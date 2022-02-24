The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Could BT and EE restocks drop soon?
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Game, Smyths Toys, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at the BT Shop and EE this week. Read on for more information.
With the release of FromSoftware’s latest action RPG Elden Ring almost upon us, it has never been a better time to get your hands on one of Sony’s coveted PS5 consoles. But that’s easier said than done.
Despite Gran Turismo 7 being on the way next, it’s never been more difficult to get your hands on a PS5. Over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling to get their hands on one due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high.
While this week and last have both been pretty successful ones in terms of stock drops, this is still turning out to be the worst month for restocks so far – but don’t fret.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
When was the last BT PS5 stock drop?
The BT Shop hasn’t had a restock since 20 January, when it had a selection of bundles available to buy for a whole ten days. BT drops often last days, simply because of how exclusive they are.
You need to be a BT Broadband customer to get a PS5 from the retailer because it requires an access code to check out. If you register your interest, you’ll be sent an access code via email. You’ll need your BT account number to register your interest.
PS5 stock trackers, activate
Goooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s live PS5 stock tracker. We’ve made it our mission to bag you all a PS5 and won’t stop hunting down consoles until every single one of you has one snugly tucked away inside your home.
There are four retailers we have our eye on for the rest of this month who have yet to drop stock – that’s the BT Shop, Asda, John Lewis & Partners and EE. Could any of them drop today? Stick around and we’ll reveal all.
G’night from your PS5 stock trackers
A successful day all-round. OK, maybe that Amazon restock didn’t last very long, and maybe we couldn’t even get past the PlayStation Direct queue, but at least things are finally picking up this month!
If you didn’t manage to secure one this morning, don’t worry. We’ll be back here bright and early tomorrow morning for even more PS5 stock tracking action. Catch you all then!
‘Dying Light 2’ review
February has been a particularly busy month for game releases, with the recent launch of Horizon Forbidden West and the upcoming Elden Ring on the way, it’s the perfect time to have secured yourself a PS5.
Dying Light 2 (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) was another big release that came out earlier this month that combines parkour with the survival-horror genre. In our review, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments
“Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.”
Read our review of Dying Light 2 in full to find out more.
Dying Light 2 review: Parkour survival horror breathes new life into zombie games
‘Dying Light 2’ is a survival horror game that takes its unique traversal to new heights. We review its story, gameplay, performance and more
Our ‘Elden Ring’ review is in
FromSoftware games don’t exactly have a reputation for being “beginner-friendly”, but Elden Ring is by far the most accessible game the developer has ever made. “That doesn’t mean it’s easy though,” our gaming writer said in their Elden Ring review. “Rather than lowering the difficulty ceiling, it has instead raised the floor.”
We’ve played 20 hours of the game on the PS5 ahead of its release this Friday and have explored the open areas of the Lands Between, as well as numerous dungeons, Stormveil Castle and the Lake of Liurnia.
Want to find out what we thought of the game? Have a read of our review below.
Elden Ring review: We died a lot... but loved it anyway
The title from George RR Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki is the most accessible game in a challenging genre. Read our full review of its gameplay, combat and more
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
The first pictures of the PS5 VR2 headset have just been revealed
Sony has just published the first images of the PS5 VR2 headset, and it has a similar white and black design scheme as the main PS5 console. The headset has 4K graphics with HDR, a 110-degree field-of-view and an OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye. Frame rates of up to 120Hz promise smooth visuals as well.
Integrated cameras track your movement and your relative position to your environment, and there’s also eye tracking, headset feedback (yes, haptic feedback in the headset itself), 3D audio, and a new PS VR2 sense controller promising deeper immersion.
For more information, have a read of our article on the PS5 VR2 first look reveal below.
Sony has finally revealed the PS5’s secret virtual reality headset
Sony has finally revealed the PlayStation VR2, its virtual reality headset for the PS5.
Best PS5 games
Congrats to anyone who managed to buy the PS5 at Amazon or PlayStation Direct this morning. With the console now on its way, you’re probably going to want to buy some games to go with your new machine. We’ve got a round-up of the best PS5 games for you to peruse.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales game (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£59.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said.
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, including Deathloop, Hitman and Resident Evil Village
‘Elden Ring’ overview trailer released
The release of Elden Ring is almost upon us, and Bandai Namco has just released a new overview trailer, detailing everything we can expect to see in the realm of the Lands Between.
Want to know more about what’s coming to the game, read our round-up below.
New Elden Ring trailer reveals gameplay details ahead of Friday’s release
The Elden Ring release is now just a few days away and a new trailer has been revealed – here’s what we’ve seen from new gameplay to story and more
When was the last Asda PS5 restock?
Asda is one of the very few retailers still yet to restock PS5 consoles this year. It last dropped stock on 22 December, with stock selling out in a couple of minutes.
While we’re hopeful for another restock sometime this month, we’re also conscious of the fact that Asda drops are always a bit disappointing – they just don’t last very long and the website can be a bit buggy. That said, it is one of the very few places selling the console as a standalone, and not part of a bundle, so we see the appeal.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.