Best Cheltenham betting offers: Free bet promos for Day Two

Slade Steel, Gaelic Warrior and State Man were among the winners on the first day of racing at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
We now look ahead to Day Two and there’s still time to take up one of the many Cheltenham betting offers that have been released for the festival.
Below, we’ve cherry-picked some of the best promotions and summarised the terms in this article.
Betfred Cheltenham offer
Bet £10 on Cheltenham to Get £50 Bonuses
There’s a 500% Betfred Cheltenham offer for new customers during the festival, with this promotion proving popular on Day One of the meeting.
Betfred will give you a £20 racing bet, a £20 football bet and £10 worth of casino spins when you sign up for an account and place a £10 bet on Cheltenham.
Register using the promotion code CHELT50, with new Betfred customers required to place a first bet of £10 or more on Cheltenham odds of evens (2.0) in order to qualify.
BetVictor Cheltenham offer
Bet £5 on Cheltenham and Get £20 Free Bet + 20 Casino Spins
BetVictor are one of the longest-established horse racing bookmakers and there’s a new sign-up offer currently available if you’re yet to register with them.
Opt in and bet £5 on any race providing that your Cheltenham racecard selection is priced at evens (2.0) or greater and you will receive £20 in horse racing free bets and an additional 20 spins at their casino.
TalkSportBet Cheltenham betting offer
£20 Cheltenham Bets When You Bet £10
A relatively new betting site on the market, TalkSportBet provide a refreshing alternative to some of the household bookmakers.
There is the chance to get £20 worth of free bets when you sign up with this betting site, with customers needing to bet £10 on horse racing at odds of 2.00 or bigger. You will receive four £5 free bets when this qualifying bet has been settled.
Tote Cheltenham Betting offer
£30 Free Bets and 50 Extra Spins when you bet £10
If you're planning to bet on the Cheltenham Festival, we recommend having a Tote account considering that this form of pool betting, which includes placepots, will often see customers bag a bigger price about a winner than you will find with the fixed odds firms.
There’s also the chance to score £30 worth of free bets when you sign up and bet £10. As an added bonus, you can also claim 50 free spins to be used on the best slots games in Tote's online casino.
These are just some of the Cheltenham betting offers available from the top UK betting sites for the 2024 event.
Click on the links below to see what Cheltenham offers are available from other horse racing betting sites:
Be Gamble Aware
Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control, particularly during major festivals such as Cheltenham.
Gambling sites are expected to have a comprehensive responsible gambling section that allows customers to keep track of their activity and set time management restrictions.
They should also have standard responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allows users to cut off access and marketing content.
Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.