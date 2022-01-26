Will this finally be the day you secure a console? (The Independent)

Currys, Smyths Toys, John Lewis & Partners and Asda have yet to drop stock this month. Could they restock before February?

2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.

But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.

Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in 2022, demand for the console is still high. January has been one of the slowest months for restocks on record, but we have seen a handful of restocks from PlayStation Direct, Game, BT , Amazon, Very and AO, indicating that things are starting to pick up again.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

