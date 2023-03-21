Next Tottenham manager odds: Mauricio Pochettino in the hunt to replace Antonio Conte

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur are on the brink of requiring a new manager after Antonio Conte proverbially set everything on fire to engineer his exit from the club.

Following a frustrating 3-3 draw with relegation strugglers Southampton, in which Spurs let a 3-1 lead slip, Conte launched into a remarkable 10-minute tirade against his own players, the club, owner Daniel Levy and the board.

“I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart (in),” fumed Conte, who was only just getting going. “Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench. Until now I try to hide the situation but now, no because I repeat, I don’t want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans.”

The Italian’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is now inevitable, with all reports suggesting it will happen during the current international break, meaning Spurs will be looking for a new boss.

Current coach Ryan Mason is the overwhelming favourite to be named as the next permanent manager - with betting firms deeming permanent in this instance to mean the manager in charge for 10 competitive games, even if they have the tag ‘interim’ or ‘caretaker’.

Ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is currently out of work, is second favourite with the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner, former Spain manager Luis Enrique and Burnley coach Vincent Kompany also high up in the betting.

Here are the latest odds on the next Spurs boss, as well as who will be in charge on the first day of the 2023/24 campaign:

Next Tottenham manager odds

*Temporary or caretaker managers in charge for 10 competitive games will be deemed permanent and settled as a winner.

Odds via Sky Bet

Ryan Mason - 1/10

Mauricio Pochettino - 5/1

Oliver Glasner - 6/1

Luis Enrique - 14/1

Marco Silva - 16/1

Thomas Tuchel - 16/1

Vincent Kompany - 16/1

Ange Postecoglou - 18/1

Roberto De Zerbi - 18/1

Harry Redknapp - 20/1

Thomas Frank - 20/1

Tottenham manager for first game of 2023/24 Premier League season

Odds via Betfair