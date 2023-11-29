Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks predictions, NFL betting tips and odds

Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks betting tips Under 18.5 Seattle points – 10/11 with William Hill

Dak Prescott over two passing touchdowns – 20/23 with BetVictor

Brandin Cooks anytime touchdown scorer – 11/5 with Betway It was a very happy Thanksgiving for the Dallas Cowboys as they celebrated the US holiday by extending their winning streak at home to 13 games with a 45-10 thrashing of the Washington Commanders. They say everything’s bigger in Texas and that’s certainly true when it comes to margins of victory for Dallas at AT&T Stadium. The demolition of the Commanders made America’s Team the first franchise in NFL history to win its first five home games of a season by 20 points or more. Next up to try their luck at AT&T Stadium are the struggling Seattle Seahawks, who won’t look back on Thanksgiving 2023 with too many fond memories after a crushing 31-13 home loss to divisional rivals, San Francisco.

Seattle has lost three of its last four games, dropping them to 6-5 on the year, and are forecasting a heavy loss to an 8-3 Dallas team. The handicap has shot up since the market opened with the Cowboys now nine-point favourites with most bookmakers for Week 13’s edition of Thursday Night Football (Sky Sports Main Event, 1.20am Friday). We’ve steered clear of the inflated handicap market for our three Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks predictions and instead focused on other areas.

Sinking Seattle offence may suffer The offence has stolen the show for the Cowboys during their current three-game winning stretch, putting up 42.3 points per game, boosting their average for the year to a league-best 31.5 points. They’ve been ruthlessly efficient the last three games, recording a 78.57 red zone scoring percentage, and the Seattle defence could be in for a long night if Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and co pick up from where they left off against Washington. The explosive and efficient offence of the Cowboys is forcing their opponents to pass more in an effort to keep up. In turn, that’s allowing Dallas’ pass rush to pin its ears back and get after the quarterback on a more regular basis and over the last three games they’ve registered a league-high 5.3 sacks per game on average. Those numbers should be taken with a pinch of salt given the last three teams they've faced have combined for nine wins between them this year, but Seattle haven’t looked much better than that trio recently.

The Seahawks have been found wanting at the start of the toughest period of their season with their offence finding it difficult to get going. Seattle’s offence has gone seven quarters without scoring a touchdown, sending their average points per game plummeting to 20.8 on the season. Quarterback Geno Smith played with an elbow injury in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the 49ers and it showed as he completed 18 of 27 passes for just 180 yards. Seattle coach Pete Carroll says Smith’s health has improved, but he’s been trending downwards for some time now, ranking 27th in completion percentage, 18th in average yards per pass and 22nd in QB rating over the last month. To make matters worse, Smith traditionally doesn’t play as well under pressure, which is an issue against this Dallas defence. Adding to Seattle's issues is the potential absence of their top running back, Kenneth Walker, through injury. Seattle have averaged less than 11 points across the last three road games so getting over the 18.5-point line set by against a Dallas defence conceding 12 points per game at home on average seems a tall order. Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks Tip 1: Under 18.5 Seattle points – 10/11 with William Hill

Dak to dial up another big game have been trimming Prescott’s MVP odds in recent weeks after a string of stellar performances and he heads into Week 13 fresh from posting his highest QB rating of the season (142.1). The Dallas signal-caller has taken his game to another level and during this current Cowboys’ run of five wins in six games, he’s thrown 18 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He’s thrived since head coach Mike McCarthy took over offensive play-calling duties and has formed a strong connection with star receiver Lamb.

Amongst quarterbacks to have thrown over 100 passes this year, Prescott is second in the league for completion percentage (70%), according to ESPN, and should have plenty of time to throw on Thursday against a middling Seattle pass rush. Prescott has thrown over two passing touchdowns in four of his last five games and had three TD throws the last time he faced Seattle in 2020. With our second Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seattle prediction, we’re backing Prescott to throw over two touchdowns at 20/23 with . Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks Tip 2: Dak Prescott over two passing touchdowns – 20/23 with BetVictor

Cooks may serve up another home TD One of those touchdown throws from Prescott may end up in the hands of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who is 11/5 with Betway to score his fifth touchdown of the year. The speedster is no stranger to Seattle having previously spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and has had some big games against the Seahawks, posting two 100-plus yard games and two touchdowns. Cooks is third on the Cowboys roster when it comes to targets, behind Lamb and tight-end Jake Ferguson, but has tended to make the most of the passes that have come his way when Dallas have been at home. Cooks has scored a touchdown in each of the Cowboys’ last three home games and may be able to maintain that streak against Seattle. Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks Tip 3: Cooks anytime touchdown scorer – 11/5 with Betway