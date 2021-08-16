The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game and AO this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s been phenomenal. So far this month, 14 retailers have dropped stock and we’re only half-way through. We’ve seen everything from John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys and Very to Asda, Amazon, ShopTo and Argos. Here’s hoping the third week of August will carry on the momentum.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
And that’s it for another day of stock sniffing. We’re putting away the monocular for the rest of the night. How did today go? Eh, it could have been better, with very few consoles to be smelt.. We did get a whiff of a really pungent smelling PS5 bundle costing £639.85 from ShopTo, however (which is all sold out now, by the way).
We’ve got far higher hopes for Tuesday, though, with four retailers tipped to drop stock. We’ll be back here again tomorrow, bright and early, for some more stock tracking action. You won’t want to miss it!
When will Very have another PS5 restock?
It’s been a disgracefully quiet day for restocks so far – the complete opposite to what we had at the start of August. Maybe that was to be expected, though, with all retailers probably getting through their stock supply early in the month. Still, Very might be the fifth retailer (after BT, EE, Smyths Toys and ShopTo) to have a second drop this month.
The last time Very had a PS5 restock was on 4 August, with stock going live at around 11am. There was only one bundle available, however, so hopefully we’ll see another more substantial drop this time round. Stock tipsters are suggesting that Very could drop sometime between 17 and 19 August. Keep your eyes peeled.
Currys PS5 VIP codes were sent out last week
If you didn’t hear the news, Currys sent out more VIP pass codes for you to redeem. The codes were sent out on Thursday at around 9am. Codes have to be redeemed within a week of receiving an email – that’s actually a lot longer than the window of opportunity given by the folks at Currys previously. In the old system, you only had three days to redeem a code before they would self-detonate.
If you aren’t aware, Currys used to run a VIP pass draw, which allowed people to register for a PS5 lottery. Lucky shoppers would randomly receive a code to buy a PlayStation 5, but it closed in early June to new entrants. It is still getting through those who put their name into the draw. Check your inbox and junk folder, you may be one of the chosen ones!
There’s still one PS5 bundle available at ShopTo
Got a spare £639.85 lying around? ShopTo still has a PS5 disc edition bundle with an additional midnight black dualsense controller, a copy of Resident Evil Village and a copy of Ratchet & Clank (Shopto.net) in stock. But is it worth the money? Let’s get out the trusty calculator.
- The disc edition console costs £449.99 when bought on its own
- The midnight black dualsense controller costs £59.99 (Amazon.co.uk)
That’s £509.98 altogether.
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is currently on sale at Amazon for £53.49 (Amazon.co.uk)
- Resident Evil Village is on sale at Amazon for £44.99 (Amazon.co.uk)
That’s £98.48. Add those two together and you get £608.46. You’re essentially paying an extra £31.36 for two extra games. But seeing as its the only retailer who has the console in stock at the moment, we wouldn’t blame you if you bit the bullet and decided to buy the bundle anyway. Most people are opting not to, however...
Why is the PS5 digital edition so hard to find?
If you’ve been following our stock updates for a while, you’ve probably noticed that the PS5 disc edition console is far easier to buy than the digital edition, with the digital console usually selling out in minutes. That’s despite the digital edition console (anecdotally) seeming to be the more popular machine.
It’s been this way ever since the console was first released back in November. When Eurogamer spoke to sources at various retailers before the console launched, it was told that retailers had been allocated around 25 per cent digital edition consoles and 75 per cent disc edition consoles.
We don’t know if the situation has changed since then, but we still see fewer digital edition consoles dropping than disc edition consoles. Retailers themselves might also prefer to order in the disc edition console over digital – they cost more (£449.99) for one, and they can bundle it with physical games to charge a premium.
Sony has recently developed a new, lighter digital edition console, however, so when they’re rolled out to stores, we should hopefully see the levels of digital stock increase.
We adore the PS5 controller
The new dualsense controller is arguably our favourite thing about Sony’s next-gen console. When you get your hands on the machine, you’ll already find one controller in the box, but to play with others on the sofa, you really need another one.
“Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers,” our writer said in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories. “It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player.”
The company recently released some new colourways, and we’re big fans of the cosmic red version.
Looking for an Xbox series X?
It’s almost been a year since the PS5 was first released in the UK, yet we’re all still here, trying desperately to buy the console. We’re not alone, though. Not to gloat or anything, but we’ve had around 20 drops this month, while our friends over on the Xbox series X restock blog have received less than five.
If you’re hunting down both consoles, we’d recommend keeping both pages open as retailers can drop stock unexpectedly and without much notice. We’ll let you know as soon as a drop of either console happens.
Upcoming PS5 game releases to look out for
For those of you who managed to secure a PS5 at one of the seven (!!) restocks last week and are wanting to find out what new games are releasing in the next few days, we’ve got all the goss for you to chomp on.
The standout release this week is the enhanced director’s cut version of the hit open-world samurai game Ghost of Tsushima, which drops on 20 August. You can pre-order the game for £69.99 (Amazon.co.uk). Other releases this week, including PS4 to PS5 upgrades, are listed below:
- Recompile (19 August) – Pre-order now
- Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour (19 August) – Buy now
- Madden NFL 22 (20 August) – Pre-order now
How much does the PS5 cost?
The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99. The standard PS5 is the exact same price as the new Xbox series X – conveniently also out of stock at most retailers. But the Xbox series S (the all-digital edition of the Xbox series X) is cheaper than the PS5 digital edition, costing just £249, and it’s always in stock. The series S is far less powerful than the PS5 digital edition, mind. If you want more information on the differences, you can read our comparison of the Xbox series X and PS5 here.
A number of retailers, including Game – which is due to have a restock this week – also sells a bunch of bundles with the PS5. This obviously increases the price of the console, but also does a great job at turning away scalpers.
