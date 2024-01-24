Jump to content
Australian Open semi-final tips: Tennis predictions, betting odds and free bets

We've reached the semi-final stage of the Australian Open in the women's draw and there are two thrilling matches on Thursday
Last Updated: 24th of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Tennis Writer
Australian Open semi-final tips 

We’re down to the final four in the women’s draw for the Australian Open and there are two fascinating contests awaiting us in the semi-final stage. 

Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to join an elite group of players by winning successive titles in Melbourne after easing past Barbora Krejcikova.  

The Belarusian, who is odds-on with tennis betting sites to defend her crown, will be forced to battle past rising star Coco Gauff to reach the final as the American edged out Marta Kostyuk.

In the other last-four duel, 12th seed Qinwen Zheng will be hopeful of advancing to her first Grand Slam final.  

However, Dayana Yastremska harbours the same ambition, and the Ukrainian put in an accomplished performance to beat Linda Noskova to reach the semi-finals. 

We should be poised for enthralling action in both matches. Here are our predictions for the semi-finals after looking at the best Australian Open odds

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka 

(8.30am) 

This has all the hallmarks of a classic duel between two great players in a repeat of the 2023 US Open final. Sabalenka is the reigning Australian Open champion, and she has been relentless from the off in Melbourne. 

The 25-year-old has not dropped a set so far in the competition, and has barely worked up a sweat demolishing all her opponents with relative ease, losing only 16 games in total.  

She overwhelmed Krejcikova with her power on the court, smashing 20 winners past the ninth seed and notching six breaks in the process.

It will take a complete performance to end her reign, and Sabalenka will have revenge on her mind after losing to Gauff at Flushing Meadows in the final Grand Slam of 2023.

Gauff produced the performance of her career to defeat Sabalenka at the US Open. She rallied from one set down to defeat the Belarusian, earning her first major title at the age of 19. 

The American managed to battle her way through to the semi-finals, despite putting in a horrid display against Kostyuk in the quarter-finals. She committed 51 unforced errors over the course of the contest, but found a way to get through.  

It would be very surprising for Gauff to have another off day, especially given the way she has played in recent months. But, Sabalenka is operating at a different level at the moment. 

This arguably should be the final and the winner will be a firm favourite to go on to win the title. Gauff could push Sabalenka harder than anyone else at the tournament, but we believe the Belarusian will edge the duel in a 2-1 set win at odds of 11/4 with 10Bet

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka Tip: Sabalenka to win 2-1 – 11/4 10Bet

Qinwen Zheng vs Dayana Yastremska 

Both players are vying to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time in their respective careers. 

Premature exits for world No 1 Iga Swiatek along with Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula have opened up this side of the draw and these two players have a huge opportunity to reach the Australian Open final. 

Yastremska is aiming to emulate Emma Raducanu’s feat in becoming only the second qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final and potentially lift the crown. The Ukrainian had to make her way through three qualifying rounds before earning her place in the draw.  

There have been plenty of challenges along the way, but Yastremska has met them with aplomb. 

The 25-year-old dispatched two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round in straight sets. Noskova was a dangerous opponent for Yastremska in the last round, having dispatched Swiatek with a fine performance. 

But, the Ukrainian produced a scintillating display to secure a straight-sets victory.

She now needs to take her game to a new level to overcome Zheng. 

The 12th seed came from a set down to defeat Anna Kalinskaya in the quarter-finals. It took time for Zheng to find her rhythm, but once she found her top gear, she breezed past the Russian. 

It was her third match in the competition that went the distance, so it could be an area to watch in her contest with Yastremska. Zheng has shown maturity beyond her years, raising her game at the crucial moments. 

That level of clinical edge will be vital in the semi-final, where both players will be combating the occasion as well as each other. 

This could be another nail-biter that goes all the way into a third set. As a result, we’re backing over 21.5 total games at 5/6 with BetMGM with our prediction for this clash. 

Qinwen Zheng vs Dayana Yastremska Tip: Over 21.5 total games – 5/6 BetMGM

How to get Australian Open free bets 

Betting sites offer new customers the chance to get free bets and further promotions by signing up online and wagering on the Australian Open. 

New customers with bet365 can unlock up to £30 in free bets when using the bet365 promo code INDY2023 and betting £10 on the sportsbook.

Once your qualifying wager settles, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use online. Customers will also get access to bet365’s UK online casino

Before you sign up for bet365, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. If you bet on the Australian Open or any other sport, please gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.