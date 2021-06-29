PS5 stock – live: Amazon PS5 consoles available now, Argos and AO restocks could drop next
Follow our live coverage of the latest PS5 drops from all major UK retailers, including Game, Smuths, Currys and John Lewis
Update: Amazon restock is live, Argos and AO could follow next. Read on for more information.
The PS5 console was released more than six months ago now, but no one could have predicted quite how difficult it would be to actually buy one.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still very hard to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).
In fact, it’s become so tough for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.
But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. While June hasn’t brought the similar monster drops we had in April, last week we saw a lengthy drop at Very, a restock at Asda, and even in-store availability at Game and Smyths Toys. There’s plenty of rumoured releases on the horizon, too.
So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases. Follow along live so you don’t miss out.
Amazon PS5 disc edition live now
And now the disc edition of the PS5 is now in stock at Amazon! The console costs £449.99 (Amazon.co.uk). If it hasn’t appeared for you yet, keep refreshing the page – it’s often set live in the background before going live on the front-end.
Our top tips are to make sure you’re using Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better
Amazon PS5 digital edition restock now live!
The digital edition of the PS5 is now in stock at Amazon! You can buy it for £359.99 (Amazon.co.uk). The digital edition always seems to drop before the disc, so the disc edition should drop next.
Here’s our top tips:
- Make sure to use Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better
- Add the console to your wish list and then add it to your basket – apparently, people have found more success this way
What PS5 stock drops can we expect today?
Good morning PS5 seekers! Yesterday was pretty disappointing in terms of PS5 drops, with not a single retailer having an online restock. We did see an in-store Argos drop, however, so that might be the way things are heading in the future.
What online drops could we see today? We’re hoping to get a restock at Amazon and potentially drops at AO and Argos. Keep your eyes glued to our blog and we’ll deliver the goods as and when they happen.
A recap of today’s PS5 stock events
If you popped into your local Argos today and were able to buy a PS5, then a massive congrats! We know quite a few people have successfully bagged consoles in-store this month. Sadly we didn’t get any online drops today, but hopefully our fortunes will change tomorrow. We’re still hoping to see online drops at Argos, Amazon and AO this week, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.
We’ll be back here tomorrow for some more PS5 stock tracking action. Until then, have a good night!
Best PS5 games: Yakuza: Like A Dragon is on sale
Released in March 2021, this featured in our guide to the best PS5 games and are writer said it’s “the most approachable entry in the series so far”. It’s set in a “fictional Tokyo prefecture” and “follows the story of a low-level gang member sent to prison for 18 years who attempts to reintegrate into a modern criminal lifestyle following his release”. It’s currently 40 per cent off, so if you’re looking for a new game to play, now’s the time to buy.
If RPGs aren’t your thing, or you’re after more inspiration, read our review of the best PS5 games below:
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, from Astro’s Playroom to Resident Evil Village
Can you play PS4 games on PS5?
Yes! The overwhelming majority of PS4 games are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation Store on your PS4 and can play them on your new PS5.
If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into the PS5 and play them that way. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the PS5, you won’t be able to play your PS4 discs on it.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review
For those of you who have managed to bag a PS5, the Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartPS5 exclusive is now available for you to buy. It usually costs £69.99, but Amazon is selling it for £59 (Amazon.co.uk).
In The Independent’s review of the game, our writer said that “Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered.”
If you’ve got a PS5, “this is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love,” our reviewer said.
A hack for the next AO PS5 drop
There’s a little trick to getting the PS5 from AO.co.uk when the PS5 is live – due to take place sometime this week, discovered in previous drops by Twitter stock trackers. It takes a little bit of effort, but many people have seen success using it when the console is live but showing “out of stock”. Note: This will only work when the PS5 product page is live on AO and you’ll need to be using Google Chrome.
You can test this out with any item on AO’s website if you want a bit of practice before the next drop. There’s no estimated drop time for the next restock just yet, but we’ll let you know if we hear more.
- When the PS5 product page is live, copy the PS5’s product ID and save it somewhere safe.
- Navigate to a random item on AO’s website.Right-click on the ‘Buy now’ button on the random item and click ‘Inspect element’.
- In the element inspector, replace the product’s ID with the PS5’s product ID. Click ‘Buy now’.
When will there be a Tesco PS5 restock?
Where the heck is the Tesco PS5 restock?’ we hear you cry. It’s been a massive 118 days since the retailer last had a drop. so long that PS5 stock trackers have stopped predicting Tesco drops altogether since they never materialise.
The last rumoured date for a Tesco drop was 2 June, with stock trackers claiming that it received a shipment in late May, but this didn’t materialise. The retailer may potentially have a huge batch of consoles and are just waiting for the perfect time to release them. We’ll keep you updated if we hear more, but 96 days might be the longest stint any retailer has gone without a restock.
An update on the Argos PS5 restock
Well done to those of you who have managed to secure a PS5 in-store at Argos either this morning or yesterday. According to Twitter stock tracker @PS5UpdatesUK, Argos has now put a hold on in-store orders, so you might not be able to get one if you go in, but it’s always worth trying or giving your local store a ring and quoting the Argos product codes below:
- PS5 disc edition product code: 8349000
- PS5 digital edition product code: 8349024
