Premier League predictions: Betting tips, odds and 5/1 treble for Wednesday's games

Premier League fixtures and odds December 15th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Nottingham NFO 17/4 10/3 9/14 Tottenham TOT December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Bournemouth BOU 1/2 18/5 6/1 Luton LUT December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Newcastle NEW 5/6 3/1 16/5 Fulham FUL December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Chelsea CHE 2/9 11/2 12/1 Sheffield SHU December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Man City MCI 1/5 13/2 17/1 Crystal Palace CRY December 16th | 5:30pm Home Draw Away Burnley BUR 13/5 12/5 23/20 Everton EVE

Brighton vs Brentford predictions (7.30pm) We haven’t even started the busy festive period and already the injuries are piling up for both Brighton and Brentford ahead of their encounter at the Amex Stadium. Brentford have up to 10 players missing through injury and suspension, one more than Brighton, who have seen their maiden European campaign take a toll on the squad. Fortunately, there’s still plenty of attacking talent on show for both sides ahead of a fixture that produced a thrilling 3-3 draw the last time they met. Goals and Brighton have gone hand-in-hand this season and their last 18 Premier League fixtures have seen both sides find the net, most recently in a 3-2 loss at Chelsea.

Evan Ferguson didn’t score in that game but has netted seven goals in his last eight home league outings for the Seagulls and poses a threat to a Brentford team that shipped three at Liverpool in its last away game. Brentford will look to Bryan Mbeumo to trouble Brighton’s defence after registering 14 goal involvements (nine goals, five assists) in his last 17 league appearances. The Bees registered 27 shots on goal in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Luton and another good attacking display like that may lead to both teams scoring and over 2.5 goals landing. Of Brighton’s 14 league games this season, 11 have featured at least three goals and suggest we should expect another high-scoring clash on Wednesday. Brighton vs Brentford Tip: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals – 20/23 with BoyleSports

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth predictions (7.30pm) Crystal Palace have won just one of their last seven league outings and don’t tend to enjoy playing on a Wednesday night. The Eagles have won one of their last 15 Wednesday night games and with one home win to their name in the league this season, there isn’t much to like about Palace’s price on football . Bournemouth’s form certainly looks better on paper and only a 90th-minute Ollie Watkins goal denied them what would have been a third successive league win as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa last Sunday. But the Cherries have now let 13 points slip from winning positions, while a run of three away defeats on the spin, conceding a minimum of three goals each time, before a recent win at Sheffield United makes Bournemouth tricky to trust.

With the outcome not easy to call, goals are potentially a safer bet with both teams finding the net in six of Bournemouth’s last seven games in all competitions. Both teams have netted in four of Palace’s last five matches and with Michael Olise back in the side, Roy Hodgson’s men carry a greater threat going forward. With our second Premier League prediction, we’re backing both teams to find the net at Selhurst Park at 4/5 with . Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Tip:Both teams to score - 4/5 with Unibet

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest predictions (7.30pm) It was Merseyside misery for both Nottingham Forest and Fulham last weekend as Forest were beaten at home by Everton, while the Cottagers lost a classic game 4-3 to Liverpool at Anfield. That defeat to Everton was the Tricky Trees’ third in a row and the pressure is beginning to mount on boss Steve Cooper, who has a growing injury list to contend with. Willy Boly, Danilo, Murillo and Chris Wood are all doubts for the trip to Fulham, potentially leaving Forest shorthanded in defence and up front with top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi currently unavailable. Forest have won just one of their last 17 Premier League away games, losing 12 times, and their record against Fulham is poor, losing seven of the last 10 meetings.

The Cottagers were undone by a late Liverpool salvo last Sunday, but can take the positives from that showing, the main one being scoring three goals for a second game in a row. Marco Silva’s team had been struggling for goals but have looked sharper in attack recently and are the favourites with to win this contest. Fulham look to be catching Forest at a good time and we’re backing them at 21/20 with to chalk up a fifth win in the last seven games at home in all competitions. Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Tip: Fulham to win – 21/20 with BetMGM