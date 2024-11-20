Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amazon’s Black Friday event officially kicks off tomorrow (21 November) but the online giant has been releasing early deals, giving you plenty of time to grab a bargain or two before the annual sale ends on 2 December. These early Black Friday deals include super savings across home, beauty, tech and fashion, making it a great time to stock up on Christmas presents.

As most savvy shoppers will know, Amazon’s Black Friday sale is not one to miss. So, it’s important to be prepared for these events, which is why I’ve rounded up the best of Amazon’s Black Friday bargains.

Whether you’re after a tech upgrade, a new home appliance, gifts for loved ones or some beauty must-haves, Amazon has got you covered. Even more so during the sales season, with each and every department slashing prices left and right.

Even better, for those looking to get a head start, I’ve made sure to include amazing offers that are ready to shop now. Keep scrolling for all of the best Amazon Black Friday deals available now.

What are the best deals to shop right now?

There is no need to wait until Black Friday if you’re keen to bag some bargains, as I’ve done some digging and have rounded up some amazing Amazon savings on tech, beauty, Amazon devices and more that you can enjoy today.

Best Amazon device deals

Ring video doorbell (2024 release): Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The newest version of our favourite tried and tested video doorbell is now 40 per cent off at Amazon thanks to its early Black Friday sale. Our tester, Zoe, found the 2nd generation Ring doorbell to be the best overall in her review, and now the newest model can be all yours for less than £60. Zoe praised the device for being easy to install and loved the efficiency of the Ring app in alerting her to parcels, something we’re all going to need during Black Friday.

Fire TV 55in omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £749.99, now £519.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Does your telly need an upgrade? This could be the deal for you. You can now step up your at-home entertainment system for less, with 31 per cent off this Fire TV. With QLED providing vivid life-like colours and pictures, fool-proof streaming and a customisable home screen, this is a TV you’ll be proud to build a room around. It was also picked as the best budget buy in our review of the best TV’s of 2024.

Best household appliance deals

Russel Hobbs fresh air dehumidifier: Was £51.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Russel Hobbs )

Currently more than 20 per cent off, this model was selected as the best for kitchens in our round-up of the best dehumidifiers. Our tester, Rachael, said that it’s ideal for extracting any condensation that may appear during cooking and loved its ease of use and subtle size. “Perfect for small spaces and rooms up to 15 square metres, this dehumidifier is so compact it will sit neatly on your shelves or sideboard without you even realising it’s there. Plus, it feels solid and robust,” she explained.

Duux threesixty 2 portable smart ceramic heater: Was £119.99, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duux )

Temperatures are well and truly dropping, so it’s time to get prepared for the colder months ahead by investing in a quality electric heater. This slick and modern model from Duux is ideal for warming up a room and fighting off the winter chill – so much so it was picked as the best electric heater. Zoe said: “It was powerful enough to warm up a room of 30sqm. For less than £100, we found it to be a well-made, good-looking heater that we could use throughout the year.” Now it has almost 30 per cent off thanks to Amazon.

Lakeland snuggler sleeved heated throw: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lakeland )

It’s that time of year again, temperatures are dropping, nights are darker and we are in full snuggle mode. Amazon has got us covered with 40 per cent off the perfect wearable electric blanket, sure to keep us cosy all season long. This sleeved heated throw was picked as the best for movie nights by our tester Zoe in her review of the best electric blankets, and it’s clear to see why. “The idea being is you sit on the sofa tucked up in it, feeling gloriously smug. After just one testing session, we were on board,” noted Zoe.

Best tech deals

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oura )

High up on many Christmas wishlists this year (including my own), the Oura smart ring is a revolutionary device that helps track your sleep, activity, stress, heart rate and more. When our tester reviewed the ring, they particularly liked the sleep features: “The recommended bedtime was a bit like that best friend who’s always looking out for you – it did give us an extra push to put our phone down and go to sleep.” The ring comes in six colourways, including silver, gold, brushed titanium and rose gold.

