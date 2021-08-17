The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: The PS5 is now in stock at the BT Shop, and it has sold out at Smyths Toys. The PS5 could drop at Game, AO and Very next. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s been phenomenal. So far this month, 14 retailers have dropped stock and we’re only half-way through. We’ve seen everything from John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys and Very to Asda, Amazon, ShopTo and Argos. Here’s hoping the third week of August will carry on the momentum, with four retailers potentially dropping stock today.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
BT PS5 stock is now live
The PS5 is now in stock at the BT Shop for the third time this month! We’ve just been sent a code here at the IndyBest. As usual, you’ll only be able to buy the console if you registered your interest prior to the drop and have been sent an email with a unique code. Check your inbox and junk mail now. You might be one of the lucky ones. There are more than 50 available according to the BT Shop’s website.
Game PS5 pre-orders could start soon
We’ve had a look at AO now, but what about Game? Pre-orders were actually supposed to go live last week, but due to a reported shipment delay, the drop has been pushed back to this week. It’s one of the retailers we have our eye on this morning.
The last time we checked, Game had the largest number of PS5 bundles out of all the retailers. The cheapest disc edition bundle came with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle came with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
At the start of June, Game listed new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart bundles onto its website. A PS5 disc edition with a copy of Rift Apart cost £519.98 (Game.co.uk).
AO PS5 stock could drop today
With that brief intermission over and done with, we’re back to scanning the skies to see if we can spot any PS5s dropping from the clouds. And we think we can see a little AO sign just popping its head out of that cumulus cloud juuuust about now.
The last time AO had a PS5 restock was on 28 July, but stock only lasted 10 minutes. It’s not the easiest retailer to secure a console from, however, with people having to amend the site’s code to get it into their basket.
There’s a chance that AO could drop from 10am onward, so it’s worth having a little practice. You’ll need Google Chrome.
- When the PS5 product page is live, copy the PS5’s product ID and save it somewhere safe.
- Navigate to a random item on AO’s website. Right-click on the ‘Buy now’ button on the random item and click ‘Inspect element’.
- In the element inspector, replace the product’s ID with the PS5’s product ID. Click ‘Buy now’.
‘Ghost of Tsushima’ PS5 upgrade is coming
Let’s take a quick breather before the next drop to bring you some Ghost of Tsushima news. Ahead of the director’s cut release later this week, the hit samurai game has been delisted from the PlayStation Network Store, hinting that you won’t be able to buy the PS4 game digitally going forward.
Worse is the contentious news we received in July about the upgrade. Unlike most PS5 upgrades, which are given for free if you own the PS4 game, Tsushima fans are going to have to cough up if they want the director’s cut version. The upgrade costs £15.99 (Playstation.com).
Smyths Toys PS5 consoles sell out
We told you it would go quick! The PS5 is now sold out at Smyths Toys. It probably didn’t help that it was available only for home delivery, rather than in-store collection. Lazy bums like us wouldn’t have to venture out into the real world and talk to a human being to secure a console. We hope you managed to get one. If not, more drops are ahead of us.
Smyths Toys PS5 stock is now live
And there we have it. Our first drop of the morning! The PS5 is now in stock at Smyths Toys. Both the digital and disc edition consoles are available for home delivery. Smyths Toys stock always gets snapped up quickly, so we’d jump on it as soon as possible. The digital edition console costs £359.99 (Smythstoys.com) and the disc edition console costs £449.99 (Smythstoys.com).
What PS5 stock could drop today?
Goooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of console stock sniffing. Yesterday was a pretty quiet one for PS5 restocks, with ShopTo being the only retailer to have the console available – and that was just because it had a stray bundle straggler hanging on from Sunday afternoon. Today though? Today, we could see drops of epic proportions*.
Game, AO, Smyths Toys and Very could all drop consoles today. We’ll take you through each and every drop as they happen. Keep your mouses pointed on this page for all the latest updates.
*Don’t @ us if we get diddly squat.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
And that’s it for another day of stock sniffing. We’re putting away the monocular for the rest of the night. How did today go? Eh, it could have been better, with very few consoles to be smelt.. We did get a whiff of a really pungent smelling PS5 bundle costing £639.85 from ShopTo, however (which is all sold out now, by the way).
We’ve got far higher hopes for Tuesday, though, with four retailers tipped to drop stock. We’ll be back here again tomorrow, bright and early, for some more stock tracking action. You won’t want to miss it!
When will Very have another PS5 restock?
It’s been a disgracefully quiet day for restocks so far – the complete opposite to what we had at the start of August. Maybe that was to be expected, though, with all retailers probably getting through their stock supply early in the month. Still, Very might be the fifth retailer (after BT, EE, Smyths Toys and ShopTo) to have a second drop this month.
The last time Very had a PS5 restock was on 4 August, with stock going live at around 11am. There was only one bundle available, however, so hopefully we’ll see another more substantial drop this time round. Stock tipsters are suggesting that Very could drop sometime between 17 and 19 August. Keep your eyes peeled.
