Betting > Tennis

Australian Open semi-final predictions: Tennis betting tips, odds and free bets

Our tennis tipster has made two betting predictions for the men's Australian Open semi-finals on Friday
Last Updated: 25th of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Tennis Writer
Australian Open semi-final predictions

Four players will battle to reach the men’s final of the Australian Open on Friday in two scintillating semi-final matches. 

Novak Djokovic’s quest for his 11th Australian Open crown will continue against Jannik Sinner. The Serb eased his way past Taylor Fritz in four sets in the quarter-finals and it will take a special effort from one of the remaining three players to prevent him lifting the title. 

Sinner will be hopeful of halting Djokovic’s dominant run in Melbourne. The Italian booked his place in the last four for only the second time in a Grand Slam with a straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev.

Men's Australian Open Winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Novak Djokovic
57.90%
4/6
8/11
--
4/6
8/11
--
Jannik Sinner
23.08%
3/1
3/1
--
10/3
3/1
--
Daniil Medvedev
16.67%
5/1
5/1
--
5/1
5/1
--
Alexander Zverev
11.11%
8/1
8/1
--
8/1
7/1
--
In the other side of the draw, Daniil Medvedev emerged from his duel with Hubert Hurkacz

The match went the distance, but the Russian was on point in the decider to secure his place in semi-finals in Melbourne for the third time. 

Alexander Zverev put in the performance of the quarter-finals with a brilliant display to dispatch Carlos Alcaraz. The German surged into a two-set lead, and although Alcaraz sent the match into a fourth set, Zverev found his form to advance to the last four. 

We’re poised for two exciting matches and after looking at the best Australian Open odds, here are our predictions for the semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner 

(3.30am) 

Djokovic is on the march towards an unprecedented 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam success overall. 

Even at the age of 36, the Serb shows no signs of relinquishing his stranglehold on the men’s game, remaining the overwhelming favourite for the title with tennis betting sites.

He holds an incredible 33-match unbeaten run at the Australian Open, last suffering a defeat in Melbourne in 2018.  

Djokovic put Fritz under pressure from the off in their quarter-final clash. Although the American showed fight to put the 10-time Australian Open champion under pressure in the second set, Djokovic quickly regained his composure to wrap up a four-set win.  

For all the progress the chasing pack are making on the court, none of the next generation outside of Alcaraz can seemingly put the Serb under enough duress in Grand Slams.

Novak Djokovic Stage of Elimination odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Winner
57.90%
--
--
--
8/11
--
--
Semi Final
36.36%
--
--
--
7/4
--
--
Runner Up
16.67%
--
--
--
5/1
--
--
Sinner is the next man to try his luck, and he did make a breakthrough in the ATP Tour Finals, defeating Djokovic in the round-robin stage. But, when the pair faced off again in the ATP Tour Finals title-decider, Djokovic raised his game to secure a straightforward win.  

The two met again in the Davis Cup semi-finals, where Sinner saved three match points to topple Djokovic, allowing Italy to reach the final of the competition before securing victory over Australia. 

Sinner has proved it can be done, but beating Djokovic at Melbourne Park is another matter entirely. 

The Italian is in the kind of form that will stand him in good stead, but we’re backing Djokovic to continue his charge into the final and extend his winning record to 34 matches with a 3-1 set victory at odds of 3/1 with BetGoodwin

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Tip: Djokovic to win 3-1 – 3/1 BetGoodwin

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev  

(8.30am) 

Medvedev is aiming to reach his third Australian Open final, having seen off the threat of Hurkacz in the quarter-finals. The Russian was forced to dig deep amid the relentless power from the ninth seed. 

Medvedev’s skill and stamina was tested to the brink, but after exchanging sets to force a decider, the former US Open champion raised his game in the fifth set to produce the crucial break to get over the line.  

It will be interesting to see how much the contest took out of him as he prepares to face Zverev, who is entering the match fresh off one of the biggest wins of his career. 

Zverev was outstanding to send Alcaraz on his way. The German was on his game from the off and refused to allow the Spaniard to settle. 

Zverev was clinical on serve and used his array of strokes to force Alcaraz out of his rhythm. Before the Spaniard could respond he was already 2-0 down. 

Daniil Medvedev Stage of Elimination odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Runner Up
50.00%
--
--
--
1/1
--
--
Semi Final
45.45%
--
--
--
6/5
--
--
Winner
16.67%
--
--
--
5/1
--
--
Alcaraz displayed fight in the third set to avoid a clean sweep, battling back from 5-3 down to force a tie-breaker that he managed to win. But, Zverev was soon back in control to reach the seventh Grand Slam semi-final of his career. 

The 26-year-old has only progressed once from the Grand Slam semis in his previous six attempts, while Medvedev has the advantage in their head-to-head contests, winning 11 of their 18 matches. 

Zverev’s biggest victory of his career came against the Russian in 2021 when he won the ATP Tour Finals. So, there is plenty of history, although none of it has come in Grand Slams, where the two players have never met before. 

These two players are evenly matched, and we should be set for a classic. We’re backing the contest to go all the way to a fifth set at odds of 21/10 with BoyleSports

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev Tip: Over 4.5 sets – 21/10 BoyleSports

How to get Australian Open free bets 

You can secure free bets for wagering on the Australian Open semi-finals and more by signing up for new betting sites online.  

talkSPORT BET are offering new customers the chance to earn up to in £30 free bets for creating an account, opting in on its welcome offer and betting £10 on a selection at odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use on the sportsbook, paid out in three installments of £10. 

Before signing up for talkSPORT BET and betting on the Australian Open, read all the terms and conditions of the welcome offer. With all wagers, please gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.