Sony XG300 X-series portable wireless speaker: Was £259, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Another best buy pick, this speaker from Sony now has 42 per cent off at Amazon. A great addition to any BBQ or party, this customisable and versatile speaker was a real hit with Tamara, who said: “This speaker is packed with features we love, whether it’s the way the controls are hidden beneath a rubberised flap, the retractable handle or the subtle lighting on the end.”

Lumie bodyclock shine 300: Was £149, now £119.20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lumie )

Useful for anyone who suffers from SAD (seasonal affective disorder), a Lumie lamp can transform sleeping habits, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed. While this model hasn’t been tested by the team, another Lumie clock landed a spot in our guide so it’s a brand you can trust.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £248.64, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee )

Our favourite tried and tested wireless headphones now have 34 per cent off at Amazon. Looking to step up your listening experience? Then I have just the thing. Alex was blown away by these Sony headphones, impressed with their noise-cancelling abilities and crystal clarity. Saying: “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, and it never misses a beat”.

Sonos roam smart speaker with voice control: Was £179, now £139.87, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sonos )

Sonos is always a great pick when looking to upgrade your at-home sound system, from built-in soundbars to portable bluetooth speakers, the quality of its products is undeniable. Our tester, Tamara, agrees, picking the Sonos roam as the best high-tech option in our round-up of the best bluetooth speakers. She said: “This speaker delivered undeniably fantastic audio quality, and we absolutely loved the voice control functionality.” But don’t just take our word for it, try it out for yourself thanks to a handy 22 per cent discount from Amazon.

Google pixel 8 pro: Was £999, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Our tech expert Steve had a lot of fun testing the Google pixel 8 pro, following its release last year. He was blown away by the bigger and brighter screen and features such as the object temperature sensor. When comparing it with the Pixel 8 in his review, he said: “The Pixel 8 pro is the more future-proofed of the pair: more powerful, and with a set of exclusive video and camera features already in the pipeline.” The best news of all, though, is this clever bit of kit now has 50 per cent off at Amazon.

Philips Sonicare 9900 prestige: Was £549, now £275.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Keep those pearly whites shining, with this tried and tested electric toothbrush from Philips, which has had a massive 50 per cent slashed off the price. Steve said: “This brush can hit a chart-topping 62,000 vibrations per minute – more than any other brush we’ve tested – delivering a noticeably more intense clean, versus cheaper brushes.” Although the regular price of this brush is a steep one, he added: “Catch it on sale and there’s no brush we’d sooner recommend.” So, snap up this offer while you can.

Best beauty deals

Ghd original hair styler: Was £139, now £103.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maisie Bovingdon )

Just in time for party season, our reviewer Maisie’s favourite hair straighteners are now on sale with 25 per cent off. In her review of the best hair straighteners, Maisie gave this ghd model full marks, saying: “The single-zone technology ensures the ceramic plates provide constant and even heat to effectively style your hair in one glide.” She was shocked by how quickly they heated up, too, going on to say: “I can create poker-straight hair in minutes, or add waves and curls to my hair, courtesy of the curved edges.” Nab the hair tool for yourself, while it’s discounted.

BaByliss 3Q hair dryer: Was £125, now £97.86, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lauren Cunningham )

Our favourite hair dryer currently has over 20 per cent off at Amazon. When she put it to the test, our beauty expert, Lauren, said she noticed her hair was immediately less frizzy. She was impressed by the affordable price point, too (and that was before this discount). “Said to be 40 per cent stronger and 20 per cent faster than the brand’s beloved diamond hair dryer, it’s an obvious upgrade with a super-sleek look,” said Lauren.

Foreo luna 3 facial cleansing brush: Was £209, now £146.30, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Foreo )

There’s a handsome 30 per cent off Foreo’s luna 3 right now at Amazon, meaning you can get a spa-level facial cleanse at home, for less. The T-sonic pulsations are designed to remove 95 per cent of dirt, oil, sweat and make-up residue in just one minute, while providing a firming face massage. This handy device would make a very exciting Christmas present for the skincare fanatic in your life.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette: Was £69.99, now £42.59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our favourite floral perfume from masters in fragrance Marc Jacobs is now 41 per cent off. “Offering a sweet floral scent, it combines white violet and jasmine for a flowery fragrance, berries for sweetness and sandalwood to make it seem deeper and warmer,” noted Lauren. Impressed with the versatility of the scent they said that “it has a little bit of everything while still staying nice and light”.

