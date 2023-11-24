Brentford vs Arsenal predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

Brentford vs Arsenal betting tips
- Brentford-draw double chance – 11/10 with BetMGM
- Bukayo Saka to score any time – 9/4 with BoyleSports
- Under 4.5 cards – 10/11 with Betway
Mikel Arteta takes charge of Arsenal for the 200th time on Saturday evening when his side visit Brentford hoping to keep up the pace at the top of the Premier League (TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm).
Arteta’s first 199 games as Gunners boss have gone extremely well with the Spaniard winning 115 matches, more wins than the great Arsene Wenger (111) had in his first 200 matches.
Arteta may not be in the dugout for this game as he contests FA charges relating to comments he made about the officials following Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle earlier this month.
That was the north London outfit’s first league defeat of the season following a strong start which sees them one point behind leaders Manchester City entering the weekend.
The Premier League odds have Arsenal as odds-on favourites to stay right in the title picture with a win over Brentford, who lost 3-0 at Liverpool before the international break.
The Bees had won three in a row prior to the trip to Anfield and have coped admirably with a lengthy list of absentees.
Arsenal have won on their last two visits to the Gtech Community Stadium but Brentford have shown they can rise to the occasion in a London derby and victory might not be so easy to come by for the Gunners this time.
After studying UK betting sites, we’ve come up with three Brentford vs Arsenal predictions.
Bees buzzing for Arsenal visit
Arsenal have had mixed fortunes at the Gtech Community Stadium, triumphing 3-0 in West London in the league last season, while they came away with a 1-0 victory from an EFL Cup tie at Brentford earlier in the current campaign.
But they were turned over 2-1 by the Bees on their first-ever visit in 2021, a result which was the foundation for Brentford’s excellent record in London derbies in the top flight.
Thomas Frank’s men are unbeaten in their last 14 league meetings with fellow capital clubs, winning eight of those matches.
They recently turned over West Ham and Chelsea, and yet some football betting sites make them as big as 4/1 to win Saturday’s clash.
Brentford’s injury situation may have influenced that price with Frank missing as many as eight players for this game. Nathan Collins is the latest name in the treatment room after damaging his ankle ligaments playing for Ireland and he leaves the Bees short of options at the back.
But Frank has dealt with these injuries for a while and after 12 games of the season, Brentford have more points, scored more goals and conceded fewer than at the same stage of the previous campaign.
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Factor in Brentford’s record of three defeats in their last 25 home league games and this looks a tough challenge for an Arsenal side that’s won one of its last five away games in all competitions.
The Gunners are boosted by the returns of Ben White, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard from injury, while some fans will be happy to see Aaron Ramsdale in goal with David Raya ineligible to face his parent club.
Arsenal have done a good job protecting whoever has been in goal this season, conceding a joint-low of 10 goals, while they have the best expected goals against figure in the league of 9.4, according to Fotmob.
And yet, they’ve played without conviction away from home recently, managing just one shot on target in the loss at Newcastle.
They had to come from 2-0 down to rescue a point at Chelsea before that and Brentford could well hold their own.
It’s tough to trust the Bees to win outright having dropped 11 points from winning positions, but they are good enough to avoid defeat at 11/10 with BetMGM.
Brentford vs Arsenal Tip 1: Brentford-draw double chance
Saka may have freedom to shine
Brentford won’t have everything their own way on Saturday evening, particularly when it comes to defending Bukayo Saka without a recognised left-back.
Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry are long-term absentees with Mads Roerslev filling against Liverpool and having a difficult time against Mohamed Salah.
Whoever starts at left-back on Saturday faces another difficult evening with Saka running at them and the England international is 9/4 with BoyleSports to make it two goals in three games after bagging against Sevilla in the Champions League recently.
Brentford have shipped 10 goals at home in the league and the returns of Odegaard and Jesus to the Arsenal attack should give them a little more bite.
Saka is averaging two shots per league game, third most amongst Arsenal players, and Brentford’s defensive injury issues mean he stands out as a potential goalscorer for our second Brentford vs Arsenal prediction.
Brentford vs Arsenal Tip 2: Bukayo Saka to score any time – 9/4 with BoyleSports
Friendly derby?
With seven London teams in the Premier League, there's an abundance of London derbies, and not every one of them carries an element of spice.
Brentford against Arsenal falls into that category with the previous four league meetings featuring no more than two cards per game. The EFL Cup tie got a little more feisty with four bookings, but these two tend to be well-behaved.
The Gunners have collected a league-low 18 cards in total, while Brentford are middle of the pack, amassing 30 cautions but no red cards.
Referee Tim Robinson will be in charge on Saturday night and while he’s shown 5.29 yellows per game on average this season in the Premier League, he didn’t get his cards out once for an Arsenal player in their 5-0 win over Sheffield United last month.
With our final Brentford vs Arsenal prediction, we’re backing under 4.5 cards at 10/11 with Betway.
Brentford vs Arsenal Tip 3: Under 4.5 cards – 10/11 with Betway
For those interested in backing any of our Brentford vs Arsenal predictions, check out this list of new betting sites.
New customers can take advantage of the free bet offers and promotions ahead of kick-off at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.