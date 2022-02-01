The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Game and Smyths could restock soon as Discord officially rolls out
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Argos, Very, Smyths and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game and Smyths Toys this week. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in 2022, demand for the console is still high. January has been one of the slowest months for restocks on record, but we have seen a handful of restocks from PlayStation Direct, Game, BT , Amazon, Very and AO. As we head into February, will things start to pick up again? Ever optimistic, we’re hoping to see more regular drops from retailers.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
How to connect your Discord account to the PS4 and PS5
In May 2021 Playstation announced a new partnership with Discord, the popular instant messaging and voice chat service and now the service is officially being rolled out across Playstation consoles!
In a blog post from Discord, they explain how to set up the service via your Playstation Network account:
- Open Discord and go to “User Settings”
- Go to “Connections”
- Select the Playstation icon
- A browser window will pop up to authorise access to your Playstation account. Use that to sign in.
- Once connected, two options will appear: “Display on profile” and “display Playstation Network as your status”. Choose one depending on your privacy preferences.
Good morning, PS5 trackers
Happy February, everyone! January was a big month for gaming news, between PSVR 2 announcements at CES, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision and last night’s news that Playstation is set to acquire former Halo studio Bungie, it’s been hard to keep up.
But another month means even more PS5 stock predictions and we’re confident that we could see some brand new Sony consoles some time soon.
Stick with our liveblog where we’ll be posting updates on which retailers to keep an eye on and other useful tips.
A recap of PS5 restocks in January
So, it’s been another uneventful day in the world of PS5 restocks, and sadly, an uneventful month of restocks, too. There have only been 13 drops this month – the lowest number of drops we’ve ever seen since starting this liveblog last year.
BT is arguably the winner here, with one restock lasting a whole ten days. Game and EE come in second, with both retailers having drops lasting two days long, with AO coming in third after it had three short drops in January.
Here’s a leaderboard for those of you interested in the data, organised by number of drops in January:
- 1 drop – BT (lasted 10 days)
- 1 drop – Game (lasted two days)
- 1 drop – EE (lasted two days)
- 3 drops – AO
- 1 drop – Currys
- 1 drop – Argos
- 1 drop – Very
- 1 drop – Littlewoods
- 1 drop – Amazon
- 1 drop – PlayStation Direct
- 1 drop – Ebuyer
Weren’t able to secure one? We’ll be back tomorrow morning for some more PS5 stock tracking action, where we hope to bag you all a PS5. Ciao for now!
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Sign up to buy a PS5 from PS Direct
Finally, gamers in the UK can now register their interest to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct and be in with a chance to receive an exclusive invitation to bag the new console.
All you need is the email address associated with your PSN account and off you go. Invitations are usually sent out at 8am in the morning. Any remaining consoles are made available to everyone else at around 10am.
Get this ‘Fifa 22’ PS5 bundle for cheap
If you’re looking to buy the latest game in the Fifa franchise, then Amazon is currently bundling the game with a white dualsense controller for £25 less than usual.
‘Fifa 22’ PS5 with an extra dualsense controller: Was £129.98, now £104.98, Amazon.co.uk
Haven’t managed to pick up Fifa 22 on the PS5 yet? Now’s your chance! The newest entry in the Fifa franchise is here, complete with the integration of HyperMotion technology, making the beautiful game look more realistic than ever before. Plus, there’s new in-game mechanics like explosive sprint, and a new goalkeeper system. Amazon is currently bundling the game with a PS5 dualsense controller for £104.98. All other retailers are selling this bundle for £129.
Upcoming PS5 games
There are a massive 12 games set to release on the PS5 this February. Of the 12, there are three that we’re particularly excited about. The best part? Pre-orders are available right now. Who doesn’t love gaming on launch day?
- Dying Light 2, 4 February (£59.99, Game.co.uk)
- Sifu, 8 February (£39.99, Playstation.com)
- Elden Ring, 25 February (£54.99, Game.co.uk)
Need an Xbox series X?
Are you after a next-gen console and don’t mind switching over to the dark side to get one? The Xbox series X is currently in stock at a couple of places right now, notably Asda and EE.
‘Horizon Forbidden West’ PS5 details
Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s most anticipated exclusives of 2022, continuing the story from the previous game Horizon Zero Dawn.
The game is set to be released on 18 February 2022 on both PS5 and PS4. Horizon Forbidden West is set to be a hefty download. While the US version of the game is reportedly a little leaner, European players can expect the file size to reach 96.3GB. This could be due to the additional language packs required for European territories.
