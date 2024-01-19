Saturday's Australian Open tips: Tennis predictions, 10/1 accumulator and odds

Australian Open third round tips
- Carlos Alcaraz to win 3-0 vs Shang Juncheng – 1/2 bet365
- Cameron Norrie vs Casper Ruud Over 38.5 games – 17/20 Betway
- Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev over 4.5 sets – 17/5 BetMGM
- The treble pays 10/1 with Unibet
The Australian Open is approaching its second week, and the cream is rising to the top, especially in the men’s draw where Novak Djokovic has secured safe passage into the fourth round.
Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are among the other top seeds to book their slots in the second week of the first Grand Slam of the calendar year.
But, there are a number of the best players on the men’s tour that are still battling to secure safe passage into the round of 16, including Carlos Alcaraz.
Alcaraz is considered Djokovic’s closest rival for the Australian Open crown with tennis betting sites, but he will have to raise his game in Melbourne to challenge the Serb.
The Spaniard’s game with China’s Shang Juncheng is one of the three games we’ve looked at in our acca using the best Australian Open odds.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Shang Juncheng
(Saturday, 2.30am)
You’ll have to be a night owl or up bright and early to watch Alcaraz’s showdown with Shang. The Spaniard eased past Richard Gasquet in the first round of the tournament, but was forced to battle against Lorenzo Sonego.
Sonego took a set off Alcaraz before the Wimbledon champion bounced back to win the final two sets.
It has been the story of Alcaraz’s performances on court since his triumph at the All-England Club. He has played well at times, but not to the standard that delivered his second Grand Slam. Betting sites believe that Alcaraz should have little difficulty seeing off Shang at a best-price of 1/25.
The 18-year-old challenger overcame Mackenzie McDonald and Sumit Nagal to reach the third round. It is a huge achievement for Shang and he will relish the opportunity of facing one of the sport’s best.
If Alcaraz harbours ambitions of winning his third Grand Slam title, anything other than a 3-0 win would be a disappointment as he seeks to find top gear. We’re backing Alcaraz to secure a 3-0 set win at odds of 1/2 with bet365.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Shang Juncheng Tip: Carlos Alcaraz to win 3-0 vs Shang Juncheng – 1/2 bet365
Cameron Norrie vs Casper Ruud
(Saturday, 6am)
Cameron Norrie holds the last hope for a British run in the Australian Open, although he will have to beat Casper Ruud for the first time to keep his tournament going into the second week.
Ruud has won all three meetings between the two players, last beating the British No 1 at The Miami Masters in 2022. Norrie had to dig deep to avoid an exit in the second round to Italy’s Giulio Zeppieri.
He went 2-0 down before rallying with a superb comeback to secure a victory in five sets. Ruud was also pressed into a five-setter by Australia’s Max Purcell, but he managed to hold his composure when it mattered the most to clinch the tie-breaker in the decider.
Both players expended a lot of energy in their last outings, and we could see a few tie-breakers in a match between two evenly matched players.
The total game line has been set at 38.5 by betting apps, and we’re going to take the over at 17/20 with Betway in a contest that could go the distance.
Cameron Norrie vs Casper Ruud Tip: Over 38.5 games – 17/20 Betway
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev
(Saturday, 8am)
Two-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev will have to be at his best to defeat the talented Felix Auger-Aliassime in their third-round clash.
Auger-Aliassime has not fulfilled his potential since reaching the US Open semi-finals in 2021, enduring a disappointing 2023 season where he failed to make an impression at any of the Grand Slams.
He has fallen down the world rankings and was seeded 27th for the tournament. The Canadian played out a thriller against Dominic Thiem in the first round, edging out his opponent in a five-set contest.
Auger-Aliassime showcased his talent to breeze past Hugo Grenier, but he will need to find a his top level to beat Medvedev.
The two players met in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in 2022 in an exciting match. It went the distance as Auger-Aliassime stormed into a 2-0 lead before the Russian responded with three clinical sets to book his place in the last four.
Medvedev was taken all the way in his second round match against Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, again showing his powers of recovery to respond to a 2-0 deficit.
Given Medvedev’s form and the history between the two players at the Australian Open, we’re backing the match to go all the way with over 4.5 sets at odds of 17/5 with BetMGM.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev Tip: Over 4.5 sets – 17/5 BetMGM
How to get Australian Open free bets
By signing up for new betting sites, you can claim free bets to wager on the Australian Open and more.
Parimatch are offering new customers the chance to get 50/1 odds for Djokovic to lift the Australian Open title.
All you have to do is create an account, opt-in on the offers tab, place a deposit using a debit card before betting a maximum of £1 on Djokovic to win the Australian Open.
If Djokovic does indeed win the title, you’ll receive a payout of £49 in free bets to use on the sportsbook and £2 in real cash.
Read all the terms and conditions of Parimatch’s welcome offer before signing up. And with all bets on the Australian Open and other sports, gamble responsibly.
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.