10 best festival beauty products

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you’re heading to a festival this summer, be it for a day or a weekend-long line-up, you’ll need some beauty bits to keep you looking party-ready, even after a couple of nights camping.

We’ve put together a list of products that will do just that. From the practical do-not-forgets to make-up that will jazz up any outfit – think lots of glitter and bright colours – it’s time to start ticking off products from your packing list.

1. NYX Professional Makeup Cosmic Metals Lip Cream: £7, Feel Unique

open image in gallery

You might not be wearing this past festival season, but for an extremely reasonable price you can add some sparkle to any outfit with one of NYX’s Metal Lip Creams. From pink and purple to green and grey, there’s a large selection of colours to pick from. The cream looks like a lip gloss on application but isn’t sticky and glides smoothly over your lips, covering them in one stroke. It gives an on-trend, metallic finish and has good staying power. It’s also small enough to fit in your bum bag. And you can take it off easily using a face wipe – ideal for late night (or morning) make-up removal.

Buy now

2. Dr Bronner’s Organic Lavender Hand Sanitizer: £4.49, Bodykind

open image in gallery

Whatever festival you’re attending, you’re going to have to take a trip or two to the toilet, so make sure that as well as some toilet paper, you pack a bum bag-friendly hand sanitizer to fight off the germs. We love family-owned business Dr Bronner’s version. The brand specialises in creating natural, organic products that stay clear of chemical nasties, so this sanitizer is skin-friendly too. It smells of fresh lavender but not in an overpowering way – it’s exactly what you need after using a portaloo. We’d suggest stocking up on a few bottles.

Buy now

3. Urban Decay After Dark Eye Shadow Palette: £39.50, Urban Decay

open image in gallery

Don’t bother packing any other eye shadow, as this palette has everything you need for that festival vibe. Whether you want to swirl the metallic blue and green shades together or opt for sunset tones of pink and gold, you can create a different look each day depending on your mood. There’s a brush and mirror too, making it ideal for application in a tent, and the compact case is strong enough to be mixed up with other bulkier items in your bag.

Buy now

4. Garnier Micellar Extra Gentle Cleansing Wipes: £2.30, Boots

open image in gallery

Although ideally we’d take our full skincare regime with us you need to pack light, so Garnier’s cleansing wipes are a great alternative for a couple of days. These do the same job as its Micellar Cleansing Water, which has built up a large fan base in the beauty world over the past few years. Soaked with micellar water, they will remove make-up, impurities and dirt from your skin, as well as cleansing and soothing, leaving you looking both fresh-faced and hydrated – exactly what you need after a couple of late nights.

Buy now

5. Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder: £23, Feel Unique

open image in gallery

Hair care brand Bumble and Bumble has you covered when it comes to coping with consecutive days of unwashed locks. This multipurpose product works as dry shampoo, volumiser and styler. So you can stop your hair from looking greasy while also boosting roots to give you a bedhead (in a good way) look. It’s a compact bottle but a little powder goes a long way (and doesn’t leave white marks), so this should last you way past festival season.

Buy now

6. Topshop Metallic Liner in Magnetic: £7.50, Topshop

open image in gallery

Topshop has a great range of reasonably priced, festival-style make-up. Our pick is this metallic liner that comes out as silver on the eyelids. The thin brush creates a good sweeping line so it’s easy to apply using a small mirror, but it may take a few applications to build up enough colour. Wear on its own or over the top of a contrasting eye shadow to create the full Glastonbury-ready look.

Buy now

7. Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic Spritzer: £15, Feel Unique

open image in gallery

This will be a lifesaver at any festival where the sun is out. Liz Earle is well established in the skincare world for its hard-working products and although this is a little bulky, it’s worth packing for its cooling, refreshing spray that brightens and soothes the skin. This tonic will give tired-looking skin a lift and the mixture of ingredients (sweet orange, lavender and geranium to name a few) gives it a floral scent that will certainly be welcome after a few shower-free days. Apply after you’ve removed make-up or just before you head out for a refreshing pick-me-up.

Buy now

8. Schwarzkopf Got2B Fresh It Up Volume Dry Shampoo: £8.95, Nelly

open image in gallery

Your hair routine will go out the window at longer festivals, as washing it will be a major faff. So if you’re not bothered about styling you hair and just want to keep it looking clean, stock up on dry shampoo. This bottle will save your locks from turning greasy and unmanageable for an extra couple of days. Simply spray at the roots and rub in. There’s no white residue and your hair will look instantly fresher. This is another do-not-forget item.

Buy now

9. Dr Paw Paw Original Multipurpose Balm: £6.95, Feel Unique

open image in gallery

This multipurpose product works as lip balm, brow smoother and shaper, moisturiser, primer and relieves irritated or dry skin, as well as calming bites and stings – so you can see why we think it should be on your packing list. Made from paw paw, it is fragrance free and has a slightly sticky texture that requires a bit of rubbing in. But we found it was a welcome relief to our lips, skin and cuticles, keeping them smooth and hydrated.

Buy now

10. Lottie London Tools on Tour: £7.99, Feel Unique

open image in gallery

You won’t want to take any expensive make-up brushes to a festival – you’re bound to lose one or two in your tent. But to save applying make-up with your fingers, pick up this budget-friendly mini brush set. Coming in a selection of bright colours, the set includes a brow brush, smudger brush, eye shadow brush and powder brush, covering everything you might need. The brushes are lightweight and do a good job of applying powder evenly to your face and eye lids. It also comes in a see-through pouch that you can use as a make-up bag.

Buy now

The Verdict: Festival beauty products

For skincare, pack some of Garnier’s cleansing wipes to keep your skin in good condition. And Dr Bronner’s hand sanitizer is a must for hygiene. But NYX’s lip creams are our Best Buy because they’ll instantly add some festival flair to any outfit.