Next Crystal Palace manager: Contenders to replace Partick Vieira
Patrick Vieira has been sacked with the club in a relegation fight after going 12 games without a win
Crystal Palace are looking for a new manager after sacking Patrick Vieira.
The Eagles have been dragged into a Premier League relegation fight after a run of 12 games without a win in all competitions.
Although Palace sit 12th in the table ahead of Sunday’s trip to leaders Arsenal, the club are just three points above the relegation zone.
Wednesday’s defeat at Brighton was the final straw for Vieira, who was unable to build on his impressive first season at Selhurst Park.
Who will Palace turn to next to keep them up? Here are some of the early contenders.
Odds of next permanent Crystal Palace manager
Rafa Benitez 10/3
Ralph Hasenhuttl 5/1
Nuno Espirito Santo 6/1
Marcelo Bielsa 15/2
Carlos Corberan 9/1
Steven Gerrard 10/1
Frank Lampard 10/1
Ange Postecoglou 11/1
Alan Pardew 11/1
