Super Bowl 58 predictions: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers tips, odds and free bets

Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 58 – 11/10 SpreadEx Super Bowl Sunday is here and either the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers will be leaving Allegiant Stadium with the Vince Lombardi Trophy (11.45pm, ITV1 & Sky Sports Main Event). Super Bowl 58 is a rematch from four years ago when the Chiefs triumphed over Kyle Shanahan’s side to win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy with a 31-20 victory. Patrick Mahomes led a fourth-quarter comeback to steer his side to their first crown in 50 years. Kansas City are now bidding to become the first team since the 2004 New England Patriots to win successive titles.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 by edging out the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Arizona and have blazed a trail back to the NFL title game after overcoming the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. The 49ers have returned to the Super Bowl for the first time since their defeat four years ago. San Francisco have been forced to come from behind twice in the play-offs against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions but battled through to secure their spot. are favouring the 49ers on the money line to lift the Lombardi for a record-equaling sixth time. But, Mahomes and the Chiefs should never be counted out in their bid to become the league’s newest dynasty.

Will Super Bowl 58 be high-scoring? Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and the Eagles flowed from one end to the other as both teams found the end zone with regularity. It appeared that the side that had the ball last was going to prevail, and it proved to be the case as a pass interference call afforded the Chiefs the chance to kick a game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining. Although both the Chiefs and the 49ers have players that can match the scoring seen in last year’s game, neither have been barnstorming in the play-offs. The 49ers put up 34 points in the NFC Championship Game, but only after digging themselves into a hole.

The Chiefs’ highest tally has been 27 in their three games, and they failed to score in the second half of their win over the Ravens. Mahomes and company have not been at their best throughout the season, but have found a way to win games. Kansas City have relied on their defence to keep games tight and Mahomes’ brilliance to carve out enough points to win. Between Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs have two future Hall of Famers that can win any game on their own. But, San Francisco also have a ferocious defence - that allowed the third fewest points in the NFL – which could make life difficult for even Mahomes. After looking at , we’re backing under 49.5 total points at 8/11 with . Super Bowl 58 Tip 1: Under 49.5 total points – 8/11 BoyleSports

McCaffrey to be the 49ers’ difference maker The 49ers will have looked at the AFC Championship Game for potential weaknesses in the Chiefs’ defence. Lamar Jackson did expose deficiencies in a unit that finished second in total yards and points allowed in the 2023 season. But, the Ravens made key mistakes that San Francisco will be determined to avoid, especially in the red zone. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is one of the best in the game, notably holding the Patriots’ 2007 juggernaut offence to 14 points when with the New York Giants. His defence was opportunistic in the win over Baltimore, but he too forced Jackson and company out of their comfort zone by making them throw downfield.

Shanahan and his offence will not want to fall into the same trap. In Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers have one of the most dangerous players in the NFL. If the Chiefs’ defence does have a weakness, it’s against the running game where their unit was in the middle of the pack and allowed 4.5 yards per carry. McCaffrey could capitalise and has already rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns in the post-season. After backing him to score twice in the NFC Championship Game, we’re going in again on the 27-year-old to notch two touchdowns or more at 13/8 with . Super Bowl 58 Tip 2: Christian McCaffrey to score two or more touchdowns – 13/8 bet365

Chiefs ready to make history in Las Vegas Two teams since the 2004 Patriots have come close to winning successive titles. The Seattle Seahawks came as close as you could, only to lose Super Bowl 49 on the goal line as Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass. New England then missed out on the chance in Super Bowl 52 as Nick Foles and the Eagles managed to outduel Tom Brady in Minnesota. Now the Chiefs have their turn. During the closing stretches of the 2023 season, Kansas City looked at their weakest since Mahomes became their starting quarterback in 2018. Andy Reid’s men lost four out of six and fell out of reckoning for the No 1 seed in the AFC. After beating Miami in the Wild Card Round, the Chiefs were forced to go on the road for the first time in Mahomes’ career.

They met the challenge of the Buffalo Bills and Ravens, playing complementary football. Kansas City have arguably not played to their full potential, which is a concern for the 49ers. San Francisco are an excellent team but have fallen behind twice in the post-season - the Chiefs will not be so forgiving as the Packers and Lions. Brock Purdy has risen to the occasion at quarterback and gives them vital balance alongside McCaffrey. But, head coach Shanahan does not have a great record in games under the spotlight, often finding ways to lose as the 49ers did in Super Bowl 54, allowing a 10-point lead to slip. Kansas City are the opposite, they find ways to win. As a result, we’re backing the Chiefs to emerge with the Vince Lombardi Trophy to become the NFL’s new dynasty in the of 11/10 with SpreadEx. Super Bowl 58 Tip 3: Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 58 – 11/10 SpreadEx

