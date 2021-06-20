The wait is finally over. After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived and brought with it thousands of top offers on everything from TVs and laptops to games consoles, fashion, toys and more.

This year’s event, which runs for just 48 hours, has been heralded as the retailer’s biggest yet with more than 2 million deals and huge reductions on a range of big-name brands like Apple, Shark, Samsung and, of course, Amazon’s own-brand devices.

Whether you’ve been eagerly preparing for the event and have a strict shopping list to hand or you’re throwing caution to the wind and want to see what takes your fancy, the IndyBest team has got you covered.

In addition to individual round-ups of the latest alcohol, fitness, and tech deals to snap up, our shopping experts have collated this comprehensive guide to Prime Day, which includes the very best offers across the entire site and tips on how to make the most of the two-day bonanza.

Read on for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Best Prime Day deals available now

Amazon Echo dot (4th gen): Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a reason everyone you know has an Echo dot in their home – they’re just that good. So much so, the device featured in our review of the best smart speakers. The “new design proves to be a revamp of Amazon’s main smart speaker line”, which our writer thinks “does the business”. Whether you’re an Alexa aficionado or an ultra newbie, the “Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound”.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £187.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s premium in-ear wireless buds are comfortable to wear for extended periods and come in a stylish compact charging case that provides more than 24 hours of power in a single charge. In our Apple AirPods pro review, our tech expert was suitably enamoured, saying they “offer some of the best noise cancelling in any in-ear headphones”.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine: Was £179.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you want to get barista-quality coffee at home, Nespresso is a brand to know when it comes to pod machines, proven by the fact that this exact machine featured in our review of the best. “If you’re not a creature of habit when it comes to your coffee and you like different styles and quantities of brew, then this Nespresso machine can provide you with everything from a single espresso to a longer drink, as well as everything in between,” noted our tester. Plus, unlike many other coffee machines, it’s a sleek design that we think would look ideal in any kitchen.

Buy now

Eufy robovac G10 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £229.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Eufy)

Looking to make your household chores a lot easier? You need a robot vacuum cleaner in your life. Enter this Eufy model, which earned a spot in our review of the best. This two-in-one machine can vacuum and mop floors, and is one of the cheapest robots out there – so thankfully, this Prime Day deal is here to make it an even more pocket-friendly purchase. According to our tester, this was the only robot vacuum they tested which “came with its own handy cleaning brush to help you remove the dust and hairs that get stuck underneath the robot,” which was a nice touch. It also has a waterproof base mat for use when you select the mopping function.

Buy now

Fitbit versa 2: Was £199, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Landing a spot in our guide to the best fitness trackers, you can trust it’s a reliable choice – and thankfully, it’s currently 40 per cent off right now. According to The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, it’s a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. It boasts a range of features, including a range of workouts, sleep tracking, a heart rate monitor, and Amazon’s assistant, Alexa, built-in.

Buy now

Kärcher K5 high pressure washer: Was £567.62, now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Blasting away stubborn mud, mildew and stains from cars, bikes and garden furniture just got a whole lot easier (and cheaper) with this whopping deal on the Kärcher K5. As brands go, it’s always been one of our favourites and this model “does it all”, according to our reviewer, who featured it in our guide to the best pressure washers. The “extra oomph, courtesy of 180 BAR water pressure, will vaporise stubborn stains from high traffic areas”, but its “wide range of settings means it can also be used on surfaces where a little more care is required”, for example, bikes or car doors. With 45 per cent off this Prime Day, it’s a no-brainer if you’ve been considering investing.

Buy now

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor BN800UK: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Ninja appliances are popular at the best of times, but during sale events, such as Prime Day, the hype is real. You can trust the performance of this 3-in-1 model since it featured in our review of the best food processors, with our writer noting that the “Auto-iQ technology (exclusive to Ninja) makes this product truly unique”. What’s more, it’s not just a food processor, it’s also a multi-serve blender and personal blender, which, according to our reviewer, is a “massive perk”. Take it from us, you need this in your kitchen.

Buy now

Samsung 55NU8500 55in curved ultra HD smart 4K TV: Was £1,599.99, now £629, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Increasing the field of view and making for a more immersive experience, curved TVs are a great choice – and there’s currently 61 per cent off this Samsung device. Boasting a 4K display and smart technology, you’ll be able to stream all your favourites in high quality. What’s more, Samsung is a brand you can trust when it comes to 4K TVs since one of its models featured in our review of the best, with our writer praising the image quality for being “sharp and detailed”.