Philips oneblade 360 beard trimmer: Was £54.99, now £33.27, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots )

This clever electric trimmer from Phillips is a must-buy, according to Paddy, who gave it the top spot in our review of the best beard trimmers. Giving it the full five-star rating, our tester found this trimmer to be a versatile all-rounder. They said: “It’s a decidedly no-frills option that’s easy on the face, body and wallet, with its protective cutting guards and modest price tag”. Now, it’s even more budget-friendly, thanks to a 41 per cent discount at Amazon.

Pai the light fantastic ceramide night oil: Was £44, now £28, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Pai )

Pai's feather-light face oil has seen a 41 per cent reduction in price thanks to Black Friday. Formulated to calm and strengthen stressed skin, this oil is packed full of ceramides for skin barrier protection and anti-inflammatory schisandra plant extract to soothe redness. Although we haven’t reviewed this product, Pai was top pick for a hydrating and gentle cleansing oil in our guide to the best cleansing oils. Place this oil under the Christmas tree for some serious brownie points.

Best TV deals

LG evo OLED 42in 4K smart TV: Was £1,399.99, now £914, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

This smart TV is currently on sale with a 35 per cent discount at Amazon. When our reviewer put it to the test, they were left impressed, scoring it four out of five stars: “It features pin-sharp picture and excellent brightness levels that look realistic and persuasive,” our tester said.

Sony bravia 8: Was £2,199, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking to upgrade the family entertainment system? I’ve got just the thing, as one of our favourite TVs of 2024 now has more than 30 per cent off at Amazon. Tech expert David Phelan called the Sony Bravia 8 a “stand-out” TV, thanks to its top-of-the-line picture quality, overall performance and slim and attractive design. They said: “The contrast and strong, deep black colours, which typify OLED, look especially good here, allowing rich brightness as well as subtle shadows.”

When will Amazon Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Amazon will be launching its official Black Friday sale on 21 November and it will run until 11.59pm on 2 December. In even better news, for the impatient shoppers out there, Amazon is also providing us with some early Black Friday deals, and I’ll be bringing you the best available ahead of and during the main event.

The majority of retailers’ sales begin on the Friday following Thanksgiving (which falls on the final Thursday of November) in the US and usually run until the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday, which is another great day to score some online deals at Amazon and elsewhere.

For 2024, Black Friday will begin on 29 November and continue until 2 December.

Read more: Check out our Black Friday liveblog for the latest deals

What Amazon deals can we expect this Black Friday?

Amazon’s Black Friday event will start on 21 November, and here are just some of the deals headed our way.

Amazon devices: It should come as no surprise that Amazon’s Black Friday is a great time to get a hold of some of the retailer’s top-of-the-line own-brand devices. This includes smart speakers, video doorbells, tablets Amazon Fire TVs, E-readers, Amazon Fire sticks and more. Expect discounts of up to 58 per cent this November.

Amazon Fashion: If you have a passion for fashion, you’re in luck, as Amazon will be slashing prices by up to 20 per cent on a wide range of luxury clothing stores.

Prime Video: Between 29 November and 2 December, you will be able to grab huge discounts on some of this year’s biggest movies and TV shows. This will include up to 50 per cent off blockbusters such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, as well as smash-hit shows such as House of the Dragon.

Amazon grocery: Stock up your cupboards with savings of £20 on your £50 Co-op on Amazon grocery shop, as well as £25 off your £100 Morrisons on Amazon shop and £20 off your £80 Iceland on Amazon shop. No matter your supermarket preference, Amazon’s Black Friday has you covered.

An additional top tip from me is to ask your Alexa: “What are my deals?” to hear which of your favourite personalised wishlist products are now on sale.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the link below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guide