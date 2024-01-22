Jump to content
Betting > Tennis

Tuesday's Australian Open tips: Tennis predictions, 18/1 accumulator and odds

Novak Djokovic is among the players in action in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday
Last Updated: 22nd of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Tennis Writer
Tuesday's Australian Open tips: Tennis predictions, 18/1 accumulator and odds

Australian Open quarter-final tips 

The Australian Open is reaching the crux point of the tournament in both the men's and women’s draws as we enter the quarter-final stage. 

Tuesday’s action features the best in the game from both the ATP and WTA Tours. The overwhelming favourite with tennis betting sites for the men’s title, Novak Djokovic, faces off against Taylor Fritz, while Jannik Sinner has a showdown with Andrey Rublev. 

In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff will aim to continue her dominant form against Marta Kostyuk. Reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka is in last-eight action with Barbora Krejcikova as she bids to become the first repeat winner since Victoria Azarenka.  

We should be in for a treat in Melbourne as the line-up for the semi-finals starts to take shape and using the latest Australian Open odds, here are our predictions for Tuesday's action.

Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff 

(2am) 

You’re either a passionate tennis fan or suffering from insomnia to be up at 2am to watch Gauff take on Kostyuk. The American has been blazing a trail at the Australian Open, winning all four of her matches to date in straight sets. 

Gauff has picked up where she left off in the last Grand Slam of 2023, when she clinched the US Open title. She is playing outstanding tennis, and is arguably getting better as the tournament progresses.

Kostyuk will be out to prove a point and she took the scalp of 25th seed Elise Mertens in the second round. The two players have also faced each other on one other occasion, which happened to be in Adelaide, Australia in 2022. 

Gauff won the contest in three sets, but given her form at the moment, we can’t see anything other than a straight-sets victory. We’re backing a Gauff 2-0 win at 2/5 with BoyleSports

Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff Tip: Coco Gauff to win 2-0 – 2/5 BoyleSports

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz 

(3.30am) 

The 10-time Australian Open winner returns to the court early on Tuesday morning against Fritz. 

After having issues in the first two rounds of the competition, Djokovic looks back to his supreme best after brushing aside Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Adrian Mannarino. Djokovic only dropped three games against Mannarino last time out, dominating the Frenchman from the off.  

It’s an ominous sign for Fritz, who has lost all eight of his meetings against the world No 1, including his defeat at the 2023 US Open.

The two men did face off at the Australian Open in 2021 and Fritz competed well against the Serb, forcing a five-setter. In their meetings since, Djokovic has not dropped a set. 

You’re not going to get any value on backing Djokovic outright in the game, but the –2.5 set handicap does look good at odds of 22/25 with BetMGM. This bet pays out if Djokovic wins in three sets.  

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz Tip: Djokovic –2.5 set handicap – 22/25 BetMGM

Barbora Krejcikova vs Aryna Sabalenka 

(8am) 

The reigning women's champion, Sabalenka, has been just as relentless in her march towards the last eight. 

The Belarusian hasn’t dropped a set in four matches and has taken care of business without too much of a threat from her opponents. She looks every inch the worthy favourite with betting apps to win successive titles. Krejcikova will have her hands full stopping Sabalenka.

She’s only won one of their previous six meetings, losing three on the bounce to the Belarusian. The 28-year-old should put up more of a fight than Sabalenka’s previous opponents and at least threaten to take a set off her. 

Three of their six matches have gone the distance, and although we don’t think Krejcikova will do it on this occasion, there could be a tie-break in the match at odds of 3/1 with BoyleSports.  

Barbora Krejcikova vs Aryna Sabalenka Tip: Tie break in the match – 3/1 BoyleSports

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev 

(9.15am) 

Sinner has been on the march at the Australian Open and looks to be one of Djokovic’s closest rivals in Melbourne. 

He has breezed through his opening four matches without dropping a set, but the difficulty bar will be raised against the fifth seed Rublev. 

The Italian dispatched Karen Khachanov in the last round, but to take the next step at a Grand Slam he needs to start beating the players in and around him in the world rankings.

Sinner’s journey to the Wimbledon semi-finals last season was his first last four appearance in a Grand Slam. He will be desperate to make a second. Rublev will pose a challenge, although he had to produce a comeback to defeat Alex de Minaur in the last round.

The Russian was 2-1 down, but was outstanding in the final two sets to close out a composed victory.

Sinner has the 4-2 head-to-head advantage, but Rublev won the only meeting between the pair in a Grand Slam with a victory at the French Open in 2022. This has all the hallmarks of a classic that could go the distance. 

We’re taking over 38.5 on the total games line at odds of 1/1 with Betfred

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev Tip: Over 38.5 total games – 1/1 Betfred

How to get free bets on tennis 

You can get free bets for wagering on the Australian Open and more by signing up for betting sites online. 

New customers can get up to £30 in free bets with bet365 by using the promo code INDY2023 when creating an account, depositing £10 and betting £10 on the sportsbook. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use on bet365. 

Before signing up to bet365, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. If you do bet on the Australian Open, please gamble responsibly.  

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

