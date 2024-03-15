Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Rugby

Wales vs Italy predictions: Rugby betting tips, Six Nations odds and free bets

Wales and Italy face off in Cardiff in the Six Nations Wooden Spoon decider to kick off Super Saturday
Last Updated: 15th of March 2024
Paul Millward
·
Rugby Writer
Wales vs Italy predictions: Rugby betting tips, Six Nations odds and free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Wales vs Italy predictions

Italy have collected the Wooden Spoon in each of the last eight editions of the Six Nations but head to Cardiff on Saturday well placed to snap that streak at the expense of round five opponents Wales (2.15pm, BBC1).

Wales have struggled to get their act together in this year’s championship and are the only team to fail to register a win, leaving them in pole position to finish bottom of the standings for only the second time in the Six Nations era. 

The new-look side has shown flashes of ability and flair, but when it has come down to getting over the line, they have fallen short.

Six Nations Wooden Spoon odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Italy
55.56%
--
--
--
--
--
--
4/5
Wales
52.38%
--
--
--
--
--
--
10/11
Teams Best Odds
Italy
4/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/5 Bet365
Wales
10/11 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
10/11 Bet365
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
Visit Site
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

While tactics and discipline are always important, a squad's mentality plays a massive part in international rugby. Wales held their own against France last week, but perhaps the belief was not there as they crumbled to a team hardly riding on the crest of a wave in the second half.

The Welsh will come into this match possibly doubting themselves but equally desperate to go out with a bang, and for whatever reason, rugby betting sites make them as short as 1/3 favourites to do so. 

Don't rule out Italy upset

It is challenging to fathom the reasoning behind how this match has been priced up in the Six Nations odds. The Welsh are probably capable of beating Italy, but Italy are undoubtedly capable of beating them. It looks like a reasonably balanced match, but the Azzurri will come into the game brimming with confidence.

Betting sites make Italy as big as 5/2 to win back-to-back games in Cardiff after their success in 2022, but if anything, the visitors should be the odds-on favourites in this Wooden Spoon showdown.

They are without the services of injured full-back Ange Capuozzo, which is a blow, but the starting team remains balanced. Wales have made five changes to the team that started against France in an attempt to find the right mix.

Kwiff Sports
Established 2015
Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Italy’s head coach, Gonzalo Quesada, has moulded the young team superbly, and their tactical approach has been particularly encouraging. Mentally, they could not be in a better place. They have taken their game to another level and will be hungry for more after beating Scotland last week. They certainly have the potential to become an even more menacing opponent in world rugby.

A win for Italy, who have propped up the Six Nations table for more years than they care to remember, would see them record their best performance in the tournament since they won two matches in 2013.

They have been a joy to watch this year, and if a couple of things had gone their way in the earlier matches, they could be sitting pretty in the top half of the table. A three-point defeat to England in Rome could have swung their way, and they were desperately unlucky not to beat France in the 13-13 draw.

The win against Scotland last weekend was their first home Six Nations success for 11 years, and it was richly deserved. Despite a ferocious Scottish attack, they defended superbly well and did not lack flair going forward. 

Italy finishing position odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Bottom
75.02%
--
1/3
--
--
--
--
--
5th Place
22.22%
--
7/2
--
--
--
--
--
4th Place
9.09%
--
10/1
--
--
--
--
--
3rd Place
4.35%
--
22/1
--
--
--
--
--
2nd Place
0.99%
--
100/1
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Bottom
1/3 BetVictor
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
1/3 BetVictor
5th Place
7/2 BetVictor
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
7/2 BetVictor
4th Place
10/1 BetVictor
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
10/1 BetVictor
3rd Place
22/1 BetVictor
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
22/1 BetVictor
2nd Place
100/1 BetVictor
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
100/1 BetVictor
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
Visit Site
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

The Welsh will probably not be a pushover, but everything points to another success for a rampant Italian outfit. If the results in the other two matches go their way, Italy could still snatch third, which would really be a feat.

An alternative to betting on Italy to win the match outright is to bet on the handicap market. Bet365 are offering 11/10, with Italy getting a potentially generous seven-point start. But our preference is to back the visitors outright.

Wales vs Italy Tip 1: Italy to beat Wales – 5/2 with Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Potential for Cardiff points-fest

Both teams are prone to mistakes and equally adept at taking advantage of them, and the over/under market on gambling sites is one to consider. If Wales have a second-half collapse similar to the one against France, Italy could run in a fair few tries.

Wales will surely break the Italian defence down at least a couple of times at some stage of the game, and there will likely be some successful penalty kicks along the way.

It possibly points to quite a high-scoring match, and the value here lies with BetMGM, who offer 7/10 on the encounter producing more than 46.5 points. If the game opens up in the first half, that target will soon look very achievable.

Wales vs Italy Tip 2: Over 46.5 total points – 7/10 with BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £60
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Ioane to work his magic

The anytime try scorer market is not the easiest to predict, but for our third Wales vs Italy prediction, we look towards the brilliant Monty Ioane to work his magic for Italy.

He has only scored one try so far in this year’s tournament but is the sort of player who is always likely to be in the right place at the right time. 

SpreadEx is alone in offering 21/20 on Ioane to score an try at anytime. He is shorter elsewhere, and it may be worth taking that bit of extra value on him scoring.

Wales vs Italy Tip 3: Monty Ioane to score an anytime try – 21/20 with SpreadEx

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Six Nations free bet offers

Wales against Italy kicks-off a jam-packed Six Nations Super Saturday and for those punters look to have a bet on the action, there are free bets available from online betting sites.

Bet365's new customer offer rewards users with £30 in free bets when they deposit and bet a minimum of £10. To join, just sign up using the bet365 bonus code INDY2024 and make an initial deposit of £10. 

To get the full £30 in free bets, you'll need to wager £10 or more on a sportsbook selection with odds of 1/5 (1.2) or greater. Once your bet is settled, you'll receive your free bet tokens to wager on the Six Nations or whichever sport you choose.

Bet365 also operate a couple of casino sites, featuring a huge selection of table and UK slots games.

Remember to check the terms and conditions of the sign-up offer before joining any new betting sites and if you do have a bet this weekend, please gamble responsibly

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Paul Millward for independent.co.uk
Paul Millward

Paul has been professionally involved with sports betting since joining the Racing Post in 1986. Although greyhound racing was his first passion, he has also written multiple articles on a wide range of sports from a betting perspective.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.