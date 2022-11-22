Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is almost here, with deals popping up across all shopping categories, including tech, toys, TVs, laptops, home appliances and beauty already. Although the exciting sales event officially lands on Friday 25 November, so far early deals have been spotted at retailers such as Boots, John Lewis, Currys, Amazon, lookfantastic and Very.

Whether you’re in the market for a new air fryer, fancy saving money on a coffee machine or could do with a dehumidifier, there are big reductions on plenty of products, including everyday essentials such as dishwasher tablets.

Here at IndyBest, our expert shopping team is on hand, ready to track down all the best bargains, so you can work out what to buy, right through until Cyber Monday on 28 November. You might be Christmas shopping or looking to save cash and make your money go further.

With the rising cost of living, we’ve been keeping a keen eye on practical household items, which is why we were happy to see a 40 per cent saving on a Silentnight electric blanket.

An IndyBest tried-and-tested brand, we’ve featured Silentnight in some of our round-ups, including our best cooling pillows guide, as well as individual mattress reviews, plus our team has already trialled the electric blanket in question too. Read on for everything we know about this snuggly saving.

Silentnight comfort control electric blanket, single: Was £60, now £34.98, Amazon.co.uk



Currently reduced by more than 40 per cent, this Silentnight comfort control electric blanket has three heat settings and is available in single, double and king sizes. Key features include attachment straps, while the fleece material is machine-washable for added practicality. Coming with a three-year guarantee for peace of mind, the white blanket is hypoallergenic too.

We featured this product in our best electric blankets shopping guide, where our reviewer rated it as best value for money and said: “It is an efficient and easy-to-use electric blanket that kept us warm at night.” They added: “There is so much to like about this blanket,” it will “fold up and fit easily into even the smallest airing cupboards.”

They also said it is “well made from a soft fleece material” and “exceptionally compact”, as well as costing “about 1p a night to run”.

