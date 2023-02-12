Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marcelo Bielsa is the favourite to be the next Southampton manager after Nathan Jones was sacked.

Saints sit bottom of the Premier League after a 2-1 loss to Wolves on Saturday.

And now the club is searching for a third manager this season with Jones dismissed just eight Premier League games into his tenure after succeeding Ralph Hasenhüttl in November.

Bielsa, last in charge of Leeds, is the early front-runner with the bookmakers, having also held talks recently with Everton about succeeding Frank Lampard.

The Toffees could not convince the Argentine though, with Sean Dyche the eventual choice at Goodison Park.

Next Southampton manager odds

Odds via Betfair

Marcelo Bielsa 7/2

Ralph Hasenhuttl 6/1

Nuno Espirito Santo 10/1

Rafa Benitez 10/1

Domenico Tedesco 10/1

Steven Gerrard 12/1

Frank Lampard 12/1

William Still 16/1

Vincent Kompany 20/1

Michael Carrick 20/1

Sam Allardyce 20/1

Ronald Koeman 20/1