Australian Open semi-final tips: Tennis predictions, betting odds and free bets

Australian Open semi-final tips Aryna Sabalenka to win 2-1 – 11/4 10Bet

Qinwen Zheng vs Dayana Yastremska over 21.5 total games – 5/6 BetMGM We’re down to the final four in the women’s draw for the Australian Open and there are two fascinating contests awaiting us in the semi-final stage. Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to join an elite group of players by winning successive titles in Melbourne after easing past Barbora Krejcikova. The Belarusian, who is odds-on with to defend her crown, will be forced to battle past rising star Coco Gauff to reach the final as the American edged out Marta Kostyuk.

In the other last-four duel, 12th seed Qinwen Zheng will be hopeful of advancing to her first Grand Slam final. However, Dayana Yastremska harbours the same ambition, and the Ukrainian put in an accomplished performance to beat Linda Noskova to reach the semi-finals. We should be poised for enthralling action in both matches. Here are our predictions for the semi-finals after looking at the best .

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka (8.30am) This has all the hallmarks of a classic duel between two great players in a repeat of the 2023 US Open final. Sabalenka is the reigning Australian Open champion, and she has been relentless from the off in Melbourne. The 25-year-old has not dropped a set so far in the competition, and has barely worked up a sweat demolishing all her opponents with relative ease, losing only 16 games in total. She overwhelmed Krejcikova with her power on the court, smashing 20 winners past the ninth seed and notching six breaks in the process. It will take a complete performance to end her reign, and Sabalenka will have revenge on her mind after losing to Gauff at Flushing Meadows in the final Grand Slam of 2023.

Gauff produced the performance of her career to defeat Sabalenka at the US Open. She rallied from one set down to defeat the Belarusian, earning her first major title at the age of 19. The American managed to battle her way through to the semi-finals, despite putting in a horrid display against Kostyuk in the quarter-finals. She committed 51 unforced errors over the course of the contest, but found a way to get through. It would be very surprising for Gauff to have another off day, especially given the way she has played in recent months. But, Sabalenka is operating at a different level at the moment. This arguably should be the final and the winner will be a firm favourite to go on to win the title. Gauff could push Sabalenka harder than anyone else at the tournament, but we believe the Belarusian will edge the duel in a 2-1 set win at odds of 11/4 with 10Bet. Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka Tip: Sabalenka to win 2-1 – 11/4 10Bet

Qinwen Zheng vs Dayana Yastremska Both players are vying to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time in their respective careers. Premature exits for world No 1 Iga Swiatek along with Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula have opened up this side of the draw and these two players have a huge opportunity to reach the Australian Open final. Yastremska is aiming to emulate Emma Raducanu’s feat in becoming only the second qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final and potentially lift the crown. The Ukrainian had to make her way through three qualifying rounds before earning her place in the draw. There have been plenty of challenges along the way, but Yastremska has met them with aplomb. The 25-year-old dispatched two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round in straight sets. Noskova was a dangerous opponent for Yastremska in the last round, having dispatched Swiatek with a fine performance. But, the Ukrainian produced a scintillating display to secure a straight-sets victory.

She now needs to take her game to a new level to overcome Zheng. The 12th seed came from a set down to defeat Anna Kalinskaya in the quarter-finals. It took time for Zheng to find her rhythm, but once she found her top gear, she breezed past the Russian. It was her third match in the competition that went the distance, so it could be an area to watch in her contest with Yastremska. Zheng has shown maturity beyond her years, raising her game at the crucial moments. That level of clinical edge will be vital in the semi-final, where both players will be combating the occasion as well as each other. This could be another nail-biter that goes all the way into a third set. As a result, we’re backing over 21.5 total games at 5/6 with BetMGM with our prediction for this clash. Qinwen Zheng vs Dayana Yastremska Tip: Over 21.5 total games – 5/6 BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

How to get Australian Open free bets offer new customers the chance to get and further promotions by signing up online and wagering on the Australian Open. New customers with bet365 can unlock up to £30 in free bets when using the INDY2023 and betting £10 on the sportsbook.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply