Black Friday’s finale has arrived with Cyber Monday discounts now live on everything from tech, beauty, fashion, TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more. But there’s one sale in particular that’s on every fashion-lover’s radar and it is of course the Zara Cyber Monday deals.

The high street hero hosts various flash offers throughout the year but its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is always the main event. From party dresses and winter coats to boots and knitwear, the label is offering up to 40 per cent in its Cyber Monday sale.

Owing to how fast pieces sell out (literally within minutes), shopping online or via the label’s app can be just as frantic as thrifting for deals in brick-and-mortar stores. Thankfully, our fashion team is on hand to help you wade through Zara’s Cyber Monday offers – from TikTok-viral finds to party-season essentials. Shop the best Zara Cyber Monday fashion finds below.

Best Zara Cyber Monday deals

Zara foil slip dress: Was £35.99, now £21.59, Zara.com

(Zara)

A pitch-perfect party dress, this metallic number is complete with a Nineties-inspired cowl neck and a mini hemline. Thanks to the Cyber Monday sale, it’s now just £21.59. It’s a must-have for your festive shindigs.

Zara minimalist shoulder bag with flap: Was £25, now £15.59, Zara.com

(Zara)

This sleek Zara design looks far more premium than its price tag suggests – especially now that it comes with 40 per cent off. The shoulder bag’s silhouette and soft, muted colour will add extra interest to your outfits, while the flap closure and buckle straps are nice touches.

Zara polo shirt: Was £32.99, now £19.79, Zara.com

(Zara)

A staple for your cold-weather wardrobe, this polo features a lapel collar and snap-button fastenings adding detail. It’s available in grey, tan or ink blue, and there’s 40 per cent off for Cyber Monday.

Zara flat biker ankle boots with buckles: Was £59.99, now £35.99, Zara.com

(Zara )

These chunky boots feature buckles for a biker-inspired look. Thanks to the Cyber Monday sale, they’re reduced by 40 per cent. Wear with mini skirts, dresses or over jeans and stomp into winter in style.

Zara faux leather puffer gilet: Was £35.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Layer up in style with this faux leather puffer gilet, which is currently reduced by an impressive 44 per cent. It has a high collar for neck warmth, side pockets to stash your phone in and the front zip is joined by poppers. We love the on-trend boxy cropped shape too.

Zara leather ballet flats: Was £45.99, now £27.59, Zara.com

(Zara)

Reminiscent of The Row’s Ava Mary Jane shoes, these Zara flats are currently less than £30, thanks to the 40 per cent saving. The dainty style features a thin buckle strap, pointed square toe and sleek black finish. We’ve added these straight into our basket.

Zara fitted buttoned waistcoat: Was £35.99, now £21.59, Zara.com

(Zara )

A chic workwear or party attire option, Zara’s fitted buttoned waistcoat features a V-neckline and adjustable strap at the back to create a flattering silhouette. You can’t go wrong with a black waistcoat, and this one is now just over £20.

Zara velvet shadow eau de parfum, 100ml: Was £22.99, now £12.99, Zara.com

(Zara.com)

Velvet shadow is, predominantly, a floral fragrance, with bergamot and jasmine. It has a touch of sweetness due to top notes of marshmallow, which is balanced out by a citrusy mandarin. The 100ml bottle should last a while, making the £10 reduction even more of a bargain.

When is the Zara Black Friday sale?

The high-street label is known for hosting a mammoth annual Black Friday sale, and this year is sure to be no exception. Zara’s main event kicked off on the big day itself (Friday 24 November) this year.

