs

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

18+ Opt in, bet max £1 on England – Outright – Six Nations 2024 Winner. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 23:59 UK time on 15/02/24. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

Find the best Six Nations free bet offers below with our comprehensive guide to betting on the 2024 tournament.

view the 2024 Six Nations as a straight fight between favourites France and holders Ireland. Both teams suffered early exits in the Rugby World Cup at the back end of 2023, but the Six Nations represents a chance to get back on the winning trail. England went further than France and Ireland in the World Cup, but they’re still only third favourites in the Six Nations odds despite carrying momentum under Steve Borthwick. Meanwhile, Scotland and Wales are not expected to compete for the title, though that could change if performances take bookmakers by surprise in the early stages of the competition.

Popular Bookmakers for Six Nations Betting All the will have an array of markets on the Six Nations, but finding the operators with the best free bet offers can be a challenge. Nonetheless, we’ve scrutinised the latest sign-up offers from top bookmakers to pick out our recommended promotions ahead of the Six Nations. 1. Betway Betway takes rugby seriously, as evidenced by multiple free bet promotions on the Six Nations. They offer new customers a standard ‘bet £10 get a £10 free bet’ welcome package, but new and existing customers can use specific rugby betting offers. For example, you can get money back as a free bet (up to £20) if there’s a red card in the Six Nations game you bet on, known as ‘Red Card Insurance’. Alternatively, you can join their free bet club. Betway’s free bet club is one of the best in the business, with two £5 free bets handed out to punters who bet £25 or more on sports multiples each week.

Established 2006 Money Back as a Free Bet if there's a red card. Bet £10 Get £10 Welcome Offer. VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

2. NetBet NetBet is a relatively , but their sportsbook offering is comprehensive, and their sign-up offer will appeal to those on a small budget. Their welcome offer requires just a £5 stake to qualify, with new customers rewarded with a free £10 bet in return, which can be used on the Six Nations. However, the qualifying stake of £5 must be placed on a Bet Builder to meet the terms and conditions of the sign-up offer, so punters are a little limited in what they can bet on with their first wager.

3. Mr Play Another new betting site which is popular for rugby union betting is Mr Play, and their sign-up offer caters for those willing to part with a little more money on their initial stake. Mr Play will give new customers a £15 free bet when they first deposit and bet £10 on rugby or any sport. Their sportsbook product is as good as any, with features such as and bet builders available.

Established 2017 Bet £10, Get £15 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. Click to see full T&Cs

How to Claim Six Nations Free Bets To claim free bets on the Six Nations, you’ll need to register an account with any of the operators we recommend on this page, all of which are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. Once you have registered, you’ll need to verify your account before you can start betting. New customers do not have to accept a welcome offer if it does not suit their desires, but most UK bookmakers will reward newcomers with if they opt-in and meet their criteria. Suppose you opt-in and satisfy the terms with your first deposit and initial stake. In that case, free bet credits will appear in your balance account, typically found on the top right on desktop sites or the side menu on . Free bets are usually credited after your qualifying bet has been settled. However, always read the full terms and conditions of any offer. Once you have your free bet token in your account, you can make your and apply the free credit from your balance when placing your wager.

Established 1994 England to Win the 6 Nations 100/1 VISIT SITE 18+ Opt in, bet max £1 on England – Outright – Six Nations 2024 Winner. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 23:59 UK time on 15/02/24. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

Understanding Six Nations Betting: How To Use Your Free Bets One of the most common ways to bet on rugby union is to use the handicap market. However, the market odds are typically short, and it's worth remembering that free bet stakes are not returned with any winnings. Bookmakers offer handicap betting to make mismatches more appealing to bet on or emphasise how close they believe a rugby game will be. For example, Italy vs England would be considered a mismatch, so as well as offering an England win at 1/10, bookmakers may offer 10/11 on England to cover a handicap of around 15 points. It gives Italy a 15-point head start for England to overcome to make the game more interesting from a betting perspective. If successful, a £10 free bet on England to cover their handicap in this example would yield a return of £9.09 as the free bet stake would not be returned to the customer. For punters who are more ambitious with their free bets, there are many other ways to use them. For example, your free bet may be restricted to a Bet Builder, which means you must make multiple predictions on one or more games, and all selections must be correct for your wager to win. It can be challenging to succeed with Bet Builders. However, the odds reflect the difficulty, so if you manage to make a series of correct calls on one slip, your betting bankroll balance will reap the benefits. There are many other ways to bet on Six Nations games, but popular markets include the first try scorer odds, or you can pick a player to score a try at any stage in the game. Whatever your hunch is, there will likely be a betting market to support your predictions.

Established 2014 Bet £10, Get £20 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New players only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £ 20, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £ 200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply.

Strategies for Successful Six Nations Betting There is no winning formula for betting on the Six Nations, but rugby bettors can give themselves a better chance of success with careful planning and preparation. For example, team news is released days before a Six Nations game, giving punters ample time to research. This differs from other sports, such as football, where fans only get team news confirmation around an hour before kick-off. Team news is significant as individual absentees or inclusions will no doubt influence the outcome. With rugby union betting, punters generally have at least one full day to study player form once they have the team sheet. Early team news also gives fans time to consider rugby betting tips offered by experts and pundits. Regarding an overall betting strategy for the Six Nations, we advise potential punters to set a budget and pinpoint a bookmaker to reward their planned spend. Making the most of free bet offers according to your betting intentions is the smartest approach. For example, suppose you already regularly bet £20 or more per week on sports. In that case, you may wish to start betting with BzeeBet, who give new and existing customers a free £5 Bet Builder on Thursdays when they stake £20 or more throughout the week.

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

Gamble responsibly All gambling operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are required to provide customers with useful tools to help them stay in control of their activity. Gambling can be addictive, and can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. Thus, you should only choose a betting site for the Six Nations if they provide responsible gambling tools such as: · Deposit limits - so users can limit the amount they can deposit · Reality checks - notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active · Profit/loss indicators - instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate · Time outs - so users can self-impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits Without question, all licensed rugby betting apps and websites must give users the option to self-exclude, which should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS Six Nations Free Bet Offers: In Summary The best free bet offers for the Six Nations can only be determined by an individual based on their betting intentions. That said, we recommend the latest free bet offers from Parimatch, BzeeBet and 10Bet. All bookmakers mentioned here are fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, so you can rest assured that they are legitimate operators.