Update: Amazon restock is live, Argos and AO could follow next. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago now, but no one could have predicted quite how difficult it would be to actually buy one.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still very hard to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).

In fact, it’s become so tough for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. While June hasn’t brought the similar monster drops we had in April, last week we saw a lengthy drop at Very, a restock at Asda, and even in-store availability at Game and Smyths Toys. There’s plenty of rumoured releases on the horizon, too.

So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases. Follow along live so you don’t miss out.

