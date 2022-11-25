Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s Black Friday! The biggest shopping event of the year has begun, and you’re finally going to be able to get your mitts on everything from tech to TVs to laptops to gaming and more, all at a discounted price.

A large number of retailers are taking part this year, including Currys, Argos, Very, John Lewis & Partners, Dyson and Boots, and we’ve already found the best deals on electric toothbrushes, air fryers and even fashion and jewellery.

Black Friday is also one of the best times to get a discount on a new broadband package or TV and internet deal, with great deals to be had across Virgin Media and Sky on both internet and telly packages.

Now that the Black Friday sales have officially started, BT has joined in on the fun, dropping its deals on broadband, TV and sport packages, and we’re pleased to say they’re just as appetising as last year’s deals.

The company is offering half price for the first six months of your contract on basically all of its packages. Keen? We’ve rounded up all the best BT Broadband and BT TV Black Friday deals available for you to shop now.

BT Fibre 2: £16.99 for the first six months, then £33.99 per month, 24-month contract, Bt.com

For the fastest speeds this Black Friday, check out BT’s Fibre 2 broadband. You get between 59MB and 73MB download speeds, helping you blitz through Netflix shows without buffering. There’s no up-front cost, you don’t have to worry about a landline and you pay just £16.99 for the first six months of your contract.

BT Sport and BT Fibre 2 broadband: £25.49 per month for the first six months, then £50.99 per month, 24-month contract, Bt.com

This bundle gives you BT’s fast Fibre 2 broadband as well as access to all of the four BT Sport channels and AMC, a channel exclusive to BT. You get up to 600 hours recording space on the company’s most advanced TV box. You pay just £25.49 for the lot for the first six months of your 24-month contract.

Want Sky Sports and Euro Sport as well? You’ll need BT’s Big Sport package, which is also on sale this Black Friday. You’ll pay £37.99 per month for the first six months of your contract, then £75.99 a month for the remaining 18 months.

Entertainment and Fibre 2: £25.99 per month for the first six months, then £51.99 per month, 24-month contract, Bt.com

If you’re a fan of HBO shows such as Succession and House of the Dragon, this is the bundle deal for you. You get access to BT’s fast Fibre 2 broadband and Sky’s best channels, including Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Showcase, kids channels and more with a Now Entertainment Membership. BT also throws in access to its exclusive AMC channel, and you get a Netflix basic plan subscription to boot. You’ll pay £25.99 per month for the first six months and then £51.99 per month thereafter.

If you want all the Sky Cinema channels, with 1,000 movies on demand, you can get the Big Entertainment package. It comes with everything above, as well as Sky Cinema and BT’s advanced TV box, giving you up to 600 hours recording space. It costs £30.99 per month for the first six months and then £61.99 a month for the remaining 18 months.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Originating in the US, Black Friday initially took place the day after Thanksgiving, and marked the start of the festive shopping season. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, and for 2022 the shopping event falls on 25 November (yes, that’s today).

Broadband providers launched Black Friday deals weeks in advance, this year, with BT’s competitor Virgin Media slicing its ultra-fast broadband in half (was £56 per month, now £27 per month, Virginmedia.com).

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the last day of the Black Friday bonanza and takes place on 28 November. It’s your final opportunity to bag a bargain before Christmas and many retailers and brands drop their prices even further.

