The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday might be over, but thankfully Cyber Monday is well underway. It serves as the best time to bag a bargain on tech and gaming devices, and we’ve just spotted an impressive deal on the Meta Quest 2 in the Amazon post-Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale.

The price of the Meta Quest 2 has been on something of a rollercoaster since its launch. It debuted at an introductory price of £299 before Meta increased it to £399 – blaming production costs and the economic conditions around the world.

Since the outrageous £100 price hike, we’ve been on a long-winded quest to find a deal on the VR headset, but have been unable to find one. Until now, that is.

With a new bundle, which not only includes a free copy of Resident Evil 4, but drops the price of the VR headset by £50, Meta has really delivered this Cyber Monday. Every new Meta Quest 2 customer already receives a free copy of Beat Saber, so you’re getting two great games and the headset for £349.

This is a genuinely good deal and it’s available at John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Argos, Game, and Amazon. So if you know somebody with the Meta Quest 2 on their Christmas wish list, this serves as a great opportunity to pick one up. Better yet? Oculus is also offering up to 50 per cent off its library of VR games for Cyber Monday. Read on for all the details.

Meta Quest 2 + Resident Evil 4 bundle: Was £399.99, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Securing the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, our tech writer Steve Hogarty praised it for being a “genuine breakthrough”. While it’s not the “most technically advanced virtual reality headset out there”, Hogarty noted that it’s the “first genuinely user-friendly one”.

“You don’t need an expensive gaming PC to plug it into, and there are no snaking cables to trip over. Instead, you just slip it on, grab hold of the controllers, and are immediately immersed in a believable 3D space,” he added. It’s this simplicity that is one of the big reasons “behind the company’s acquisition by Facebook, now Meta”.

If you want a “VR experience without the fuss, there’s no better entry point” than this device. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of the device by £50, and has bundled it with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber.

Best Cyber Monday Meta Quest VR games deals from the Oculus Store post-Black Friday sale

‘Superhot VR’: Was £18.99, now £12.99, Oculus.com

(Oculus )

Superhot VR is a cinematic first-person shooter game that makes you feel like you’re starring in The Matrix and it’s currently on offer for just £12.99. An excellent showcase of virtual reality, time only starts moving when you do, freezing when you sit or stand still. “Immensely cool, deliberate movements are everything, and a wasted step can cost you dearly. Part puzzle game, part “bullet-time” experience, the game translates perfectly to VR,” our writer said when they reviewed it.

‘The Room VR: A Dark Matter’: Was £22.99, now £14.55, Oculus.com

(Oculus )

The Room is another one of our favourite VR games that’s on sale this Cyber Monday. Our writer said that “the weight and heft of each object feels more balanced and realistic than ever before, and this title has even deviated from the escape-room-style nature of previous instalments”. You tackle small areas, such as a police station or church, discovering secrets as you go along, solving increasingly intricate puzzles with your hands. And it’s currently 36 per cent off in the sale.

‘Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes’: Was £10.99, now £6.99, Oculus.com

(Oculus )

Currently 36 per cent off, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes takes the principle of VR gaming and turns it into a team effort, even if you only have one headset. “One player dons the device and is tasked with defusing a bomb, but they have to solely depend on instructions from other players outside of the VR world to know how best to proceed, relying on an instruction manual to walk the bomb-disposal player through the process.” Explained our writer in their review. “It sounds stressful, but it’s actually a lot of fun with the right group of players. Two to six are considered ideal, but ultimately, good communicators are what you need most here.”

