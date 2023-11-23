Call of Duty 2024: New details about ‘Black Ops’ title shared in leak

Next year’s Call Of Duty game will be another “Black Ops” title by developer Treyarch, leaks claim.

Insiders have confirmed that Treyarch are working on the next entry of the franchise, but whether it is a direct sequel, reboot or remake is not yet clear.

This will be the sixth entry in the series and is reportedly set during the Gulf War, with a special focus on the CIA.

The leak, from Windows Central, claims the story could focus on the “first major conflict between Saddam Hussein’s Iraq and a coalition of US-led militaries.”