Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations betting tips: Afcon predictions, 19/1 accumulator and free bets

Our football tipster has been through Tuesday's Afcon games and picked out his four favourite bets
Last Updated: 23rd of January 2024
Chris Rivers
Football Writer
Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations betting tips: Afcon predictions, 19/1 accumulator and free bets

Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations predictions

Of the eight teams in action on Tuesday at the Africa Cup of Nations, only Senegal an Guinea are assured of a place in the last 16 with the remaining six still in the hunt for qualification.

Defending champions Senegal made it two wins out of two at Afcon 2023 with a 3-1 victory over Cameroon last time out and need just a point from their game with Guinea to wrap up first place in Group C. 

Guinea are also though, but for the remaining teams taking to the field in Ivory Coast on Tuesday, their situations remain fluid with the potential for two big-names to fall at the first hurdle. 

Africa Cup of Nations fixtures & odds
January 23rd | 5:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Guinea Guinea GUI
4/1 BoyleSports
2/1 BetVictor
20/21 BetVictor
Senegal Senegal SEN
January 23rd | 5:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Gambia Gambia GAM
13/2 Unibet
3/1 Betway
8/15 Bet365
Cameroon Cameroon CMR
January 23rd | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Mauritania Mauritania MRT
8/1 BetVictor
7/2 Bet365
4/9 Bet365
Algeria Algeria DZA
January 23rd | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Angola Angola ANG
11/4 Bet365
9/5 BetVictor
29/20 Unibet
Burkina Faso Burkina Faso BUR

Having taken one point from two games so far, five-time Afcon winners Cameroon must beat Gambia to have a hope of qualifying for the knockout phase, while Algeria also need a victory to make sure they go through. 

We’ve been through all four of Tuesday’s matches on football betting sites and picked out a bet for each, which can be combined into an accumulator that returns at over 19/1 with Betway.

Gambia vs Cameroon predictions

(5pm, Sky Sports Football)

Cameroon find themselves in a spot of trouble after a disappointing start to Afcon, but their luck could be in having been handed a fixture against arguably the competition’s worst side, Gambia, for their Group C finale.

There’s been no sting from the Scorpions so far, who have lost both their previous matches to nil and registered just two shots on target across 180 minutes of action. 

Gambia have now failed to score in their last three games, all of which have ended in defeat, part of a five-game winless run which seemingly leaves them ripe to be picked off by Cameroon. 

There is some trepidation about putting up the Indomitable Lions after their poor showing against Senegal, albeit that was their first defeat in 10 Afcon group stage games.

Without top striker Vincent Aboubakar, Cameroon don’t look as potent going forward, but they can take heart from Karl Toko-Ekambi’s record of three goals in two games for his country against Gambia.

This could be a struggle for Rigobert Song’s men with Gambia having made Guinea work for their win, but Cameroon’s quality should eventually tell and help them record a fourth successive win to nil vs Gambia.

Gambia vs Cameroon Tip: Cameroon to beat Gambia to nil – 29/20 with BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Guinea vs Senegal predictions

(5pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

Senegal have arguably been Afcon’s most impressive side so far, scoring three times apiece in two dominant wins to secure a spot in the round of 16. 

Tuesday’s opponent, Guinea, could still snatch first place from the reigning champions with a win, but they may take a cautious approach to a meeting with the in-form Lions of Teranga. 

These two have faced off at Afcon three times previously and the last time they met two years ago the game finished in a goalless draw. After studying the form and odds on betting sites, we fancy this latest encounter to be low-scoring too.

Guinea’s last nine international games have all featured less than three goals, while they’ve restricted their two previous opponents at Afcon to just two shots on target and have the lowest expected goals against figure at the tournament. 

The likes of Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr will ask more questions of Guinea’s defence than Cameron and Gambia did, although that’s if they play with coach Aliou Cisse having the option to rotate his side should he choose knowing they are through.

Senegal have conceded once across their last six internationals and these two could end up cancelling each other out in a fixture where a stalemate wouldn’t be the worst result for either team. 

Guinea vs Senegal Tip: Under 1.5 goals – 11/8 with Unibet

Mauritania vs Algeria predictions

(8pm, Sky Sports Mix)

One of the pre-tournament favourites to go deep into Afcon, two-time winners Algeria are in danger of leaving Ivory Coast early after back-to-back draws, leaving them third in Group D.

A win over Mauritania should be enough to see them through as one of the best third-placed teams in the group as a minimum and the Fennec Foxes are strong favourites on betting apps for the win, with their opponents as big as 10/1 with some bookmakers.

The Lions of Chinguetti are without a point after two games but have put in spirited efforts against both Angola and Burkina Faso so far.

They still have an outside chance of going through with a win, so they should offer some resistance against an inconsistent Algeria side looking to get going in this competition. 

Algeria have won five of the previous six meetings with Mauritania, the majority by comfortable margins, and are unbeaten in 14 games across all competitions so are fancied to avoid the upset. 

But with memories of their group stage exit from the last Afcon still fresh in their mind, it could be a nervy, low-scoring victory for Djamel Belmadi’s side that takes them through. 

Mauritania vs Algeria Tip: Algeria to win & under 3.5 goals – 17/20 with Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Angola vs Burkina Faso

(8pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

A draw would likely see both these teams progress to the last 16 of Afcon with each having four points after two games. 

It’s therefore tempting to back the draw as our last Africa Cup of Nations prediction for Tuesday. However, a stalemate would also allow Algeria to leapfrog both teams, sholuld they beat Mauritania by a two-goal margin, and win the group. 

Of the two, Burkina Faso look best placed to get the win and lock up the group with Angola a little unconvincing in their two matches so far. 

