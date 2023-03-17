Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Crystal Palace are looking for a new manager after sacking Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles have been dragged into a Premier League relegation fight after a run of 12 games without a win in all competitions.

Although Palace sit 12th in the table ahead of Sunday’s trip to leaders Arsenal, the club are just three points above the relegation zone.

Wednesday’s defeat at Brighton was the final straw for Vieira, who was unable to build on his impressive first season at Selhurst Park.

Who will Palace turn to next to keep them up? Here are some of the early contenders.

Odds of next permanent Crystal Palace manager

via Betfair

Rafa Benitez 10/3

Ralph Hasenhuttl 5/1

Nuno Espirito Santo 6/1

Marcelo Bielsa 15/2

Carlos Corberan 9/1

Steven Gerrard 10/1

Frank Lampard 10/1

Ange Postecoglou 11/1

Alan Pardew 11/1