Will this finally be the week you secure a console? (iStock/Independent)

Update: Regional stock of PS5 consoles may still be available from some Argos stores. Read below for more updates.

2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.

But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.

Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and in early 2022 demand is still high for the console. January has been one of the slowest months for restocks, but we’ve seen a handful of restocks from PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO which would indicate restocks are starting to pick up again.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Key Points How to buy a colourful faceplate for your PS5 Show latest update 1643014111 When will Game have more PS5 stock? Both versions of PS5 console are currently out of stock at Game. But if the retailer’s recent restocking schedule it anything to go by, we shouldn’t have too much longer to wait. Game had numerous PS5 restocks through late-December, with many consoles landing between 23 and 31 December. This was followed by a restock on 18 January, including a wide range of console bundles. Hopefully another bunch of bundles will arrive before we head into February. Alistair Charlton 24 January 2022 08:48 1643013639 Is the PS5 available at Argos today? This isn’t as easy to answer as it should be. Owning to the unique way Argos chooses to operate online, products claimed to be in stock aren’t always available in every region of the UK. This makes sense when checking in-store stock locally, but the same system is used for stock available for home delivery. Currently, while the Argos website says both the disc and digital editions of PS5 are available, we’re struggling to find availability in any postcodes we know. Sorry Mum, no PS5 for you today. Have you managed to bag a PS5 from Argos today? Let us know on social media and we’ll spread the good word. Alistair Charlton 24 January 2022 08:40 1643013310 How to buy a colourful faceplate for your PS5 Fancy giving your PS5 a bit of a makeover? Well now you can, thanks to a set of colourful new faceplates offered by Sony. The first couple of colour options, midnight black and cosmic red, landed ahead of schedule late last week. They are both priced at £44.99 and are available exclusively from Sony’s own PlayStation Direct store. until arriving at other retailers from 17 February. Three more console covers, with colours called nova pink, starlight blue and galactic purple, will be available later in 2022. Dual sense controllers are also available in these five colours, as well as black and white. Sony’s launched the official PS5 custom faceplates a day early Sony’s custom PS5 faceplates are available now. The official midnight black and cosmic red PS5 console covers are on sale at PlayStation Direct Alistair Charlton 24 January 2022 08:35 1643012215 Good morning Good morning, happy Monday and welcome back to another week of PS5 hunting! It’s been a quiet start to 2022, but this week begins with a glimmer of hope, thanks to some regional PS5 stock at Argos. As ever, stay tuned to this live blog for all of the latest PS5 stock news as soon as we see it. Alistair Charlton 24 January 2022 08:16

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.