Wednesday's Australian Open tips: Tennis predictions, 33/1 acca and free bets

The battle to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open heats up in the men's and women's draw in Wednesday's matches
Last Updated: 23rd of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Tennis Writer
Australian Open quarter-final tips

The Australian Open quarter-final stage continues on Wednesday as eight players from the men’s and women’s draw bid to reach the semi-finals. 

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner advanced to the last four of the men’s competition after overcoming Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev respectively. 

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff and reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka reached the women’s semis. 

The battle to join them commences in the early hours of Wednesday morning.  

Linda Noskova has been one of the surprises of the tournament and she faces off against Dayana Yastremska to progress to her first Grand Slam semi-final. 

The other match in the women’s draw sees 12th seed Zheng Qinwen take on Anna Kalinskaya.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev is first up in the men’s draw against Hubert Hurkacz, while the second quarter-final of the day sees Carlos Alcaraz face Alexander Zverev. 

We should be set for a thrilling day of action in Melbourne, and here are our predictions using the best Australian Open odds.

Linda Noskova vs Dayana Yastremska

(1am) 

Noskova produced the shock of the tournament after beating world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round. The 19-year-old overwhelmed the Pole with her power from the baseline and ran out a deserved winner.  

Her reward for beating the No 1 seed was a tie with Elina Svitolina, although it lasted only three games before the Ukrainian was forced to withdraw with a back injury. Noskova now faces the challenge of Yastremska, who has impressed with her drive into the last eight for the first time.

She defeated two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in round four, displaying a clinical edge to win important points in the match. Noskova and Yastremska have never played one another on the WTA Tour, so both will be heading into the unknown.  

Noskova is a player on the rise and has the advantage in world ranking, 50th compared to Yastremska’s standing as world No 93. But, given both players are entering new ground, we’re backing the contest to go all the way to three sets at odds of 29/20 with BetMGM

Linda Noskova vs Dayana Yastremska Tip: Over 2.5 sets in the match – 29/20 BetMGM

Hubert Hurkacz vs Daniil Medvedev 

(2.30am) 

Hurkacz vs Medvedev could be the tie of the round. Although Medvedev comes into the contest in good form and is the firm favourite with tennis betting sites, Hurkacz has a winning record against the Russian.  

The 26-year-old has won three of their five meetings, including their last two. Hurkacz also beat Medvedev in their only match at a Grand Slam to date, securing a victory in five sets at Wimbledon in 2021.  

The Pole overcame Arthur Cazaux in the last round in straight sets, but his progress at the tournament has not been straightforward. He required five sets to defeat Jakub Menzik and was forced to come from behind to beat Ugo Humbert in round three.

Hurkacz will need to raise his game against Medvedev, who outclassed Nuno Borges in the last round after previously beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets. 

This game could go all the way to five sets, and we like the value of backing Hurkacz on a +1.5 set handicap at odds of 7/2 with Betfred. This bet pays out if the Pole loses by one set or wins the match. 

Hubert Hurkacz vs Daniil Medvedev Tip: Hubert Hurkacz +1.5 set handicap – 7/2 Betfred

Anna Kalinskaya vs Qinwen Zheng 

(8.15am) 

Zheng has a huge opportunity to press towards her first Grand Slam semi-final against the unseeded Kalinskaya. The 12th seed was impressive in round four to ease her way through to the quarter-finals, dropping only three games against Oceane Dodin.  

Zheng came through her toughest test in her clash with compatriot Wang Yafan in a third-set tie-breaker. She’ll need that level of composure against Kalinskaya, who has won their only meeting to date.

Kalinskaya defeated Zheng in Guadalajara in 2022 in three sets, but that is likely to count for very little in Melbourne. The Russian has impressed with victories over Sloane Stephens and 26th seed Jasmine Paolini in round four. 

It should be a close contest with very little between the two players, but Zheng’s extra quality may just hand her the edge. 

We’re backing the 12th seed to advance to the semis by a 2-1 set scoreline at odds of 14/5 with William Hill

Anna Kalinskaya vs Qinwen Zheng Tip: Qinwen Zheng to win 2-1 – 14/5 William Hill

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz 

(9.45am) 

Alcaraz is starting to find top gear at the Australian Open and that is an ominous sign for Zverev ahead of the contest. 

Whereas the Spaniard wrapped up his fourth round match against Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets, Zverev was taken all the way to a fifth set tie-breaker by Cameron Norrie in his last 16 contest.  

The German prevailed, but it was the second time he was taken all the way by an opponent in the competition, having previously won his five-set duel with Lukas Klein in round two.

His energy levels will already have been zapped by those matches, and that’s not what you want ahead of a duel with Alcaraz. Zverev did beat Alcaraz in their last matchup in the ATP Tour Finals in three sets. 

But, Alcaraz has the edge at Grand Slams, dumping the German out of the US Open in straight sets in the quarter-final stage last year.  

Given Zverev’s exertions so far at the Australian Open, and Alcaraz’s improving form on the court, we believe the game could be over relatively quickly. 

After looking at the odds on betting apps, we’re backing under 38.5 total games at 3/4 with Unibet.  

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz Tip: Under 38.5 total games – 3/4 Unibet

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

