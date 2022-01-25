PS5 UK stock - live: Restock updates from Game, Argos and more for 25 January
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Game, Currys, Argos and more
Update: The PS5 has now sold out at Argos stores, after limited regional availability landed online. Who could drop next? Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.
But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and in early 2022 demand is still high for the console. January has been one of the slowest months for restocks, but we’ve seen a handful of restocks from PlayStation Direct, Game, BT , Amazon, Very and AO, indicating that things are starting to pick up again.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Which retailers have yet to restock the PS5 in January?
Most of the big retailers dropped their horde of stock last week, including Very, Argos, AO , Game and Amazon. But who has yet to drop in January?
There are four major retailers who haven’t yet had a restock this month. They are Currys, Smyths Toys, John Lewis & Partners and Asda. Could they drop today or this week? We’ll be walking you through our predictions for each retailer throughout the day. Stay tuned.
When was the last Very PS5 restock?
Last week! In what was arguably the busiest week for restocks this month. Very’s restock on 18 January lasted a whole five hours, with sister retailer Littlewoods lasting just as long. We don’t expect either of the retailers to drop today, even though Tuesday is usually their day for restocking. Gotta love a Tuesday, eh?
The retailer usually drops stock once a month, so another drop probably won’t happen until early February. We’ll keep our eyes peeled because a surprise drop is never off the cards.
Good morning!
Morning everyone and welcome back to the PS5 stock tracking liveblog. On the hunt for a PS5? This is the only liveblog you’ll ever need if you want to bag yourself a PS5 today.
Yesterday, we spotted some PS5 consoles still available at specific regional branches of Argos, but these appear to have sold out now. Still searching? We’ll be here providing you with all the restock updates and predictions you’ll need to cop yourself a next-gen console. Let’s go huntin’.
Live blog signing off
Looks like we could be in for another quiet week, folks. After what seemed like just a handful of consoles at some Argos locations disappeared this morning, it was a very quiet day for PS5 hunting. But we’re an optimistic bunch and remain hopeful that more consoles will land before the end of January.
We’ll see you all again tomorrow for another day of PS5 hunting.
How big is the PS5?
Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4.
But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end.
They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV.
How to get a PS5 voucher code from BT
BT is giving its customers a helping hand when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of throwing open the virtual doors and dealing with a stampede like other retailers, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers.
If you are a BT TV customer, for example, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.
What’s the difference between the two models of PS5?
Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies.
The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition.
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
How to buy an Xbox series X
The Xbox series X is just as hard to buy as the PS5. In fact, in recent weeks restocks of the Microsoft console have been even rarer. Thankfully, the IndyBest team is on hand, with a live blog bringing you all of the latest news on Xbox restocks right across the UK.
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.