Liverpool vs Norwich tips: FA Cup predictions, odds & free bets

Liverpool vs Norwich predictions
- Liverpool to win to nil – 11/10 with BetMGM
- Curtis Jones to score at any time – 3/1 with BetUK
- Jon Rowe over 0.5 shots on target – 10/11 with bet365
Jurgen Klopp stunned the world of football with his announcenment that he will be stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season and there's likely to be a strange atmosphere at Anfield for Sunday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Norwich (2.30pm, ITV1).
The German revealed on Friday his plan to walk away in the summer and there's the potential for him to depart on an unprecedented high with his team hunting a quadruple.
The Reds are already through to one final this season, setting up an EFL Cup decider against Chelsea in midweek, and are second favourites with football betting sites to lift the FA Cup.
At this point, it would be a surprise if Klopp didn't go with at least one new winners' medal in his possession and his team aren’t expected to have any issues bypassing fourth round opponents Norwich.
The home side are a best-price of 1/7 in the FA Cup odds to see off the Canaries, who are 16/1 shots to beat an opponent they've lost 16 of the last 17 meetings against.
That run includes a 2-1 loss at Anfield in the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2022 and a repeat of that scoreline would be seen as a respectable effort by a travel-sick Norwich team.
Even in the circumstances of the Klopp news, it's tough to imagine anything other than a straight-forward Liverpool win, but bettors looking to back the Reds will need to be creative to find any value on betting sites.
We’ve highlighted three potential options as we run you through our Liverpool vs Norwich predictions.
Reds can keep Canaries grounded
Liverpool are odds-on in most of the match markets, including the home win and over total goal combinations as gambling sites foreshadow a big Reds win.
It has been raining goals at Anfield in the majority of matches this season with the Reds scoring three or more goals in 11 out of 16 games on Merseyside. And Norwich are no strangers to shipping goals at Anfield, conceding 20 times across their last five visits.
Another heavy defeat remains a possibility with Norwich having conceded 30 goals away from home in the Championship this season – only bottom of the table Rotherham have allowed more (34).
The Reds are more than capable of landing a Liverpool and over 3.5 goals bet on their own, but following a testing encounter at Fulham in the EFL Cup in midweek, the squad still not being at full strength and an potential adverse effect from Klopp's announcement, there's a chance Norwich will have to score to land a wager of that type.
That is where the over part of the bet might fall down with Norwich posting an expected goals figure below one in four of their last six Championship games, while failing to score in three of the previous six away matches. That’s a run that includes a 1-0 defeat to Leeds on Wednesday.
That loss ended a five-game unbeaten run, with an upturn in results partly coming about due to a shift in mentality from David Wagner’s side, who have become happier to play without the ball.
They’ve had 40 per cent possession or less in five of their last 10 games and may try to limit the damage Liverpool do, rather than have a go at the Premier League leaders.
If that is the case then Liverpool to win to nil at 11/10 with BetMGM looks the best option for those wanting to back the Reds.
Klopp’s men have the best defensive record in the top flight and the third lowest expected goals against figure in the division, while they’ve managed three clean sheets across the last six games.
Even if Klopp does decide to rotate, Liverpool should still have what it takes to hold Norwich at bay.
Liverpool vs Norwich Tip 1: Liverpool to win to nil – 11/10 with BetMGM
Jump on Jones to score
Curtis Jones spent most of Wednesday’s clash with Fulham on the bench due to a minor injury concern, only playing the final 24 minutes.
Should the midfielder have come through that outing unscathed, he’s likely to come back into the starting line-up on Sunday having been in excellent form of late.
With Liverpool short of options in midfield, Jones has stepped up and his performances have been so good he's reportedly put himself in frame for an England call-up.
Jones has netted in each of Liverpool’s last two home games, making the most of the freedom he has to get forward from midfield.
In his last four starts at Anfield, Jones has had four or more shots on goal in three of those games, hit the target at least twice in those matches.
All four of his goals this season have come at home and he could make the most of the lions’ share of possession Liverpool are expected to enjoy.
Liverpool vs Norwich Tip 2: Curtis Jones to score at any time – 3/1 with BetUK
Rowe one to watch
It might not be long before we are watching Jon Rowe in the Premier League, with or without Norwich, with the 20-year-old having been a shining light for the Canaries this season.
Rowe is the team’s top scorer with 12 goals, double the amount of Adam Idah in second on that list, and he'll no doubt be keen to show what he can do at Anfield in a televised FA Cup tie during the January transfer window.
If Norwich are to pose any kind of threat in this clash, it’s likely to come from Rowe, who has had a shot on target in three of his last four games.
Even in games where the Canaries haven’t seen much of the ball, he’s often managed to register an attempt on goal, with 43.4 per cent of all his shots this season finding their mark.
Rowe’s price on betting apps to have one shot on target checks the final box to make it our final selection for our Liverpool vs Norwich predictions.
Liverpool vs Norwich Tip 3: Jon Rowe over 0.5 shots on target – 10/11 with bet365
Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.