A British high street staple, River Island has been around for over 60 years – and with more than 300 stores, it’s clear that us fashion fans just can’t get enough of the London-born brand.

Forever expanding its offering, selling everything from suits to slippers, and sequinned dresses, River Island really does cater for everyone. And even dogs are getting in on the action with adorable coats, hoodies and harnesses now up for grabs.

So, whether you’re after a new pair of dancing shoes, a winter coat, or are browsing for the whole family, River Island may be your first port of call, promising “stylish, affordable fashion”. And with Black Friday right around the corner, there may not be a better time to update your winter wardrobe.

Officially taking place on 26 November, the last Friday of the month, Black Friday is coming up fast. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be bringing you the hottest deals across fashion, tech, beauty, home appliances and more, from some of our favourite retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Very and Cult Beauty to name just a few.

And we don’t think you’ll be disappointed by River Island’s Black Friday 2021 sale.

Read more:

Does River Island take part in Black Friday?

Yes, River Island does take part in Black Friday and, sharing our excitement, the brand actually has a countdown clock on its website in preparation for the big day. So there really is no excuse to miss out on this one.

Does River Island take part in Cyber Monday?

Many retailers are combining both Black Friday and Cyber Monday (29 November) for a full weekend of deals both online and in-store.

But, River Island does seem keen on stressing on its website that “this special event only happens once a year.” So take no chances on this one, and focus all your attention only on the Friday for now.

How much is River Island’s Black Friday discount?

River Island has teased on its dedicated Black Friday webpage that this year’s Black Friday deals are its best yet, with offers available on all areas including women’s, men’s, kids and baby across a “range of products like coats, jackets, dresses, knitwear, tops, shoes and boots.”

Looking back through Black Friday’s past, River Island usually drops a blanket discount of 20 per cent across all full-priced items when spending over £75. And bigger discounts of up to 70 per cent are held for old season clearance items – so there really are some great savings to be had both online and in-store.

When is River Island’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday officially kicks off on 26 November, the last Friday of November.

Some retailers are likely to start discounting a whole week or more before, but, it doesn’t look like River Island will be following the crowd with this, and have instead listed on the Black Friday webpage that “Black Friday will be 26 November 2021”. Whether this is a sneaky surprise tactic, or it is sticking to a more traditional Black Friday set-up, we are yet to find out. But rest assured we are keeping our eyes peeled for any sudden movements, so bookmark this page and check back in for more details as they drop.

What was in River Island’s Black Friday sale last year?

If you were spending over £75 last year, then literally every item received a price cut of 20 per cent, meaning you were free to start browsing early without the disappointment of your wish list not being included in the sale.

We don’t yet know whether this year will follow suit, but we can only hope. And, as recommended on the River Island Black Friday webpage “the early bird catches that last item in your size,” so be sure to download the River Island app for sale notifications and add anything you really love to your saved items for a quick checkout once that sale does drop.

But, if you can’t wait until then, there is a current sale offering up to 60 per cent off online and in-store. Plus, students get 10 per cent off and blue light cardholders (everyone who works for the NHS, emergency services or armed forces is eligible) get 15 per cent off all year round.

For women, core staples like the black blair high waisted rossi jeans have been reduced by 20 per cent (was £40, now £32, Riverisland.com) and this white high neck top by 40 per cent (was £20, now £12, Riverisland.com). While more fashion-forward pieces such as this pink knitted vest has been reduced from £28 to £19 (Riverisland.com) and this green jacquard tie neck midi dress has dropped from £50 to £28 (Riverisland.com).

For men, these white wedge monogram trainers are better than half price, falling from £45 to £17 (Riverisland.com) and the Maison riviera orange long sleeve shirt is over 80 per cent off (was £21, now £5, Riverisland.com).

And for little ones, the mini girls pink frill hem cami legging outfit is 30 per cent off (was £25, now £17, Riverisland.com) mini boys black tie-dye gilet is 50 per cent off (was £25, now £12, Riverisland.com).

How much is River Island’s delivery on Black Friday?

River Island is yet to say whether delivery fees will also be discounted over the Black Friday weekend, so, for now, we’ll presume charges will be as normal. But please be mindful that some retailers do take longer than usual to deliver during sale periods.

Standard home delivery is £4, or free on orders over £50, and should arrive within five days. Order by 10pm and next-day or nominated day delivery is £6, and timeslot delivery is £7.

If you’d rather collect from a store, it will cost you £1, or nothing if spending over £20. And delivery to a local store, including ​​Asda, Hermes and collect+ will cost £4, or nothing if spending over £50.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion and footwear ahead of Black Friday, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.