Buy now

Shark upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKTSB: Was £379.99, now £183.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Mrs Hinch would love to see this whopping discount on one of her favourite cleaning brands, Shark – and its popularity means we predict a sell-out. This upright model is in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners and our reviewer praised it for being a “versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve”, such as a soft roller that works in conjunction with the anti-hair-wrap brush to catch longer hairs. This system, along with the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum to give you more flexibility, worked well for our tester.

Buy now

Razer iskur premium gaming chair: Was £499.99, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Calling all avid gamers, there are huge savings to be had across gaming, tech and Nintendo Switch this Prime Day – and this this gaming chair has caught our eye. With fully sculpted lumbar support, you’ll be able to compete for a whole lot longer thanks to the added comfort. While we’re yet to review it ourselves, it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with one user claiming it’s “possibly the best chair ever”.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron round casserole dish: Was £405, now £283, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As casserole dishes go, Le Creuset really does live up to its name as being “the queen of the kitchen”. “A culinary classic, it’s been loved by chefs around the world for nearly a century”, noted our writer when they reviewed it for a round-up of the best casserole dishes. The pan itself is versatile – it “can be used on a range of hobs, agas and even the barbecue for a range of dishes, whether it’s a bolognese, a leg of meat or bog-standard casserole (although nothing is bog standard when it comes to Le Creuset)”.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface pro 7 12.3in tablet: Was £1,169, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As tablets go, this high-end device from Microsoft is where it’s at. “The surface range often offers comprehensive connectivity, and there are USB-A and USB-C sockets here”,The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, said in his review of the best tablets. The 12.3in screen is bright and inviting, while the trademark kickstand helps with the Surface pro 7’s versatility, too.

Buy now

Emma hybrid double mattress: Was £809, now £446.02, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It wouldn’t be Amazon Prime Day if we didn’t bring you an excellent deal on an Emma mattress – one of our favourite bed-in-a-box brands. We’ve said it before, and we’ll certainly say it again, the Emma hybrid mattress provides optimum support and comfort. Our writer said it’s soft and bouncy and “would be right at home in a five-star hotel”. You simply can’t argue with that. If you’d rather, the kingsize mattress (was £919, now £509.82, Amazon.co.uk) is also reduced in the Prime Day sale. Sleep easy knowing you’ve saved a whopping 45 per cent.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch neon + Sports Party + Rayman Legends + Monopoly: Was £321.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Deals on Nintendo Switch consoles are few and far between, so when we find one we just have to share. “Nintendo has never been afraid of taking risks with its console designs, and the Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of them getting it just right,” praised our writer in their review of the best gaming consoles. It’s a “home console that can be detached from a TV dock and used as a portable device” and while it’s not as graphically advanced as some of its contemporaries, that never seems to matter. It’s a great piece of kit and you’ll get three games in this bundle. What more could you want?

Buy now

Philips lumea prestige IPL cordless hair removal device: Was £450, now £270, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking to avoid the laborious task of regularly shaving or waxing? Enter the Philips lumea. It’s one of our favourites here at IndyBest, featuring in our review of the best IPL hair removal device. With two treatment modes, it’s ideal for quickly treating larger areas such as legs, plus, it comes with a discrete on-the-go trimmer, which “makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest facial hairs”. As these devices are investments, it’s worth taking advantage of the whopping 40 per cent saving today.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calling all bookworms – there’s a huge saving to be had on this Kindle paperwhite. Taking the top spot in our review of the best ereaders, our writer said it’s the “Goldilocks ebook reader: a big step up from the entry-level Kindle, but nowhere near the price of the premium oasis”. The “high-resolution screen” is extremely easy to read on, while “the design is elegant”. You’ll also benefit from free 4G, something our writer noted as being “especially handy if you want to buy a new title when you’re away from wifi, such as on the beach”.

Buy now

Oral-B Smart 6 6000N electric toothbrush: Was £109.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Oral-B is a name to trust when it comes to your toothbrush, case in point the fact it featured twice in our review of the best electric toothbrushes. This particular model is 50 per cent off in the Prime Day sale and boasts a number of features, including five different cleaning modes, varied pressure control – so you know your teeth will be healthy. You can also connect it to your phone via the Oral-B app, so you can record how you brush your teeth and give you helpful feedback on your routine, and how you can improve it.

Buy now

Bose noise cancelling headphones 700: Was £349.95, now £209.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can expect huge savings on high-quality tech gadgets during Prime Day – case in point on these Bose noise cancelling headphones, which landed a spot in our review of the best wireless headphones. With “a lightweight headband and super-soft ear cups, the headphones are superbly comfortable even for lengthy listening sessions”, while the noise-cancelling is “effective”.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.