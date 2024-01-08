Jump to content
Liverpool vs Fulham predictions: EFL Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Our football tipster has three selections for the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday
Last Updated: 9th of January 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Liverpool vs Fulham predictions

Liverpool vs Fulham predictions

Talk of a quadruple has burst into life on Merseyside after Liverpool’s recent good run and the Reds are odds-on with football betting sites to bring home the EFL Cup going into Wednesday’s first leg of their semi-final tie with Fulham (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Jurgen Klopp’s men are well placed for a strong second half to the season having climbed to the top of the Premier League, reached the fourth round of the FA Cup with a win over Arsenal and qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League.

They’ve also got a record 10th EFL Cup in their sights and betting sites expect them to see off Fulham over two legs to set up a Wembley date with either Chelsea or Middlesbrough.

But the Cottagers have proven themselves to be tricky opponents this season, recently beating Arsenal, while they led 3-2 until the final 10 minutes when the sides met at Anfield in the league last December.

Fulham will hope for better luck on their return visit for their first-ever taste of an EFL Cup semi-final and should ask questions of a Liverpool team stretched by their fixture list.

Liverpool vs Fulham odds
Best Odds
January 10th | 8:00pm
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Liverpool Liverpool
74.68%
1/3
1/3
1/3
1/3
1/3
1/3
Draw
17.39%
17/4
19/4
4/1
9/2
17/4
17/4
Fulham Fulham
11.76%
15/2
6/1
7/1
7/1
7/1
13/2
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
42.55%
23/20
6/5
--
27/20
--
--
Under 3.5
61.73%
8/13
8/13
--
8/13
--
--
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Liverpool Liverpool
1/3 Unibet
1/3 Unibet
1/3 BetVictor
1/3 Bet365
1/3 BoyleSports
1/3 Betway
Draw
19/4 Bet365
19/4 Bet365
9/2 Unibet
17/4 BetVictor
17/4 Betway
4/1 BoyleSports
Fulham Fulham
15/2 BetVictor
15/2 BetVictor
7/1 BoyleSports
Over 3.5
27/20 Unibet
Under 3.5
8/13 BetVictor
Attack the best form of defence for Reds

Klopp was full of praise for his side after beating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup third round on Sunday in their first game since Mohamed Salah left for the Africa Cup of Nations. 

Virgil van Dijk also missed the win through illness, making the result even more impressive and the Reds are now second favourites in the FA Cup odds for the top prize.

But there isn’t much time to bask in the glory of the win ahead of Fulham’s visit and Klopp has two days fewer to prepare his side than his Cottagers counterpart Marco Silva, who saw his team beat Rotherham 1-0 in the FA Cup on Friday.

Silva took the decision to rest joint-top scorer Raul Jimenez and Joao Palhinha against Rotherham but both will be back in the visitors' line-up on Wednesday. 

EFL Cup outright odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Liverpool
52.38%
8/11
4/5
4/5
--
10/11
--
Chelsea
36.36%
13/8
6/4
7/4
--
13/8
--
Fulham
10.00%
7/1
7/1
9/1
--
8/1
--
Middlesbrough
3.85%
25/1
22/1
20/1
--
16/1
--
Teams Best Odds
Liverpool
10/11 Betway
10/11 Betway
Chelsea
7/4 BoyleSports
Fulham
9/1 BoyleSports
Middlesbrough
25/1 BetVictor
Klopp doesn’t have the luxury of resting his big names with the bench at Arsenal mainly made up of youngsters and the German is likely to go with a similar side to the one he fielded at the Emirates knowing his team aren’t in action this weekend.

That team, perhaps boosted by the presence of Van Dijk, should be good enough to see off Fulham at Anfield, where the home side are unbeaten in over a year and have won 13 of their 15 outings on their own patch this season.

Fulham’s away record is poor too. They’ve only won once on the road in the league all season. However, that sole victory was on Merseyside at Everton, who they subsequently beat at Goodison Park again via penalties in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Winning at Everton is one thing, but trying to stop a relentless attacking force like Liverpool is another. They blew away West Ham 5-1 in the EFL Cup quarter-finals and completely overwhelmed Newcastle last time out at Anfield. 

However, such attacking gusto does result in the Reds occasionally leaving the backdoor open and they’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in four of the last five at home. Their goal also led a charmed life at Arsenal, who created plenty of chances in the first half.

Having scored three times at Anfield last month, Fulham should be good for a goal but may find keeping Liverpool’s attack at bay is too much to ask. 

Liverpool vs Fulham Tip 1: Liverpool to win & BTTS – 15/8 with BoyleSports

Jimenez a big threat

If Fulham are to find the back of the net, it’s likely to be via Jimenez, who bagged his fifth of the season in the win over Arsenal. 

Having initially struggled for goals after joining from Wolves in the summer, the Mexican has hit a purple patch, bagging four goals in his last four games.

Silva has tweaked Fulham’s style of play to suit Jimenez and it has paid dividends. Given the form he’s been in recently, he’s the standout price on betting apps at 4/1 to score any time on Wednesday.

He’s a bigger price than a large number of Liverpool players and given how open the Reds have been at times lately, Jimenez should get opportunities. 

He’s hit the target at least once in each of his last four Premier League appearances for Fulham, who showed they can get at this Liverpool team in the league meeting. 

Jimenez had a decent record in the EFL Cup last season, netting three times, and has previously found the back of the net against Liverpool in a cup tie when at Wolves. 

Liverpool vs Fulham Tip 2: Raul Jimenez to score at any time – 4/1 with bet365

Jones justifying first-team run

With Wataru Endo away at the Asian Cup and Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic injured, Klopp’s midfield options are limited so he’ll have been grateful to Curtis Jones for raising his game recently.

Jones has started four of Liverpool’s last five games and has produced some stellar performances in that time, including scoring twice in the EFL Cup quarter-final win over West Ham. 

He had seven shots on goal that night and has had more license to get forward at home, registering five shots on goal in the 4-2 win over Newcastle.

He bagged against the Magpies too and arriving late into the box, Jones has done well finding pockets of space to shoot from. He didn’t feature in the league game with Fulham, a game in which Liverpool created 26 chances, but it’s easy to imagine him getting on the end of some of those chances. 

Jones has had at least two efforts on goal in five of his 10 home appearances this season and we’re backing him to have two or more shots on goal – on or off target – for our final Liverpool vs Fulham prediction.

Liverpool vs Fulham Tip 3: Curtis Jones over 1.5 shots – 6/5 with bet365

Free bets on the EFL Cup

If you want to follow any of our Liverpool vs Fulham predictions then make sure you check out these new betting sites for the opportunity to grab a free bet.

BetMGM are currently offering new customers £40 in free bets as part of their welcome bonus. In order to unlock the offer, open an account and place a £10 bet at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. 

Once the qualifying bet is settled, you’ll receive your free bets, which can be used to wager on football and horse racing. 

Before you sign up for a new betting site, read the terms and conditions first and remember to gamble responsibly. 

Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

