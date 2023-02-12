Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Next Southampton manager odds: Marcelo Bielsa favourite to replace Nathan Jones

Saints sit bottom of the Premier League table and four points from safety

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 12 February 2023 10:59
Comments
<p>Marcelo Bielsa is on Bournemouth’s shortlist (Zac Goodwin/PA)</p>

Marcelo Bielsa is on Bournemouth’s shortlist (Zac Goodwin/PA)

(PA Archive)

Marcelo Bielsa is the favourite to be the next Southampton manager after Nathan Jones was sacked.

Saints sit bottom of the Premier League after a 2-1 loss to Wolves on Saturday.

And now the club is searching for a third manager this season with Jones dismissed just eight Premier League games into his tenure after succeeding Ralph Hasenhüttl in November.

Bielsa, last in charge of Leeds, is the early front-runner with the bookmakers, having also held talks recently with Everton about succeeding Frank Lampard.

The Toffees could not convince the Argentine though, with Sean Dyche the eventual choice at Goodison Park.

Recommended

Next Southampton manager odds

Odds via Betfair

Marcelo Bielsa 7/2

Ralph Hasenhuttl 6/1

Nuno Espirito Santo 10/1

Rafa Benitez 10/1

Domenico Tedesco 10/1

Steven Gerrard 12/1

Frank Lampard 12/1

William Still 16/1

Vincent Kompany 20/1

Michael Carrick 20/1

Recommended

Sam Allardyce 20/1

Ronald Koeman 20/1

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in